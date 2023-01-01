Nine dead in New Year's Eve crowd rush at shopping center in Uganda

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- At least nine people died, including several juveniles, in Uganda's Kampala when a crowd rushing to see a New Year fireworks display got stuck in a shopping center corridor.

Freedom City Mall is located in Uganda's Kampala capital. Photo by Freedom City Mall

Fatalities inclued a 10 year-old boy, officials said . The East African country was celebrating the New Year without restrictions for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

People were celebrating the New Year at the Freedom City Mall, which is on a highway linking Kampala to Entebbe airport.

The stampede allegedly happened after a master of ceremonies at the event inside the shopping center told people to go outside to see the fires, Uganda's police force posted on Twitter .

"The Katwe Territorial Police are investigating an incident of rash and neglect that occurred at a New Year's Eve event at the Freedom City Mall Namasuba and resulted in the deaths of nine people, including several juveniles.

At Freedom City Mall, "there is something for everyone; it effortlessly blends business with leisure in a comfortable atmosphere with ample and safe car parking and good security. It is indeed a City of its own!," according to its website .

