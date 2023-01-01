Read full article on original website
Coroner releases identity of 36-year-old man killed in head-on crash in Waukegan
The coroner has released the identity of a 36-year-old man who was killed in a head-on crash that left a second person hospitalized in Waukegan Monday morning. An autopsy showed that Malcolm Earl, 36, of Waukegan, died from blunt force injuries as a result of a vehicle crash, according to Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek. […]
fox32chicago.com
Bolingbrook man dies after crashing car into tree off I-55
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - An 18-year-old from Bolingbrook died in a single-car crash on Interstate 55 Monday night in Will County. The man was driving southbound around 11:40 p.m. on I-55 near Renwick Road when he lost control of his 2022 Hyundai Elantra and ran off the roadway into a ditch before striking a tree, according to Illinois State Police.
Man in his 30s killed, second victim hospitalized after head-on crash in Waukegan
A man in his 30s was killed and another person was injured during a head-on crash on Lewis Avenue in Waukegan early Monday morning, officials said. The Waukegan Police Department, Waukegan Fire Department and Beach Park Fire Department responded around 2:45 a.m. Monday to Beach Road and Lewis Avenue in Waukegan.
WGNtv.com
18-year-old dies after I-55 crash in Will County
PLAINFIELD, Ill. — An 18-year-old suburban man died late Monday night following a crash on I-55 in Will County. Illinois State Police said a 2022 Grey Hyundai Elantra was driving southbound near mile marker 258, located in Plainfield, when the 18-year-old driver lost control at around 11:40 p.m. The...
26-year-old man hospitalized after being wounded in shooting in North Chicago
Authorities say a 26-year-old man was transported to the hospital after he was found shot in North Chicago early Saturday morning. The North Chicago Fire Department and North Chicago Police Department responded around 2:48 a.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of Park Avenue for a report of a shooting. Emergency...
Suspects commit car burglaries, thefts across multiple Lake County towns overnight
Police say suspects burglarized and stole multiple unlocked vehicles early Tuesday morning in several towns in Lake County. The Grayslake Police Department said Grayslake was one of several towns that were victim to the suspects. A preliminary investigation shows multiple unknown offenders and suspect vehicles were involved in the incidents.
Grayslake woman accused of spitting on officers after arrest: Lake County Sheriff
Grayslake’s Kiara Pearson, 32, was arrested on suspicion of DUI. While being processed at the Lakemoor Police Department, officials said Pearson spit in two sheriff’s deputies’ faces then “bragged” about having a communicable disease.
12-year-old killed, 5 hurt in New Year’s Day rollover crash on I-55 near Harlem Avenue
The driver was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
WISN
Menomonee Falls man dies, parents injured in crash with impaired driver
MILWAUKEE — A Menomonee Falls man, 52, is dead, and his parents are critically injured after two cars collided violently on New Year's Day morning. WISN 12 News has learned a speeding and impaired driver crashed into their car. A 21-year-old Milwaukee man is under arrest. It was still...
Deputies responding to shots fired call in Wadsworth find Gurnee man with gun
An 18-year-old man is being held on a $350,000 bond after deputies responding to a shots fired call in Wadsworth found him illegally possessing a gun, prosecutors said. Alexander Gutierrez, 18, of Gurnee, was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a knife, illegal transportation of cannabis, illegal possession of ammunition and driving with expired registration.
Firefighter injured while battling one of two structure fires that occurred in a single day in Mundelein
A firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling one of two structure fires that occurred within hours of each other in Mundelein on New Year’s Day, fire officials said. The Mundelein Fire Department responded around 3:15 a.m. Sunday to the 100 block of Hammond Street in Mundelein for a report of a garage fire. Mundelein Fire […]
seehafernews.com
Missing New Berlin Man Found Dead
The search for a missing New Berlin man has ended on a sad note. Police in Wisconsin Dells say they found 37-year-old Matthew Haas’ body in the Wisconsin River. He’d been missing since New Year’s Eve. Police say they found him near an area deep in the...
cwbchicago.com
Man ran from hijacked car, hid in a dumpster behind Chicago police dispatch headquarters, prosecutors say
Chicago — A man who’s on juvenile parole for carjacking is back in custody after he allegedly ran from a freshly-hijacked Cadillac with a gun in his hand and then tried to hide from pursuing police officers by hiding in a dumpster behind Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) — the high-security building where police dispatchers were helping cops track him down.
WISN
One person found dead in Mequon house fire
MEQUON, Wis. — A person was found dead Tuesday morning in a house fire in Mequon. Police and multiple fire departments responded to the call at about 2:50 a.m. on Mequon Road near Wasaukee Road. Mequon's fire chief told WISN 12 News they had trouble getting inside. Firefighters eventually...
WISH-TV
Man arrested after leading police on chase, crashing in Gary
GARY, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested Saturday after leading police on a pursuit that ended in a crash, injuring multiple people in Gary, police say. At 4:35 p.m., the Portage Police Department were in a pursuit of a tan Chevrolet car that had been involved in a theft in their city, according to a state police news release issued Sunday. Portage police ended the pursuit as the Chevrolet entered into Lake County on I-80/94.
Drugged DUI charge for 18-year-old driver in Kane County crash that killed siblings: report
The 18-year-old is next due in court on Friday, Jan. 6
18-year-old high on marijuana, speeding at time of Kane County crash that killed 2 siblings: records
The man driving the vehicle that crashed into a school bus in Kane County last Halloween has been charged in the deaths of 2 siblings who were riding with him, records show.
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
Fatal crash involved ‘unknown circumstances,’ federal investigators report
Staff Report news@thewoodstockindependent.com Galt Airport’s owner died in a plane crash in November that federal investigators say occurred “under unknown circumstances.” Claude Sonday, 75, of Bull Valley died at the […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police looking for white Chevy Equinox in deadly hit and run crash involving man in wheelchair
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a white 2007 Chevy Equinox in connection with a deadly hit and run crash in the Brainerd neighborhood. Chicago police said the victims were eastbound on 95th Street at Ashland on Thursday around 6:20 p.m. when they were run over. A 63-year-old man died from his injuries.
Orland Park man sentenced to 2 years in 2017 Beecher crash that killed pregnant mom, 3 kids
A pregnant Illinois mom was taking her three boys to bible camp when they were hit and killed in the 2017 crash.
