Worcester, MA

STARDOM Triangle Derby Day 1 Results (1/3/23): Giulia Leads Thekla, Mai Sakurai Against Rebel X Enemy

The first-ever Triangle Derby will kickoff 2023 for STARDOM, marking the first show since Giulia defeated Syuri to become World of Stardom Champion at Stardom Dream Queendom. The show featured seven trios league matches with Giulia leading Thekla and Mai Sakurai into battle against Rebel X Enemy's Maya Yukihi, Maika Ozaki, and Ram Kaichow in the main event as well as the Queen's Quest trio of Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani, and AZM taking on the top trio of God's Eye -- Syuri, MIRAI, and Ami Sourei. This show also marked the debut of Mina Shirakawa's Club Venus trio featuring Mariah May and Xia Brookside.
TJPW Tokyo Joshi Pro '23 Results (1/4/23): Yuka Sakazaki vs. Miyu Yamashita

TJPW kicks off their year with their signature January 4 show -- Tokyo Joshi Pro '23! The main event saw Yuka Sakazaki make her second defense of the Princess of Princess Championship against Miyu Yamashita. Other matches include Trish Adora making her TJPW debut by challenging for the International Princess Championship and the duo of Heidi Howitzer and Max The Impaler trying to win the Princess Tag Team Championship from Saki Akai and Yuki Arai.
Anthony Bowens To Jeff Jarrett: If You Take Liberties With Max Caster, There's Gonna Be A Problem

Anthony Bowens weighs in on the issues between Max Caster and Jeff Jarrett ahead of the Tag Team Championship match on January 4. Anthony Bowens and Max Caster have been feuding with Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal for the past several weeks. On the December 28, 2022, episode of AEW Dynamite, The Acclaimed released a music video mocking their opponents. Max Caster referenced Jeff Jarrett's relationship with his wife, Karen Jarett, at one point by saying that Jeff is "stealing money like it's Kurt Angle's wife."
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 15 Results (12/24): The Beast Special

WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode fifteen of its show on December 24. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 15 Results (12/24) - The Beast def. Stephy Slays (from...
Josh Alexander On Becoming Longest-Reigning IMPACT World Champion: It Seems Like A Fever Dream

Josh Alexander discusses becoming the longest-reigning world champion in IMPACT Wrestling history. Alexander has become the face of IMPACT Wrestling in recent years. He won the X-Division Championship in 2021, and he invoked Option C to challenge Christian Cage for the World Championship at Bound For Glory. Though he beat Cage, his first crowning moment as the world champion was ruined when Moose cashed in his Call Your Shot Gauntlet Trophy and beat him for the world title the same night. Alexander later regained the title by defeating Moose at IMPACT Rebellion 2022, and he has held the title ever since.
