Mendota, IL

starvedrock.media

Missing Mendota Man Found Dead Near His Home

A missing person's case in Mendota has ended with the missing person being found deceased. Back on December 30th, officers in Mendota received a missing person's report regarding 65-year-old William Minder. He hadn't been seen since earlier that afternoon. After speaking with family and friends and conducting a short investigation,...
MENDOTA, IL
WIFR

One dead after crash at Rt. 64 and Mulford in Ogle County

LYNNVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - One woman is dead Monday after a crash involving a vehicle vs. a semi-truck in Lynnville, Ill. First responders arrived just before 4:30 p.m. to the intersection of IL Rte. 64 and Mulford Road for aid. During the investigation, Ogle County deputies learned that the woman drove through a stop sign at the intersection, hitting a semi-truck.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Suspect leaves scene after crash with Yorkville restaurant

The Yorkville Police Department says the suspect in a crash with another vehicle and an exterior wall of a downtown Yorkville restaurant fled the scene. The police department says officers were called to the restaurant in the 200 block of S. Bridge Street just before five Tuesday evening. Police say...
YORKVILLE, IL
WGNtv.com

18-year-old dies after I-55 crash in Will County

PLAINFIELD, Ill. — An 18-year-old suburban man died late Monday night following a crash on I-55 in Will County. Illinois State Police said a 2022 Grey Hyundai Elantra was driving southbound near mile marker 258, located in Plainfield, when the 18-year-old driver lost control at around 11:40 p.m. The...
WILL COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman killed in crash on Illinois Route 2

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 48-year-old woman was killed in a crash in extremely foggy conditions on Sunday morning. According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, around 7:18 a.m. on New Year’s Day, the weather was very foggy and Route 2 was ice covered when the crash occurred, in the 6000 block of IL Rte. […]
OGLE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Bolingbrook man dies after crashing car into tree off I-55

WILL COUNTY, Ill. - An 18-year-old from Bolingbrook died in a single-car crash on Interstate 55 Monday night in Will County. The man was driving southbound around 11:40 p.m. on I-55 near Renwick Road when he lost control of his 2022 Hyundai Elantra and ran off the roadway into a ditch before striking a tree, according to Illinois State Police.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
starvedrock.media

Missing person in Mendota

Friday at 9:00pm The Mendota Police Department received a missing person’s report that 65-year-old William Minder, of 1110 1st Ave, had not been seen since 3pm that afternoon. He was found dead on Saturday within a couple blocks of his residence. The LaSalle County Coroners Office and the Mendota...
MENDOTA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Morris Police Arrested Man For Domestic Battery

A 22-year-old Coal City man has been arrested four times for domestic battery since 2020. Jeremy Krizmanic was arrested for domestic battery by the Morris Police Department around 3:30 p.m. on December 30th. Morris Police Deputy Chief Chad Skelton said Krizmanic allegedly battered a female acquaintance in the face area at an apartment complex on Ashland Circle. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail. Krizmanic was also arrested for domestic battery in Grundy County in 2022 and that case is still ongoing.
COAL CITY, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Dec. 30-Jan. 2

OREGON — On Dec. 30 at 9:29 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop on Illinois Route 251 and Big Mound Road. After a brief investigation, Jose Cruz-Santos of Rochelle was arrested for driving while his license was suspended. Cruz-Santos was released on a $2,500 individual bond with a return court date. Cruz-Santos was also issued a citation for an equipment violation.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Mendota Police Blotter

On Thursday at about 5pm, Mendota Police Department stopped 20 year old Cortez C. Nathan, of 4152 Chandan BLVD, Poplar Grove. He was arrested for allegedly Driving with a suspended license. Nathan was taken to the Mendota Police Department, where he was released with a mandatory court date of February 2, 2023 at the LaSalle County Courthouse.
MENDOTA, IL
walls102.com

Mendota Fire Department thanks responding agencies

MENDOTA – The Mendota Fire Department thanked the responding agencies that arrived in the city to battle the devastating fire last week on Illinois Avenue. Sixteen fire departments, three ambulance services and numerous local and state agencies arrived on scene to fight the blaze that destroyed five buildings in the downtown area. The five-alarm blaze took over six hours to bring under control. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. In August of 2022, another major fire occurred in Mendota on Main Street, which led to three buildings being torn down.
MENDOTA, IL
KWQC

Police: 1 dead, 3 arrested after Clinton shooting Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton Police, with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, arrested two women and a man Sunday in connection to a Clinton shooting that left one man dead, according to a media release. Kimberly Hammond, 25, and Justice Foley, 24, have each been charged with first-degree murder...
CLINTON, IA

