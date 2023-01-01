Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WorcesterTed RiversWorcester, MA
Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"Bryan Dijkhuizen
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenPetersham, MA
Taco John’s Set to Open In Boston February 2023MadocBoston, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Related
AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (1/2): House Of Black, Athena, Jeff Jarrett, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling will air the January 2, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation on their YouTube channel at 7PM EST. The stream for the show can be seen above. Full results can be seen below. AEW Dark: Elevation (1/2) Athena defeated Gypsy Mac. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno,...
Kazuchika Okada Talks To Sports Illustrated, Barrett Brown Calls Out Kerry Morton | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, January 2, 2023. - Speaking to Sports Illustrated in a new interview, Kazuchika Okada discussed his upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 match against Jay White:. “I am excited to wrestle Jay White in the main event at Wrestle Kingdom,” says Okada. “True, I’ve...
STARDOM Triangle Derby Day 1 Results (1/3/23): Giulia Leads Thekla, Mai Sakurai Against Rebel X Enemy
The first-ever Triangle Derby will kickoff 2023 for STARDOM, marking the first show since Giulia defeated Syuri to become World of Stardom Champion at Stardom Dream Queendom. The show featured seven trios league matches with Giulia leading Thekla and Mai Sakurai into battle against Rebel X Enemy's Maya Yukihi, Maika Ozaki, and Ram Kaichow in the main event as well as the Queen's Quest trio of Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani, and AZM taking on the top trio of God's Eye -- Syuri, MIRAI, and Ami Sourei. This show also marked the debut of Mina Shirakawa's Club Venus trio featuring Mariah May and Xia Brookside.
DDT Hatsuyume 2023 Results (1/3): Konosuke Takeshita In Action, New KO-D Tag Champs Crowned
DDT Pro Wrestling held its Hatsuyume event on January 3 from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event aired on Wrestle Universe. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. DDT Hatsuyume 2023 Results (1/3) - Makoto Oishi & Shiori Asahi def. Hideki Okatani & Toi Kojima. - Akito...
New Texas Pro LoneStar 3 Results (1/2): Bryan Keith Defends New Texas Pro Title
New Texas Pro Wrestling held its LoneStar 3 event on December 30, 2022 from Houston Premier Arena in Houston, Texas. The event aired on IWTV on January 2. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. New Texas Pro LoneStar 3 Results (1/2) - New Texas Pro LoneStar Championship:...
Dominik Mysterio Says Prison Changed Him, Austin Theory Pins Seth Rollins | Raw Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for January 2, 2023:. - In a promo, Dominik Mysterio cut a promo about his time in prison. Dominik made it clear that prison changed him. He said that, after he did hard time for attacking his father, he's just getting started.
Tony Khan Discusses New 'Sports-Based' Presentation, If New Set Will Be Present On PPVs
Tony Khan provides a little more insight into the new AEW set. AEW has already unveiled some production changes with a new commercial showing a different color scheme airing to promote AEW Dynamite and new graphics on social media. The company is set to unveil a new set and other production changes on the January 4 episode of AEW Dynamite.
New Era Of AEW! | AEW Dynamite 1/4/23 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp and Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) talk AEW Dynamite for January 4, 2023. - AEW Tag Team Titles: The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal. - Jade Cargill & Red Velvet vs. Kiera Hogan & Skye Blue. - Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks. - Swerve Strickland vs. AR...
AEW To Crown First All Elite Arcade Champion, Trailer For Movie Featuring Jake Roberts | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, January 4, 2023. - AEW is set to crown their inaugural All Elite Arcade champion on Thursday:. - A trailer has been released for the new movie 'Out Of Exile, which is set to feature Jake 'The Snake' Roberts:. - AEW Invades...
TJPW Tokyo Joshi Pro '23 Results (1/4/23): Yuka Sakazaki vs. Miyu Yamashita
TJPW kicks off their year with their signature January 4 show -- Tokyo Joshi Pro '23! The main event saw Yuka Sakazaki make her second defense of the Princess of Princess Championship against Miyu Yamashita. Other matches include Trish Adora making her TJPW debut by challenging for the International Princess Championship and the duo of Heidi Howitzer and Max The Impaler trying to win the Princess Tag Team Championship from Saki Akai and Yuki Arai.
Rocky Romero On Sasha Banks, Kenny Omega, WWE/NJPW/AEW Relationship, Wrestle Kingdom | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to Rocky Romero ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 17 on NJPW World, January 4!. 29:30 Kenny Omega -- put a pause, nobody knew timeline. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
The WorkHorsemen Say Facing FTR & The Briscoes Is A Goal In 2023, AEW Road To Seattle | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, January 3, 2023. - A New Era Begins with Championship Gold on the Line + Jericho v Starks AEW Road to Seattle, 1/3/23:. - Shelton Benjamin has sent out a special thanks to fans in Nashville after he received a standing ovation following a match on Main Event last night.
Anthony Bowens To Jeff Jarrett: If You Take Liberties With Max Caster, There's Gonna Be A Problem
Anthony Bowens weighs in on the issues between Max Caster and Jeff Jarrett ahead of the Tag Team Championship match on January 4. Anthony Bowens and Max Caster have been feuding with Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal for the past several weeks. On the December 28, 2022, episode of AEW Dynamite, The Acclaimed released a music video mocking their opponents. Max Caster referenced Jeff Jarrett's relationship with his wife, Karen Jarett, at one point by saying that Jeff is "stealing money like it's Kurt Angle's wife."
AEW Dark (1/3) Stream & Results: Christopher Daniels, Sonny Kiss, More Compete
AEW Dark - January 3. Christopher Daniels vs. Brian Pillman Jr. Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. Axton Ray & Blanco Loco. Varsity Athletes (Josh Woods & Tony Nese) vs. Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray. Shawn Dean vs. Ariel Dominguez. Blake Christian vs. Sean Maluta. Sonny Kiss &...
Rocky Romero: Everyone Had Good Intentions In Karl Anderson Working For NJPW; Thank You, WWE
Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows returned to WWE in October despite Anderson being the NEVER Openweight Champion and advertised to defend his title against Hikuleo on November 5. Anderson ended up missing the November 5 date for New Japan Pro-Wrestling as he was booked by WWE to compete at WWE Crown Jewel.
AEW Rampage On 12/30 Records Decrease In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Down
The numbers are in for the December 30 episode of AEW Rampage. According to Brandon Thurston, Friday's AEW Rampage drew 470,000 viewers. This number is down from the 566,000 viewers the show drew on December 23. Friday's show drew a 0.12 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is...
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 15 Results (12/24): The Beast Special
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode fifteen of its show on December 24. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 15 Results (12/24) - The Beast def. Stephy Slays (from...
AAW Unstoppable Results (12/30): Masha Slamovich, The Rascalz, Jake Something In Action
AAW: Professional Wrestling Redefined held its Unstoppable event on December 30 from Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, IL. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. AAW Unstoppable Results (12/30) - AAW Tag Team Championships: Hustle And Soul (Calvin Tankman & Jah C) def. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel &...
Angelina Love vs. Taya Valkyrie Announced For 1/3 NWA Powerrr, EC3 And More Set To Compete
NWA Powerrr (1/3) Champions Series Semifinal Match: Angelina Love (Team Great) vs. Taya Valkyrie (Team Rock ‘n’ Roll) Champions Series Semifinal Match: EC3, Carnage & Thrillbilly Silas (Team Tyrus) vs. Odinson, Colby Corino & Joe Alonzo (Team Rebelión) Champions Series Semifinal Match: Missa Kate & Natalia Markova...
Josh Alexander On Becoming Longest-Reigning IMPACT World Champion: It Seems Like A Fever Dream
Josh Alexander discusses becoming the longest-reigning world champion in IMPACT Wrestling history. Alexander has become the face of IMPACT Wrestling in recent years. He won the X-Division Championship in 2021, and he invoked Option C to challenge Christian Cage for the World Championship at Bound For Glory. Though he beat Cage, his first crowning moment as the world champion was ruined when Moose cashed in his Call Your Shot Gauntlet Trophy and beat him for the world title the same night. Alexander later regained the title by defeating Moose at IMPACT Rebellion 2022, and he has held the title ever since.
Fightful
15K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0