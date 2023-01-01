ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 injured in officer-involved shooting in Aurora

By Carly Moore
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Three people were hospitalized after an altercation broke out in Aurora, leading to an officer discharging his weapon.

Officials with the Aurora Police Department responded to a domestic violence call that was made at 10:51 p.m. on Saturday night.

Officers arrived at the home, located on the 1200 block of North Chambers Road, at 11:20 p.m. APD said when officers arrived, they found multiple people at the residence who were uncooperative.

Officers on the scene determined that there was enough probable cause to take Juan Ruiz-Reta, 38, into custody for domestic violence-related harassment and criminal mischief.

APD said that when officers tried to arrest Ruiz-Reta, he did not cooperate. A second adult man in the house allegedly got involved which led another officer to fire their weapon, which struck the intervening man’s leg.

Juan Ruiz-Reta, arrested in a domestic violence-related harassment incident
(Credit: Aurora Police Department)

Officers on the scene applied a tourniquet to the man and transported him to a nearby hospital. Ruiz-Reta and an APD officer were also evaluated.

APD has not released the relationship between the two men in the house.

Now, the Critical Incident Response Team for the 18th Judicial District is investigating, which is standard protocol. Investigators are reviewing the officers’ body camera video.

The identities of the officers and the gunshot victim have not been released as of this posting.

This is a developing story, and FOX31 will provide updates as they are made public.

