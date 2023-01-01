LIVE: Colts suffer ninth loss in 10 games as Giants rout them 38-10

The Indianapolis Colts visit the New York Giants in NFL Week 17 action.

The Colts (4-10-1) have lost 5 straight games and stand No. 5 in 2023 NFL Draft order entering the week. Quarterback Nick Foles is scheduled to make his second start and they are missing several players due to injury .

The Giants (8-6-1) clinch an NFC playoff berth with a victory. New York is coming off a last-second loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Daniel Jones starts at quarterback and running back Saquon Barkley is a major contributor.

Final: Giants 38, Colts 10

The Indianapolis Colts have lost 6 straight games and 9 of 10.

During the 6-game losing streak, they have been outscored 192-82, and have allowed quarters of 13, 14, 14, 22, 24 and 33 points.

Sam Ehlinger throws his first career touchdown pass, to Michael Pittman Jr., who has 6 catches for 41 yards. The Colts pass for 124 yards rush for 128.

Bobby Okereke has 17 tackles, including 2 for loss.

Daniel Jones hurts the Colts with 4 total touchdowns (2 passing, 2 rushing) and 268 total yards (177 passing, 91 rushing). New York rushes for 217 yards.

The Colts (4-11-1) finish the season at home against the Houston Texans. Those teams tied in the season opener.

11:57 left 4Q: Daniel Jones is tearing up the Colts

Daniel Jones runs it in again, this time from 10 yards. He has 177 passing yards and 91 rushing, and 2 touchdowns each way. The Giants had made a field goal, but the Colts lined up in the neutral zone, giving New York a first down. Giants 38, Colts 10

2:08 left 3Q: Colts score a touchdown!

Sam Ehlinger hits Michael Pittman Jr. from 6 yards. That's Ehlinger's first career TD pass. The Colts had gone 9 full quarters and an overtime between offensive touchdowns. Giants 31, Colts 10

10:40 left 3Q: Rout is in full effect

Daniel Jones runs it in from 18 yards. Giants 31, Colts 3

13:59 left 3Q: Colts miss a field goal

Chase McLaughlin's try from 48 yards drifts wide right.

14:30 left 3Q: Colts force a turnover

Sam Ehlinger is in at quarterback for the Colts after they strip Darius Slayton of the ball and recover at the Giants 30.

Halftime: Giants 24, Colts 3

Graham Gano hits a 36-yard field goal to end the first half.

Nick Foles goes 8-of-13 for 81 yards with a pick-6 before he is knocked out of the game on a sack. He hit Parris Campbell for a 49-yard gain. Zack Moss has 30 rushing yards.

Daniel Jones is 15-of-20 for 133 yards and a pair of 6-yard touchdowns. He also has 34 rushing yards. Saquon Barkley has 39 rushing yards.

:50 left 2Q: Nick Foles is knocked out of game

Colts QB Nick Foles writhes in pain after a sack by Kavyon Thibodeaux.

1:45 left 2Q: Nick Foles serves up a Giants touchdown

Landon Collins steps in front of the Nick Foles pass and brings it back 52 yards. That's just the 5th Giants interception of the season, and their first in 5 games. Giants 21, Colts 3

4:21 left 2Q: Giants extend their lead vs. Colts

Daniel Jones his Isaiah Hodgins from 6 yards. Jones' 24-yard run is the key play. Drive: 9 plays, 64 yards. Giants 14, Colts 3

10:38 left 2Q: Giants take the lead vs. Colts

Daniel Jones hits Richie James from 6 yards. Saquon Barkley has 26 rushing yards in the second quarter. Giants 7, Colts 3

2:26 left 1Q: Colts take the lead

Chase McLaughlin hits a field goal from 23 yards. Colts 3, Giants 0

The Colts really convert a 3rd-down play when Nick Foles throws the bomb and Parris Campbell hauls it in in traffic for a 49-yard gain. That's the Colts' longest pass play of the season.

8:16 left 1Q: Colts get the ball back

A Giants punt goes into the end zone.

The Colts entered this matchup having not scored an offensive touchdown in 118 minutes, 48 seconds of game time. Deon Jackson scored on a 1-yard run against the Vikings with 3:51 left in the first quarter. Their only touchdown since is on a Julian Blackmon interception return. Chase McLaughlin has five field goals over that period.

12:12 left 1Q: Colts gain a first down (sort of), then punt

The Giants start form their 21 after a Matt Haack punt. The Colts convert their first 3rd-down attempt, but it comes on a Giants defensive holding call. The Colts have gone two games this season without converting a 3rd-down play, including last week.

Colts vs. Giants inactives

Colts : WR Ashton Dulin, C Wesley French, TE Kylen Granson, DT Eric Johnson II, LB Cameron McGrone, CB Kenny Moore II, QB Matt Ryan.

Giants : CB Adoree' Jackson, S Dane Belton, CB Rodarius Williams, LB Jarrad DAvis, G Wayatt Davis, G Jack Anderson, TE Lawrence Cager.

