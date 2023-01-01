Read full article on original website
Joy Behar Says Barbara Walters Was Disappointed That She Didn’t “Sit There and Take It on” During Infamous Bill O’Reilly Interview on ‘The View’
The View remembered Barbara Walters‘ legacy on today’s episode, welcoming back previous co-hosts to share stories and memories of the trailblazing talk show creator. Walters, who launched The View in 1997 and remained on the show until 2014, died at 93 on Friday (Dec. 30). Days after her passing, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin celebrated her life on live TV with other women who’d also sat at the Hot Topics table in the past. One of them, Sherri Shepherd, who co-hosted The View from 2007 to 2014, looked back on her time with Walters fondly, telling the panel she...
Bob Dylan Revealed the Types of TV Shows He Avoids at All Costs: ‘Nothing Disgusting’
Bob Dylan has spoken about the television programs he likes watching. He also shared the types of shows that he'll always avoid.
George Clooney Offered His Ex-Wife Whatever She Thought Was ‘Fair’ in Their Divorce
Here's a look at George Clooney's previous marriage to Talia Balsam, which ended with the actor offering Balsam whatever she thought was 'fair'.
