Manchester, NH

WMUR.com

Late-December storm reveals remnants of 1905 shipwreck in Rye

RYE, N.H. — A ferocious coastal storm in late December revealed a piece of history at an area known as Pirate’s Cove in Rye. A u local New Hampshire user snapped a photo of some remnants of the Lizzie Carr, a ship that was carrying a load of lumber to New York when it broke apart in 1905 during a winter storm, killing one crew member.
RYE, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Auld Lang Syne: Last call for Campo Enoteca

MANCHESTER, NH – It’s hard not to feel sad as I belly up to the bar at Camp Enoteca one last time. Owners Ed Aloise and Claudie Rippee are with me, taking a break from kitchen prep for an exit interview earlier this week. Tonight will be their last dinner service – New Year’s Eve 2022, for “Auld Lang Syne” and all of that sentimental stuff.
MANCHESTER, NH
94.9 HOM

I Don't Think Newington, New Hampshire, is a Real Town

My family moved to the Seacoast in 1986, and it dawned on me that in 36 years, I have never met a single person from Newington, New Hampshire. I’ve spent a LOT of time in Newington. Whether it was shopping, going out to eat, or bowling with friends, Newington has always been a part of my life.
NEWINGTON, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Issue without many Solutions: Homelessness in Manchester

New Year’s is a time that many people celebrate new beginnings and look forward to what the next twelve months will bring. New Year’s is a time when many people make resolutions or set goals for the upcoming year and when gym memberships spike. In honor of the...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Freezin' for a Reason starts 2023 with fresh start

HAMPTON, N.H. — After a break due to COVID-19, the annual Freezin’ for a Reason Plunge was back in Hampton. Chucky Rosa jumps into the ocean twice a day, every day, but Sunday, he had 150 to 200 people do it in 44-degree water. The reason for this...
HAMPTON, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Dover, Portsmouth Begin 400th Anniversary Years with Fireworks (VIDEO)

The fog and rain on New Year's Eve could not stop fireworks displays in Portsmouth and Dover to usher in the new year and their respective anniversary celebrations. The fireworks in Portsmouth were first to be launched at South Mill Park as the culmination of Pro Portsmouth's annual First Night celebration. Dover's display, sponsored by the Rotary Club, were launched from Garrison Hill with the intention of being visible from all over the city. The fog may have kept the visibility down.
DOVER, NH
WMUR.com

Hundreds gather in Portsmouth to ring in the New Year

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Hundreds are gathering in Portsmouth's Market Square Saturday night to ring in 2023. The First Night celebrations include ice sculptures, games, activities, performances and a fireworks display at 7:30 p.m. At the music hall, the Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra held a New Year's Eve concert at 8...
PORTSMOUTH, NH

