Starting the New Year With a Georgia Institution, Smiles and A Side of Fries at The VarsityDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Houston Superfan Mattress Mack Places $1.5 Million Bet on TCU Horned Frogs to Upset Georgia BulldogsLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Football: Buckeyes focused on containing Bennett’s mobility in CFP semifinalThe LanternAthens, GA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AthensTed RiversAthens, GA
Football: Buckeyes head into offseason filled with questions, hopeful to find the right answers after 42-41 loss to No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia football: Kirby Smart's quick thinking puts him among nation's elite in-game strategists
I want you to remember 3 moments with me from Georgia’s improbable comeback victory over Ohio State on Saturday in the Peach Bowl. I understand that may be a sizable request — excitement from the game, celebrations of the new year and a seemingly endless flow of drinks have probably damaged your recollection.
Ex-Tennessee quarterback ‘can’t stand’ Bulldogs’ Stetson Bennett: ‘He’s such a punk’
Former Tennessee quarterback and current radio host Erik Ainge took a shot at Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, saying he's rooting for him to lose on Monday.
fox5atlanta.com
Delta honors late legendary Georgia Football Coach Vince Dooley with plane
ATLANTA - Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is honoring legendary Georgia Football coach and former UGA Athletics director Vince Dooley with his own plane. A Boeing 767-400 featuring a memorial seal honoring the Hall of Famer was dedicated on Tuesday. Dooley’s widow and son attended the ceremony that also saw notable...
Georgia, TCU share some key connections ahead of 2023 National Championship Game
ATLANTA — In the moments after Georgia’s thrilling win over Ohio State, the Bulldogs didn’t know what was next. So locked in on their own contest, players had no idea who had won the game between Michigan-TCU that went final shortly before Georgia took the field. Running...
Identity of ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ from Ohio State-Georgia game revealed
College athlete Catherine Gurd opened 2023 with a new moniker. Gurd ushered in the new year on Saturday by going viral after attending the College Football Playoff semifinal between Georgia and Ohio State. The Xavier University lacrosse player was featured on the broadcast, with someone later posting on TikTok, “Someone find me this girl from Ohio State… for the love of god.” In a video shared Monday on her own TikTok page, Gurd confirmed internet speculation that she was the “Peach Bowl Girl” in question, captioning a clip, “When you kick off 2023 with a new name.” Gurd previously addressed the attention...
dawgpost.com
ESPN's Paul Finebaum: I was Impressed with UGA; Ohio State was Nearly Perfect
ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart survived a massive showdown with Ryan Day and the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday night in the 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoffs. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum said the Dawgs impressed him. The Bulldogs escaped No. 4 Ohio...
kingstonthisweek.com
“TCU doesn’t stand a chance against Georgia”
You have to think TCU players, exhausted after upsetting Michigan in the Arizona desert, were rooting for Georgia to beat Ohio State in the second thrilling College Football Playoff semifinal on New Year’s Eve. Cinderella’s story requires the prince, aka Georgia, not simply a duke, or in this case, the second-ranked Wolverines, of the court. Though the early odds have the Bulldogs as +13 favourites, the Horned Frogs see a fairytale ending where they turn into princes themselves after kissing the Coaches’ Trophy on Jan. 9. Here’s a look at the two teams in what, if the semis were any indication, should prove a very dramatic affair.
dawgpost.com
Paul Finebaum: Stetson Bennett is "Best Closer In College Football"
ATLANTA - The legend of Stetson Bennett grew even more on Saturday night. Everyone knows the story. The former walk-on from South Georgia who saved the Bulldogs against Arkansas in 2020, loses the job to JT Daniels, takes the job back from Daniels, leads Georgia to a national championship, and has them in the driver’s seat for another one.
WJCL
'We’re in the golden time of Georgia football': Georgia Fans are gearing up for the Championship game against TCU
SAVANNAH, Ga. — After the nail-biting win over Ohio State, Georgia fans are gearing up to take on Texas Christian University next week. William Warriner is a diehard Georgia fan, and he’s excited to attend this year’s national championship game, where Georgia takes on TCU. “I’ve been...
Key Georgia Player Questionable For National Title Game
Georgia tight end Darnell Washington is uncertain for next Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship matchup against TCU. Per ESPN's Marty Smith, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said Washington suffered a "soft tissue contusion and strain" during Saturday's Peach Bowl victory over Ohio State. Since the injury isn't an ankle...
Tailgating not allowed at SoFi Stadium for Georgia-TCU national championship game
Tailgating won't be allowed at SoFi Stadium on Monday leading into the national championship game between the TCU Horned Frogs and Georgia Bulldogs.
atlantanewsfirst.com
UGA fans traveling to Championship met with sticker shock
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At the stroke of midnight, a stroke of good luck for the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night. Ohio State missed a game-winning field goal in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal sending fans into a frenzy. “These are the glory days. It’s magical. What happened...
UGA fans prepare to make costly journey to championship game
Georgia football fans are scrambling to score tickets, airfare and hotels ahead of next Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game. Cobb County resident Jacob Ashcraft and his 9-year-old son, Davis, are headed to Southern California for the big game. “It was an emotional coaster,” Jacob said about watching...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss
After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
How much will UGA fans pay to go to the championship game? Here’s a breakdown:
ATLANTA — The Peach Bowl win Saturday night was a big one for UGA Fans. The huge victory is causing many Dawg fans to make that trip to Los Angeles for the National Championship at the very last minute. That means, they now must scramble to book tickets. “Aww...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Delta dedicates plane to legacy of famed UGA football coach Vince Dooley
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - During an unveiling ceremony Tuesday, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines commemorated the life and legacy of renowned University of Georgia football coach Vince Dooley. The Boeing 767-400 now features a memorial seal honoring the Hall of Famer. The dedication ceremony was attended by CEO Ed...
Ohio State losing Marvin Harrison Jr to concussion on hard hit 'absolutely' had impact on game, coach says
Ohio State lost wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. late in the third quarter due to a concussion and after his exit the game turned on its head and Georgia won.
Starting the New Year With a Georgia Institution, Smiles and A Side of Fries at The Varsity
Whether you had the good fortune to visit the original location in Athens, or now patronize the downtown Atlanta megasite or one of the other outposts of this Georgia institution, you likely appreciate the simplicity of the menu at The Varsity.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
2 go to runoff for Georgia House seat of ex-speaker Ralston
ATLANTA (AP) — The widow of former Georgia House Speaker David Ralston and a Blue Ridge banker will face off in a Jan. 31 runoff after none of five Republicans won a majority in a special election Tuesday to fill Ralston’s seat in House District 7. Sheree Ralston of Blue Ridge, the executive director of […]
