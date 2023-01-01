ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Nine dead in New Year's Eve crowd rush at shopping center in Uganda

By Allen Cone
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- At least nine people died, including several juveniles, in Uganda's Kampala when a crowd rushing to see a New Year fireworks display got stuck in a shopping center corridor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NsVwf_0k0IMh3n00
Freedom City Mall is located in Uganda's Kampala capital. Photo by Freedom City Mall

Fatalities inclued a 10 year-old boy, officials said . The East African country was celebrating the New Year without restrictions for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

People were celebrating the New Year at the Freedom City Mall, which is on a highway linking Kampala to Entebbe airport.

The stampede allegedly happened after a master of ceremonies at the event inside the shopping center told people to go outside to see the fires, Uganda's police force posted on Twitter .

"The Katwe Territorial Police are investigating an incident of rash and neglect that occurred at a New Year's Eve event at the Freedom City Mall Namasuba and resulted in the deaths of nine people, including several juveniles.

At Freedom City Mall, "there is something for everyone; it effortlessly blends business with leisure in a comfortable atmosphere with ample and safe car parking and good security. It is indeed a City of its own!," according to its website .

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 190

Cynthia Smith
6d ago

I must push, I must run, I must step on people. I must be first, I must see it all, I can't miss out, and You must get out of my way or else. Walking or Driving, they all seem to be so aggressive and enraged.

Reply(26)
83
la831
6d ago

poor souls 😔

Reply
17
Terris Dillard
6d ago

it's so sad that you can't have any functions without people acting a fool that's why I don't go anywhere with big crowds it's the time we're living in

Reply(3)
20
Related
New York Post

Brazilian mom dies when firework explodes in clothes on New Year’s Eve

A Brazilian mom died on New Year’s Eve when a firework got lodged into her clothes and exploded, according to reports. Video captured the tragic death of 38-year-old mother of two Elisangela Tinem, as the firework exploded on the beach in Sao Paolo, killing her in front of her two children, the Daily Mail reported. In the clips, crowds of people are watching fireworks on the beach when the camera turns to show an explosion. “I saw a huge flash just as it turned midnight and I was hugging my mum and then everyone started screaming,” one witness told a local newspaper, according to the Mail. “I saw a woman lying on the ground bleeding when I went to look and the boy who was with her was also on the ground.” The firework did not belong to Tinem or her family, prompting local police to investigate the incident as a homicide, the report said. “I cannot believe what has happened,” one family member posted on social media. “My love to all the family. Please God comfort your hearts at this awful time. I am praying for you.”
The Guardian

Nine killed in New Year’s Eve crush in Ugandan capital

At least nine people, some of them children, died in a crush as revellers rang in the new year at a shopping centre in Uganda’s capital, police said. After fireworks outside the Freedom City mall in Kampala, “a stampede ensued, resulting in the instant deaths of five people and injuries to several others”, said Luke Owoyesigyire, a national police spokesperson.
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
The Independent

‘Shut up, I am not your servant!’: Flight attendant blasts passenger in explosive row

A flight attendant was caught on camera telling a passenge to “shut up” after he allegedly made one of her colleagues cry.The member of cabin crew for Indian airline IndiGo was seen having an explosive argument with a traveller on flight on6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on 16 December.A fellow passenger filmed the incident, which quickly went viral after they shared it online.The cabin crew member can be heard saying: “Shut up, I am not your servant!” She also tells the man to “stop pointing your finger at me and yelling at me, my crew is crying because...
The Independent

Woman stranded 2,000 miles from home after being ‘kicked off flight due to nut allergy’

A British woman has accused Turkish Airlines of stranding her 2,000 miles from home after kicking her off a flight due to her nut allergy.Hanna Olsen, a jewellery designer from London, says she was flying from Manchester to Cape Town with Turkey’s flag carrier, with a connection in Istanbul, when the incident happened.Despite having no problems on the first leg of her trip, Ms Olsen says that when she reached Istanbul and boarded her second flight to South Africa, an issue arose when she asked flight attendants about the food they would be serving.“I asked for an ingredients list for...
hubpages.com

The Shocking Massacre of the Nepalese Royal Family

Could an ancient curse come true? Or did the murders have an earthlier, logical explanation? Who killed the King of Nepal?. Those questions have tormented the people of Nepal for more than 20 years after the murder of their King. In Nepal, the King isn't just a king. He is considered the reincarnation of the Hindu God, Krishna, and is revered throughout the land. He is supposed to be the representation of Lord Krishna on earth. And who dares to murder a god and his family?
The Independent

William pays tribute to conservation friend and son who died in Kenya

The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to a conservationist friend who died while flying over Kenya’s largest national park.William described Mark Jenkins as someone who had “dedicated his life” to protecting wildlife in East Africa.He said Mr Jenkins had been killed alongside his son Peter as they flew over Tsavo National Park on an aerial patrol.Yesterday, I lost a friend, who dedicated his life to protecting wildlife in some of East Africa’s most renowned national parks. Mark Jenkins, and his son Peter, were tragically killed when flying over Tsavo National Park while conducting an aerial patrol.— The Prince and Princess of Wales...
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
516K+
Followers
71K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy