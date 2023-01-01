ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

don
3d ago

What the heck goes on in the Mt Olive Roxbury area? there are always accidents on 80 out there...hardly the most challenging stretch !!

2
WFMZ-TV Online

Tractor-trailer falls down embankment in Nesquehoning Twp.

NESQUEHONING TWP., Pa. - Crews responded to a tractor-trailer crash in Carbon County Wednesday. The crash happened on Route 93 by Paradise Road in Nesquehoning Township shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to county dispatchers. The tractor-trailer slid down an embankment. No word on what led up to the crash, or...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
New Jersey Herald

Eastbound lane of Route 80 in Warren County to close to install construction barriers

HARDWICK - One lane of eastbound I-80 through the Delaware Water Gap will be closed Wednesday to allow construction crews to install barriers along a half-mile stretch of the highway, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. The work to lay down the barriers is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the right lane near milepost 1.4 in the area known as the S-curve. ...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Burglars hit 3 businesses in Warren County strip mall

LOPATCONG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Three businesses at a strip mall in Lopatcong Township were burglarized last month, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. On Dec. 29, at around 4:00 a.m., police responded to Good Guy Vapes, located at 201 Stryker’s Road, for a reported activated...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

There's A Car In There Just Off Route 208 (VIDEOS)

Firefighters doused a fully involved car blaze off Route 208 late Tuesday afternoon.No injuries were reported in the impromptu Jan. 3 bonfire at the Harristown Road exit around 4 p.m.The spectacle thickened the northbound highway with rubberneckers. Motorists on the southbound side slowed, as well.…
FAIR LAWN, NJ
Morristown Minute

I-80 EB Closure in Warren County Tomorrow

I-80 EB lane closure tomorrow in Warren County.Photo byJoseph ChanonUnsplash. I-80 eastbound lane closure needed next Wednesday for guiderail work in Knowlton, Warren County. A section of I-80 eastbound will be closed Wednesday, January 4 during peak rush hours, likely causing traffic backup. Motorists advised to slow down and use caution in work zone.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ

