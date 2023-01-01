The View remembered Barbara Walters‘ legacy on today’s episode, welcoming back previous co-hosts to share stories and memories of the trailblazing talk show creator. Walters, who launched The View in 1997 and remained on the show until 2014, died at 93 on Friday (Dec. 30). Days after her passing, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin celebrated her life on live TV with other women who’d also sat at the Hot Topics table in the past. One of them, Sherri Shepherd, who co-hosted The View from 2007 to 2014, looked back on her time with Walters fondly, telling the panel she...

1 DAY AGO