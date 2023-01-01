ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

TxDOT: Texas sidewalks, bike lanes to receive funding

By Steven Masso
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jfQJl_0k0IOg6e00

AUSTIN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Texas Department of Transportation will make $250 million in federal funding available for sidewalks, bike lanes and other shared paths.

The funding will be used in an effort to combat the rising number of pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities, according to a news release from TxDOT.

TxDOT stated that pedestrian fatalities increased by 15% in 2021, and cyclist fatalities increased by 14%.

KFC restaurant to open in Alton

“This funding will help communities plan and build walking and biking infrastructure that could help reduce these incidents,” the release stated.

The funds will be a part of the 2023 Transportation Alternative Call for Projects. TxDOT will be holding virtual workshops to help organizations and municipalities apply to receive funding, they stated.

“Making it safer and easier to walk and bike is an important part of our mission of ‘Connecting You with Texas,’” TxDOT Transportation Commissioner Robert “Robie” Vaughn said in the release. “I’m thrilled to see this increase in funding that’ll help communities build impactful improvements for its citizens. As a jogger and cyclist myself, I know the value these enhancements can bring to help Texans get to work, run errands, and enjoy the beautiful Texas outdoors.”

Scores from every 2022 Texas high school football state championship game

Several projects have been funded through TxDOT’s Transportation Alternatives program, including multi-use rails in Northeast Texas Trail and Bicycle lanes in Bryan, Kingsville, Mathis and Tyler.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PLANetizen

Rising Costs Threaten TxDOT’s $85 Billion Highway-Building Plans

Just a few months after approving $85 billion in road building projects as part of a ten-year Unified Transportation Plan approved in August, Texas Transportation Commission officials warned the public that some of the state’s massive highway building plans might have to wait. “Rising labor and material costs prompted...
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Gov. Abbott activates state emergency response resources due to severe weather hitting Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — Gov. Greg Abbott gave the go-ahead to set in motion state emergency response resources due to the severe weather expected in Texas Monday. The National Weather Service is expecting marginal-to-enhanced risk of severe storms in the eastern parts of Texas. This could possibly cause tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and flash […]
TEXAS STATE
fishgame.com

Are Woody Thickets Hurting Aquifer?

He expansion of woody plants across Texas’ Post Oak Savannah is significantly reducing water recharge in the Carrizo-Wilcox aquifer, according to a published article by Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientists. “Thicketized oak woodlands reduce groundwater recharge,” which appeared in Science of the Total Environment, a journal of natural science,...
TEXAS STATE
103.1 Kickin Country

Can you Go To Jail For Picking Bluebonnets In Texas?

There are a lot of stories online about bluebonnets. Bluebonnets are the official state flower of Texas. They usually start blooming in the Concho Valley in late March. The bluebonnet became the official state flower of Texas in 1901. It was not an overwhelming choice. After much debate, the legislature succumbed to pressure from the National Society of Colonial Dames of America. That organization felt that bluebonnet was a name that paid homage to the many brave Texas pioneer women.
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Two hospitalized in Killeen multi-vehicle accident

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two people are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle accident in Killeen. Killeen Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News that officers were dispatched at approximately 3 pm Tuesday to the intersection of Clear Creek Road and Vahrenkamp Drive. The preliminary investigation...
KILLEEN, TX
98.7 Jack FM

These are the Most Contaminated Waters Along the Texas Coast

I know it is early January, however, Spring Break is right around the corner and people will be heading out to the beaches and the coast in the next couple of months. The question then becomes, what are you swimming or fishing in? Texas beaches did not do well in a recent report administered by environmenttexas.org.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Texas Cities Some of the Loneliest

In a recent ranking of the loneliest cities in the United States, a few Texas cities — including Dallas — appeared. Conducted by the Chamber of Commerce, the ranking was based on a report which examined Census Bureau data on people living alone from over 170 cities. “Whether...
DALLAS, TX
a-z-animals.com

Discover Texas’s Coldest January on Record

The geography of Texas is quite diverse, with many different terrains and climates found throughout the state. Mexico borders the state to the south, while Oklahoma provides a border to the north. New Mexico lies to the west, and Arkansas and Louisiana are situated to the east. Texas features everything from vast plains, grasslands, rolling hills, and desert terrains.
TEXAS STATE
keranews.org

Thousands unnecessarily arrested for minor offenses in Texas, a new report finds

Thousands of people across Texas were arrested in 2019 for offenses that could have been handled with a citation instead, according to a recent report. The report, released by the nonprofit Texas Appleseed in December, looked at arrests made that year in eight Texas jurisdictions, including five in North Texas. Researchers found more than 15,000 people across the state arrested for potentially citation-eligible minor offenses.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Authorities ramp up efforts to keep drunk drivers off the roads

AUSTIN, Texas - If you're drinking on New Year's weekend, make sure you're not getting behind the wheel. Authorities are ramping up efforts to keep drunk drivers off the roads. The Texas Department of Transportation says 23 percent of crashes in the state last holiday season involved drunk driving. Those...
TEXAS STATE
Texas Observer

Florida and Texas, the Far-Right Axis

Both helmed by conservative governors, the two states represent radically different futures for the country. At the crux of the nation’s hyperpartisan political and culture wars stand Texas and Florida, the far-right Republican axis, whose right-wing trifectas not only survived the midterms but emerged stronger, bolder, and bigger. While the widely expected GOP “red wave” fizzled in much of the nation, Texas added two seats to its predominantly Republican congressional delegation and Florida, until recently a purple battleground state, fell fully into Republican hands.
FLORIDA STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy