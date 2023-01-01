Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visiting Disney Aulani? Here are Some Things to Know Before You Go!Tiffany T.Honolulu, HI
Thousands of feral chickens are taking over downtown HonoluluPolarbearHonolulu, HI
Oahu Homeowners Appalled By Skyrocketing Property Values, TaxesTaxBuzzHonolulu County, HI
Hawaiian Airlines requires emergency mass casualty response after 11 passengers seriously injuredBrenna TempleHonolulu, HI
kauainownews.com
UH students offers free online coding classes for youth in Hawaiʻi
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa students will be providing another round of free coding classes to youth, but this time both in-person and virtual options will be available. ICSpark is a computer science club at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa that provides free coding classes and mentorship to youth. The program, in its fourth year, is driven by a passionate team of talented computer science and engineering undergraduate students looking to give back to their community.
Hawaii Magazine
These Farmers Market Finds Are Worth the Search on O‘ahu
If you really want to get a feel for the best, freshest local ingredients and locally created dishes, look no farther than Hawai‘i’s local farmers markets. And on O‘ahu, on almost any day of the week you can find a few markets to fit your needs. The...
KITV.com
Aging Well: Realtor Abe Lee likes helping the next generation
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- At a time when most people start slowing down, Honolulu resident Abe Lee is still at it, full speed ahead. And he doesn't have just one job; he has three. All of them, he hopes, helps people in some way. He says his love for the community keeps him Aging Well.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Growing costs, labor shortage blamed as home health care company calls its quits
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu Home Healthcare said it will shut down this month, leaving just eight at-home healthcare providers to serve Oahu’s growing senior population. “Many of these facilities have waiting lists. Now, with this facility shutting down, how are those people going to be placed?” said Kealii Lopez, AARP state director.
LIST: Top healthy restaurants to try on Oahu
Trip Advisor ranks the best healthy restaurants within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu.
Lawsuit: State Failed To Help Severely Disabled Boy
A Kaneohe family is suing state education and health officials for failing to place their son, who has serious behavioral issues, in intensive treatment. Michelle Shores and her husband Dane filed a lawsuit against state schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi and Department of Health Director Elizabeth Char, among others, for violating the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, which requires their departments to provide appropriate services and placements for disabled children.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Mochi, bingsu, milk bread, oh my! Asian dessert shops on the rise in Honolulu
Many stores closed during the pandemic — while others thrived. Five new Asian dessert concept chains opened at Ala Moana Center over the past two years. Stretching from Taiwanese to Korean delicacies, Jejubing, Mango Mango, Yomie's Rice x Yogurt, 85°C Bakery and Meet Fresh all incorporate unique flavors from across the Pacific.
Kaneohe girl in need of bone marrow, blood donors
Since September, 7-year-old Rezen Davis has spent most of her time at the hospital, including during the holidays, as she battles the effects of severe aplastic anemia. Her mom Ristina is hoping that folks are still in the giving mood of the holiday season.
imagesofoldhawaii.com
Palolo Municipal Golf Course
The first public golf course in the US was the Van Cortlandt Golf Course in the Bronx, New York in 1895. Since that time many other cities developed their own facilities both for local use and the tourist industry. Honolulu’s first golf course was a private course built by Samuel...
Condo Owners Want More Power To Fight Their Homeowners Boards
When Spencer Taylor, a homeowner in the Villas at Peppers Ferry in Christiansburg, Virginia, had a complaint against his condominium board, Taylor took his concerns to Heather Gillespie. As Virginia’s Common Interest Community Ombudsman, Gillespie referees disputes between condominium owners and boards through a low-cost, public process that holds boards...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: January flights heading to Hawaii
Parking rates increase at Honolulu's airport for the first time since 2015. Parking rates have increased at Honolulu's airport for the first time in eight years. Casey Lund breaks down the new prices. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. For years, the Kahala Hotel and Resort had its own fireworks show,...
hawaiimomblog.com
Dinner at The Clubhouse at Mililani
I am a huge fan of The Clubhouse Mililani's breakfast and lunch menu, and I finally went for dinner and ordered their sushi (starts at 2pm). Everything was delish as usual (although I did think the dry mein was a bit overcooked). The family devoured everything!. All the sushi was...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Life Flight identifies pilot aboard downed medical transport flight
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Life Flight has identified Tuesday the pilot presumed dead after an air ambulance plane crash off Maui last month. Brian Treptow was flying the crew to a patient on Hawaii Island when the plane went down on Dec. 15. Also onboard was flight nurse Courtney Parry...
Lost hiker trio rescued on Kalauao Valley Loop Trail
For many, New Year's Eve is a time to commune with nature.
The Big Island Is Confronting A Big Problem With Fentanyl
Kym Gentry-Peck was at her job as a Big Island event planner on Oct. 25 when she received a heartbreaking phone call. “My husband said, ‘Come home right away. (Our daughter) is dead.”. The girl was two weeks shy of her 15th birthday and attended high school in Kona.
Hawaii Rescuers Find Missing Hiker After Dark Thanks to Flashing iPhone Light
A missing hiker used a flashing cell phone light to help rescuers hone in on his location after the man finds himself lost on a Hawaii trail after dark. According to reports, the 43-year-old hiker was enjoying a hike in the great outdoors when he found himself lost in the dark. Thankfully, the hiker was thinking on his feet. To aid in the rescue, the missing hiker used his cell phone light to call attention to himself. All as rescuers searched the area for the man. The missing hiker had been on the trail for eight hours when he was lost after nightfall.
Our Best Meal Of 2022, By Far! (I Wanted To Keep It a Secret But…)
I’ve put off writing a review of our best meal of 2022. Firstly because I want to keep this location to ourselves. Secondly because the dinner was so many courses that it would take a long time to edit and upload the pictures. But since we’re getting to the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Families spend New Year’s Eve pounding mochi, a tradition spanning generations
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Families gathered in Aiea on Saturday to pound mochi!. While it takes a lot of effort and manpower to put on, many say it’s a labor of love that has been passed down from generation to generation. “When I was growing up my dad’s family did...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Everyone agrees Oahu’s fireworks ban isn’t working, but there’s little agreement on a fix
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a loud and dangerous start to the new year, lawmakers and residents are calling for changes to fireworks laws. As illegal aerials were going off on New Year’s Eve, West Oahu state Rep. Kanani Souza took to social media and used sarcasm to get her point across. “I just wanted to do an update on the fireworks, where we are there’s no illegal fireworks,” said Souza, in a video posted on social media.
Ehukai Pillbox Trail saw two rescues says HFD
Lots of folks are out enjoying the gorgeous scenery of O'ahu, and with that influx has come some rescue efforts by Honolulu Fire Department.
