Police investigating fire that destroyed 5 Illinois businesses
MENDOTA, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials are still investigating that cause of a massive fire in Mendota that destroyed several businesses, including a beloved pet shop. Police said that five businesses were destroyed. It took fire crews until 3 a.m. to fully contain the blaze. No one was hurt, but several animals were killed in the […]
Woman killed after crashing into semi in Ogle County
LYNNVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman was killed Monday night after failing to yield at a stop sign and slamming into a semi-truck, authorities said. According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at the intersection of Route 64 and Mulford Road just before 4:30 p.m. Police said the woman, later identified […]
Illinois Man Arrested Minutes Into 2023 for Firing Shots in Air from Street
When the clock hits midnight and a new year has arrived, it's a time to celebrate with cheap noisemakers, kazoos, and party favors. But for some people, that's just not quite the firepower they're looking for when bringing the BOOM on January 1. Convicted felon arrested for firing a gun...
starvedrock.media
Missing Mendota Man Found Dead Near His Home
WIFR
One dead after crash at Rt. 64 and Mulford in Ogle County
WSPY NEWS
Suspect leaves scene after crash with Yorkville restaurant
The Yorkville Police Department says the suspect in a crash with another vehicle and an exterior wall of a downtown Yorkville restaurant fled the scene. The police department says officers were called to the restaurant in the 200 block of S. Bridge Street just before five Tuesday evening. Police say...
WGNtv.com
18-year-old dies after I-55 crash in Will County
PLAINFIELD, Ill. — An 18-year-old suburban man died late Monday night following a crash on I-55 in Will County. Illinois State Police said a 2022 Grey Hyundai Elantra was driving southbound near mile marker 258, located in Plainfield, when the 18-year-old driver lost control at around 11:40 p.m. The...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Multiple Injuries At An Accident Scene in Rockford
Multiple Injuries At An Accident Scene in Rockford. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened this morning around 10 am. In the neighborhood of...
Intoxicated, armed driver flees from Rockford Police, hits pedestrian at gas station
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested Nathan Batson, 43, after he allegedly fled from a police traffic stop at high speed and crashed into a pedestrian at a gas station on Auburn Street. According to police, on Friday, December 30th, officers tried to stop Batson’s vehicle at the intersection of N. Rockton and Auburn […]
Woman killed in crash on Illinois Route 2
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 48-year-old woman was killed in a crash in extremely foggy conditions on Sunday morning. According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, around 7:18 a.m. on New Year’s Day, the weather was very foggy and Route 2 was ice covered when the crash occurred, in the 6000 block of IL Rte. […]
fox32chicago.com
Bolingbrook man dies after crashing car into tree off I-55
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - An 18-year-old from Bolingbrook died in a single-car crash on Interstate 55 Monday night in Will County. The man was driving southbound around 11:40 p.m. on I-55 near Renwick Road when he lost control of his 2022 Hyundai Elantra and ran off the roadway into a ditch before striking a tree, according to Illinois State Police.
starvedrock.media
Missing person in Mendota
Teen shot in the foot as gunshots ring out in Rockford parking lot
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old boy was shot outside his home on New Year’s Day in Rockford. According to police, officers were dispatched to the scene, in the 200 block of Cameron Avenue, around 2:30 p.m. The boy had been walking toward the parking lot when he heard gunshots and ran, police said. One […]
WSPY NEWS
Morris Police Arrested Man For Domestic Battery
A 22-year-old Coal City man has been arrested four times for domestic battery since 2020. Jeremy Krizmanic was arrested for domestic battery by the Morris Police Department around 3:30 p.m. on December 30th. Morris Police Deputy Chief Chad Skelton said Krizmanic allegedly battered a female acquaintance in the face area at an apartment complex on Ashland Circle. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail. Krizmanic was also arrested for domestic battery in Grundy County in 2022 and that case is still ongoing.
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Dec. 30-Jan. 2
OREGON — On Dec. 30 at 9:29 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop on Illinois Route 251 and Big Mound Road. After a brief investigation, Jose Cruz-Santos of Rochelle was arrested for driving while his license was suspended. Cruz-Santos was released on a $2,500 individual bond with a return court date. Cruz-Santos was also issued a citation for an equipment violation.
starvedrock.media
Mendota Police Blotter
On Thursday at about 5pm, Mendota Police Department stopped 20 year old Cortez C. Nathan, of 4152 Chandan BLVD, Poplar Grove. He was arrested for allegedly Driving with a suspended license. Nathan was taken to the Mendota Police Department, where he was released with a mandatory court date of February 2, 2023 at the LaSalle County Courthouse.
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
Fatal crash involved ‘unknown circumstances,’ federal investigators report
Staff Report news@thewoodstockindependent.com Galt Airport’s owner died in a plane crash in November that federal investigators say occurred “under unknown circumstances.” Claude Sonday, 75, of Bull Valley died at the […]
18-year-old high on marijuana, speeding at time of Kane County crash that killed 2 siblings: records
The man driving the vehicle that crashed into a school bus in Kane County last Halloween has been charged in the deaths of 2 siblings who were riding with him, records show.
walls102.com
Mendota Fire Department thanks responding agencies
KWQC
Police: 1 dead, 3 arrested after Clinton shooting Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton Police, with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, arrested two women and a man Sunday in connection to a Clinton shooting that left one man dead, according to a media release. Kimberly Hammond, 25, and Justice Foley, 24, have each been charged with first-degree murder...
