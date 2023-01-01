Read full article on original website
dropdeadkj6
3d ago
so take guns from law abiding citizens, but expunge up to 3 felonies for criminals, of which to can be assultive type felonies? So she says it's OK to assult michigan residents with any weapons u wish to use, but don't own a gun to protect yourself. here's hoping all u that voted for her are visited by these expunged felons and well....
ACES
2d ago
The funny thing is that it doesn't matter what laws she makes. It won't stop gun violence in all her Democrat cities that voted for her
WWMT
Jan. 6 committee says Michigan republicans tried to overturn 2020 election results
LANSING, Mich. — Final reports and hundreds of interview transcripts released by the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6th attack, offer more details on how Michigan was tied to a plot to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, including extensive efforts to offer up a fake slate of electors supporting then-President Donald Trump.
Detroit News
Herbart: Address Michigan's public education challenges in 2023 | Labor Voices
With a new year upon us, brighter days are ahead for our kids and schools, thanks to elected leaders who are committed to addressing the challenges facing public education and putting Michigan on a path to prosperity. There’s cause for optimism. On top of the record, bipartisan education budget passed...
Detroit News
Whitmer set to return to in-person State of the State address Jan. 25
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Jan. 25 will hold her first in-person State of the State address since 2020, her office announced Tuesday. The address — the first of her second, four-year term in office — will take place in the state House chamber in front of a joint session of the Democratic-led Michigan House and Senate and be broadcast live.
Detroit News
Michigan GOP pursues registration fee to fund upcoming conventions
Lansing — The Michigan Republican Party plans to impose a $50 registration fee for delegates at its February convention, a proposal that was detailed in an early Tuesday morning email to GOP insiders and was already stirring controversy. The party has traditionally not charged convention delegates to participate in...
themanchestermirror.com
New Michigan House Republican Leader Matt Hall: Democrats need our help
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Rep. Matt Hall had hoped to succeed outgoing Republican Rep. Jason Wentworth as the next Michigan House speaker in 2023. Instead, he’ll lead a slightly slimmed-down caucus after Democrats won the legislative majority in November.
Detroit News
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sees 'new day' beginning in Michigan
Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kicked off her second term Sunday, saying Michigan had reached a historic moment and her job was to set the state up for long-term success by pursuing population growth, tackling climate change and improving the economy. "We won't realize everything in the next four...
Fox17
Hillary Scholten swearing-in officially flips district
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hillary Scholten spoke to us Tuesday morning about being sworn in as the first-ever woman to represent West Michigan in Congress. After her victory over Republican John Gibbs, Scholten tweeted out a simple message; Thank you, West Michigan. Her win changes a traditionally red area...
New Michigan laws in 2023: Service dogs, school safety and crime victim compensation
Expanding educational opportunities and requirements, funding for a Detroit public transportation option and encouraging updated school safety procedures are among the many new Michigan laws that take effect in 2023. While state lawmakers largely failed to enact sweeping tax cuts or systemic changes during the last two-year legislative session, they...
On the cusp of Democrats’ trifecta control: The week in Michigan politics
At noon on New Year’s Day, Democrats will be in control of every branch of state government. The inauguration of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer into a second term will be held bright and early Sunday morning, alongside Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Attorney Dana Nessel and other state officeholders. I was one sober sally on New Year’s Eve to make sure MLive can offer you a recap of all the festivities whenever and wherever you awake — hopefully not too hungover.
Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist takes oath for second term
Former Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack administered the Lt. Governor's oath.
legalnews.com
Whitmer announces executive office and budget office staff changes
Last week, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced changes in her executive office and the state budget office. In the executive office, the governor announced former Chief Deputy Attorney General Christina Grossi as Chief Legal Counsel, former state Senator Curtis Hertel Jr. as Director of Legislative Affairs, Korey Hall as Detroit Regional Director, Kristi James as Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs for the Senate, Ryan Bardoni as Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs for the House, and Jada Weatherspoon as the House Associate Liaison.
‘Over-qualified’ John Gibbs ready to head Michigan’s fastest-growing county after surprise shake-up
WEST OLIVE, MI – For those who may question John Gibbs’ qualifications for a local governmental leadership position, the former Republican Congressional candidate points to his time leading a federal department. A former acting assistant secretary under President Trump’s administration, Gibbs says he’s experienced and prepared to tackle...
My Clallam County
Michigan AG sounds alarm on domestic terrorism after militia members sentenced in plot to kidnap governor
(LANSING, Mich.) — On the heels of last week’s sentencing of two men convicted of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says domestic terrorism is “one of the biggest existential threats” facing the United States and urged officials to take action.
Detroit News
Why year-round school fails to catch on in Michigan
Few Michigan schools follow what is known as a year-round or balanced calendar, even though students, teachers and families say they benefit from having a shorter summer break that helps them retain learning from the prior school year. About 4% of students nationwide go to schools where they have a...
wcsx.com
Michigan Laws Going Into Effect on January 1, 2023
Today (Jan. 1) is the day when people often send out text messages and DMs wishing friends and family, “Happy New Year.” But, with a New Year comes new laws in Michigan, and depending on your job and record, these could impact you. So, what are some Michigan...
urgence.tv
Michigan gas tax goes up by 5%
Michigan travelers filling up their tank will be paying more at the pump in 2023, as the Michigan gas tax has gone up. It’s also the sixth highest gas tax increase in the history of the state. The new hike comes from a law signed under former Michigan Governor...
Detroit News
MyPillow's Lindell endorses DePerno for GOP chair, tells other candidates to 'stand down'
MyPIllow CEO Mike Lindell on Friday endorsed Matt DePerno in the Michigan GOP chair race, arguing the Kalamazoo lawyer and unsuccessful attorney general nominee would prioritize "raising money, beating Democrats and fighting for election integrity." Lindell asked other candidates for the chair position to "stand down and support Matt." "There...
Group: Keystone spill a cautionary tale for Michigan pipeline
A break in Line 5 could cause as much or more damage as the incident on the Kansas-Nebraska border
Detroit News
Attorneys for Oxford victims ask for more time to depose former, current superintendent
The attorney for several Oxford High School families who are suing the district for gross negligence in relation to a deadly school shooting in 2021 have asked an Oakland County judge for more time to take depositions from several more people, including the former and current Oxford Community Schools superintendents.
Michigan among the most moved-from states in the U.S. last year, study said
Michigan is among the states with the most people who moved out in 2022, according to United Van Lines' 46th annual National Movers Study.
