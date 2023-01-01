Read full article on original website
don
3d ago
What the heck goes on in the Mt Olive Roxbury area? there are always accidents on 80 out there...hardly the most challenging stretch !!
Reply(2)
2
Related
wrnjradio.com
Driver extricated from car after collision with school bus in Warren County
WHITE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A driver had to be extricated from her vehicle following a crash with a school bus in Warren County Tuesday afternoon, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. A Honda Accord collided with a school bus at around 3:54 p.m. on...
Stolen car flips over embankment, crashes into N.J. house, police say
No serious injuries were reported after a driver allegedly fleeing police in a stolen car early Sunday struck parked vehicles before flipping over a steep embankment and crashing into a house in Essex County, authorities said. North Caldwell police were called to Hilltop Drive at about 12:30 a.m. on New...
Driver Left Man For Dead In Roadway Then Reported Car That Hit Him As Stolen: Rahway PD
Just hours after hitting a man with her car and leaving him for dead in the streets of New Jersey, the driver who police say was at fault registered her vehicle as stolen and spent months hiding from police. Chayla McCray, 22, of Avenel, was arrested and charged in the...
Route 208 Closed More Than Hour After SUV Crash Downs Utility Line
Route 208 was closed for more than an hour after an SUV slammed into a utility pole, downing a wire across the highway around noontime Wednesday. The driver of the Honda emerged uninjured from the crash on Harristown Road in Glen Rock, across the highway from Fair Lawn Fire Company No. 2, shortly after 11 a.m. Jan. 4.
Pedestrian killed in NJ hit-and-run crash
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision in New Jersey on Tuesday night, according to authorities.
WFMZ-TV Online
Tractor-trailer falls down embankment in Nesquehoning Twp.
NESQUEHONING TWP., Pa. - Crews responded to a tractor-trailer crash in Carbon County Wednesday. The crash happened on Route 93 by Paradise Road in Nesquehoning Township shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to county dispatchers. The tractor-trailer slid down an embankment. No word on what led up to the crash, or...
Lehigh Valley Man, 18, Killed In Allentown Crash With Tractor-Trailer
An 18-year-old Lehigh Valley man was killed in an Allentown crash involving a tractor-trailer on Monday, Jan. 2, authorities confirmed. Elijah A. Soler, of Hanover Township, was behind the wheel of a vehicle that collided with a tractor-trailer on the American Parkway Bridge just after 7:35 p.m., the Lehigh County Coroner said Tuesday.
Police: Trenton man, 23, killed in three-vehicle Route 1 crash
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A 23-year-old Mercer County man was killed in a three-vehicle crash very early Saturday, police said. Malachi Marseille, of Trenton, was driving a Toyota Camry southbound on Route 1, when he lost control near Greenview Avenue, according to South Brunswick police. The Camry hit two other...
Fishermen ID’d after fatal fall through frozen NJ reservoir
The Morris County, NJ, prosecutor’s office has identified the two men who are believed to have drowned on Friday at the Split Rock Reservoir after falling through the ice. The men were identified as Stanislaw Grezesik, 64, of Clifton, and Tadeusz Florczuk, 76, of Passaic. An autopsy had scheduled...
wrnjradio.com
Driver seriously injured in single-vehicle crash on I-80 in Warren County
HOPE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A driver was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Warren County Sunday afternoon, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The crash was was reported at 1:40 p.m. on Interstate 80 westbound at milepost 13 in Hope...
Eastbound lane of Route 80 in Warren County to close to install construction barriers
HARDWICK - One lane of eastbound I-80 through the Delaware Water Gap will be closed Wednesday to allow construction crews to install barriers along a half-mile stretch of the highway, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. The work to lay down the barriers is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the right lane near milepost 1.4 in the area known as the S-curve. ...
26-Year-Old NJ Driver Killed In Nine-Mile I-95 Pursuit: AG
The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of the Attorney General has released new information on the fatal I-95 crash that killed a New Jersey woman driving erratically on I-95 in Cecil County who was pursued by Maryland State Police troopers for miles.Julie Clark, 26, of Tenafly…
Police Rescue Wheelchair-Bound Upper-Floor Tenant, 88, In Teaneck Apartment Building Fire
UPDATE: Two Teaneck police officers rescued an 88-year-old wheelchair-bound tenant from what began as an appliance fire in her fifth-floor apartment, carrying her down several flights of stairs to safety, authorities said.Sgt. Stephen Morena and Officer Aundra Ellington quickly gathered the woman –…
Masked Men Make Off With Nearly $9K After Back-To-Back Burglaries At Warren County Strip Mall
A pair of men donning masks and gloves made off with nearly $9,000 after they pried open the back doors and burglarized several businesses at a Warren County strip mall, authorities say. The men set off the burglar alarms and prompted police response after prying open the back door at...
Intoxicated driver hit in roadway moments after Rock County car crash
UNION, Wis. (WTVO) — A 23-year-old Wisconsin man, later arrested for OWI, was struck by and pinned beneath a car moments after he reportedly slid into the path of an oncoming snow plow Sunday morning. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the unidentified man, who is from Brooklyn, Wisconsin, lost control of his vehicle […]
wrnjradio.com
Burglars hit 3 businesses in Warren County strip mall
LOPATCONG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Three businesses at a strip mall in Lopatcong Township were burglarized last month, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. On Dec. 29, at around 4:00 a.m., police responded to Good Guy Vapes, located at 201 Stryker’s Road, for a reported activated...
NJ Driver, 26, Killed In I-95 Police Pursuit In Maryland: AG
A 26-year-old New Jersey woman died when she lost control of her vehicle during a nine-mile police pursuit on I-95 in Maryland on New Year's Weekend, authorities said.A Maryland state trooper tried to pull over Julie Clark, of Tenafly, while she was driving erratically on the highway in Cecil Count…
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
There's A Car In There Just Off Route 208 (VIDEOS)
Firefighters doused a fully involved car blaze off Route 208 late Tuesday afternoon.No injuries were reported in the impromptu Jan. 3 bonfire at the Harristown Road exit around 4 p.m.The spectacle thickened the northbound highway with rubberneckers. Motorists on the southbound side slowed, as well.…
I-80 EB Closure in Warren County Tomorrow
I-80 EB lane closure tomorrow in Warren County.Photo byJoseph ChanonUnsplash. I-80 eastbound lane closure needed next Wednesday for guiderail work in Knowlton, Warren County. A section of I-80 eastbound will be closed Wednesday, January 4 during peak rush hours, likely causing traffic backup. Motorists advised to slow down and use caution in work zone.
Comments / 3