Decider.com

How Val Kilmer Returned as Madmartigan in ‘Willow’ Episode 6, With The Help of His Son Jack

Kit (Ruby Cruz) finally finds the thing she’s been searching for her whole life towards the end of Willow Episode 6 “Prisoners of Skellin.” No, not the Kymerian cuirass (though the team does find that, too). It’s her long-lost father, Madmartigan (Val Kilmer). He speaks to her in a mysterious vault and almost succeeds in beckoning her to a magical underworld. Only the combined efforts of Jade (Erin Kellyman) and Elora Danan (Ellie Bamber) pull her back. But at last, Kit makes contact with her father, Madmartigan. We’re told early on in Willow Season 1 that Queen Sorsha (Joanne Whalley) sent...
Gizmodo

Get a Sneak Peek at Star Trek: Prodigy's Extras-Stuffed Home Release

Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1 Volume 1 arrives on Blu-ray and DVD today, and io9 has a first peek at one of the special features. The animated series is aimed at younger Trek fans—that’s why it streams on both Paramount+ and Nickelodeon—but that doesn’t mean grown-ups (especially Janeway fans!) can’t also enjoy it.
EW.com

Willow stars talk that epic training sequence, tease the finale

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Willow episode 7. Between Willow and the Harry Potter movies, Warwick Davis has done his fair share of wand wielding. But nothing quite prepared him to assume the role of sage elder in episode 7 of the Disney+ Willow series, as the titular character is tasked with training Elora Danan (Ellie Bamber) how to use her magic.
Gizmodo

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Marvel’s next animated series is set to hit the Disney Channel next month, and if you weren’t already sure that the Moon Girl show was juking where the rest of the Marvel-verse is jiving by already giving us a show with an Inhuman heroine, it’s also showing off a great deal more style.
ScreenCrush

Watch Tom Cruise Attempt ‘The Biggest Stunt in History’

The YouTube video title bills it as “The Biggest Stunt in Cinema History.” I don’t know if that’s true. Probably a historian of stunt work can fact-check that. But either way, what you’re about to see attempted is definitely extreme, and totally ridiculous: Tom Cruise driving a motorbike off a cliff and then base jumping to the ground. Over ... and over ... and over.
hypebeast.com

Keanu Reeves Reveals 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Is "the Hardest Movie I've Ever Made"

As the world gets ready for the return of Keanu Reeves as the titular retired hitman in John Wick: Chapter 4, the Lionsgate action franchise also sees Chad Stahelski come back to direct the fourth installment. After dropping the official trailer, Reeves appeared at Brazil’s CCXP convention to reveal a...
Looper

Kirstie Alley's Final Theatrical Release Was Unfinished And Hated By Critics

Kirstie Alley has died of cancer at 71, her children True and Lillie Parker announced via Alley's Twitter and other social media pages yesterday. Alley is best known for playing bar manager Rebecca Howe on "Cheers" from 1987 until 1993, having won two Emmy Awards for best lead actress in a comedy series for the role. She also starred alongside John Travolta in three "Look Who's Talking" films.
Popculture

New 'Twister' Movie Gets Release Date

The forecast is in. Twisters are coming to Hollywood. The long-awaited sequel to the hit 1996 film Twister now has a release date. The film will be directed by Lee Isaac Chung, who earned Best Director and Best Original Screenplay Oscar nominations for his critically acclaimed 2020 film Minari. Twisters...
Marconews.com

10 upcoming movies to watch in 2023, from Harrison Ford's final 'Indiana Jones' to 'John Wick'

Tom Cruise in a fighter jet brought audiences back to the movies in a big way. So just imagine what might happen when Harrison Ford puts on that familiar fedora. Indiana Jones makes his return to the big screen in 2023 and is bringing a bunch of fellow icons with him. Are you a "Barbie" girl? Just wait for Margot Robbie as a living doll. For Disney fans, a new live-action musical "The Little Mermaid" will probably be part of your world, and now's the time to start preparing for fresh installments in the "Hunger Games," "Fast and Furious" and "Mission: Impossible" franchises.
Gizmodo

Evil Dead Rise's First Trailer Contains One Very Scary Mother

Thanks to a tease yesterday by Bruce “Ash Williams” Campbell himself (who gently reminded us that he’s not actually in the movie, though he is one of its producers), we’ve been eagerly anticipating the first trailer for Evil Dead Rise, the fifth film in the series created by Sam Raimi and his collaborators in 1981.

