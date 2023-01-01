ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Delta honors late legendary Georgia Football Coach Vince Dooley with plane

ATLANTA - Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is honoring legendary Georgia Football coach and former UGA Athletics director Vince Dooley with his own plane. A Boeing 767-400 featuring a memorial seal honoring the Hall of Famer was dedicated on Tuesday. Dooley’s widow and son attended the ceremony that also saw notable...
ATLANTA, GA
New York Post

Identity of ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ from Ohio State-Georgia game revealed

College athlete Catherine Gurd opened 2023 with a new moniker. Gurd ushered in the new year on Saturday by going viral after attending the College Football Playoff semifinal between Georgia and Ohio State. The Xavier University lacrosse player was featured on the broadcast, with someone later posting on TikTok, “Someone find me this girl from Ohio State… for the love of god.” In a video shared Monday on her own TikTok page, Gurd confirmed internet speculation that she was the “Peach Bowl Girl” in question, captioning a clip, “When you kick off 2023 with a new name.” Gurd previously addressed the attention...
COLUMBUS, OH
kingstonthisweek.com

“TCU doesn’t stand a chance against Georgia”

You have to think TCU players, exhausted after upsetting Michigan in the Arizona desert, were rooting for Georgia to beat Ohio State in the second thrilling College Football Playoff semifinal on New Year’s Eve. Cinderella’s story requires the prince, aka Georgia, not simply a duke, or in this case, the second-ranked Wolverines, of the court. Though the early odds have the Bulldogs as +13 favourites, the Horned Frogs see a fairytale ending where they turn into princes themselves after kissing the Coaches’ Trophy on Jan. 9. Here’s a look at the two teams in what, if the semis were any indication, should prove a very dramatic affair.
FORT WORTH, TX
dawgpost.com

Paul Finebaum: Stetson Bennett is "Best Closer In College Football"

ATLANTA - The legend of Stetson Bennett grew even more on Saturday night. Everyone knows the story. The former walk-on from South Georgia who saved the Bulldogs against Arkansas in 2020, loses the job to JT Daniels, takes the job back from Daniels, leads Georgia to a national championship, and has them in the driver’s seat for another one.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Key Georgia Player Questionable For National Title Game

Georgia tight end Darnell Washington is uncertain for next Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship matchup against TCU. Per ESPN's Marty Smith, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said Washington suffered a "soft tissue contusion and strain" during Saturday's Peach Bowl victory over Ohio State. Since the injury isn't an ankle...
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

UGA fans traveling to Championship met with sticker shock

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At the stroke of midnight, a stroke of good luck for the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night. Ohio State missed a game-winning field goal in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal sending fans into a frenzy. “These are the glory days. It’s magical. What happened...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss

After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
atlantanewsfirst.com

Delta dedicates plane to legacy of famed UGA football coach Vince Dooley

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - During an unveiling ceremony Tuesday, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines commemorated the life and legacy of renowned University of Georgia football coach Vince Dooley. The Boeing 767-400 now features a memorial seal honoring the Hall of Famer. The dedication ceremony was attended by CEO Ed...
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

2 go to runoff for Georgia House seat of ex-speaker Ralston

ATLANTA (AP) — The widow of former Georgia House Speaker David Ralston and a Blue Ridge banker will face off in a Jan. 31 runoff after none of five Republicans won a majority in a special election Tuesday to fill Ralston’s seat in House District 7. Sheree Ralston of Blue Ridge, the executive director of […]
GEORGIA STATE
