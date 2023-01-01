ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Prospect, IL

Death of suburban baby ruled homicide; Police investigating

By Anna Roberts
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. — Authorities are investigating the death of a 6-month-old Mount Prospect from injuries sustained two months prior.

Zayden Chavez died Thursday at Lurie Children’s Hospital. The Cook County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.

According to the medical examiner, an autopsy revealed the baby died of complications from multiple injuries due to child abuse.

Police said boy was harmed at a home near Dempster and Redwood in Mount Prospect in late October.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Theo
3d ago

No arrests have been made. Unreal. There should of been a arrest when the child was in hospital.

