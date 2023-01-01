ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolingbrook man dies after crashing car into tree off I-55

WILL COUNTY, Ill. - An 18-year-old from Bolingbrook died in a single-car crash on Interstate 55 Monday night in Will County. The man was driving southbound around 11:40 p.m. on I-55 near Renwick Road when he lost control of his 2022 Hyundai Elantra and ran off the roadway into a ditch before striking a tree, according to Illinois State Police.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
WGNtv.com

18-year-old dies after I-55 crash in Will County

PLAINFIELD, Ill. — An 18-year-old suburban man died late Monday night following a crash on I-55 in Will County. Illinois State Police said a 2022 Grey Hyundai Elantra was driving southbound near mile marker 258, located in Plainfield, when the 18-year-old driver lost control at around 11:40 p.m. The...
WILL COUNTY, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Deputies responding to shots fired call in Wadsworth find Gurnee man with gun

An 18-year-old man is being held on a $350,000 bond after deputies responding to a shots fired call in Wadsworth found him illegally possessing a gun, prosecutors said. Alexander Gutierrez, 18, of Gurnee, was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a knife, illegal transportation of cannabis, illegal possession of ammunition and driving with expired registration.
GURNEE, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Firefighter injured while battling one of two structure fires that occurred in a single day in Mundelein

A firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling one of two structure fires that occurred within hours of each other in Mundelein on New Year’s Day, fire officials said. The Mundelein Fire Department responded around 3:15 a.m. Sunday to the 100 block of Hammond Street in Mundelein for a report of a garage fire. Mundelein Fire […]
MUNDELEIN, IL
seehafernews.com

Missing New Berlin Man Found Dead

The search for a missing New Berlin man has ended on a sad note. Police in Wisconsin Dells say they found 37-year-old Matthew Haas’ body in the Wisconsin River. He’d been missing since New Year’s Eve. Police say they found him near an area deep in the...
NEW BERLIN, WI
cwbchicago.com

Man ran from hijacked car, hid in a dumpster behind Chicago police dispatch headquarters, prosecutors say

Chicago — A man who’s on juvenile parole for carjacking is back in custody after he allegedly ran from a freshly-hijacked Cadillac with a gun in his hand and then tried to hide from pursuing police officers by hiding in a dumpster behind Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) — the high-security building where police dispatchers were helping cops track him down.
CHICAGO, IL
WISN

One person found dead in Mequon house fire

MEQUON, Wis. — A person was found dead Tuesday morning in a house fire in Mequon. Police and multiple fire departments responded to the call at about 2:50 a.m. on Mequon Road near Wasaukee Road. Mequon's fire chief told WISN 12 News they had trouble getting inside. Firefighters eventually...
MEQUON, WI
WISH-TV

Man arrested after leading police on chase, crashing in Gary

GARY, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested Saturday after leading police on a pursuit that ended in a crash, injuring multiple people in Gary, police say. At 4:35 p.m., the Portage Police Department were in a pursuit of a tan Chevrolet car that had been involved in a theft in their city, according to a state police news release issued Sunday. Portage police ended the pursuit as the Chevrolet entered into Lake County on I-80/94.
GARY, IN
