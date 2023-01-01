The first-ever Triangle Derby will kickoff 2023 for STARDOM, marking the first show since Giulia defeated Syuri to become World of Stardom Champion at Stardom Dream Queendom. The show featured seven trios league matches with Giulia leading Thekla and Mai Sakurai into battle against Rebel X Enemy's Maya Yukihi, Maika Ozaki, and Ram Kaichow in the main event as well as the Queen's Quest trio of Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani, and AZM taking on the top trio of God's Eye -- Syuri, MIRAI, and Ami Sourei. This show also marked the debut of Mina Shirakawa's Club Venus trio featuring Mariah May and Xia Brookside.

