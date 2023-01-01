Read full article on original website
A brawl broke out between passengers on a luxury cruise ship after a woman fell overboard and died, video shows
Passengers on board a MSC Meraviglia luxury cruise ship fought with each other when they were temporarily stopped from disembarking.
Cruise ship passenger who fell overboard found dead 18 miles from Port Canaveral, Florida coast
A 36-year-old passenger on the MSC Meraviglia has been found dead after falling overboard on the ship's return to Port Canaveral in Florida.
cruisefever.net
Best Adults Only Cruise Lines and Ships
If you’re looking to board a cruise ship that doesn’t have any kids, you’re in luck. There are a few cruise lines and ships where you have to be at least 18 years of age to go on. So what are the best adults only cruise lines?...
BBC
Australia helicopter collision: Passenger tapped pilot before crash, footage shows
A survivor of a deadly helicopter collision in Australia had tried to warn a pilot of impending danger, a video appears to show. In the footage, a passenger in the backseat of the aircraft is seen tapping the pilot's shoulder. Pilot Michael James turns his head in response, while the...
Narooma's Montague Island Adventures loses a passenger overboard in heavy surf after rogue wave hits
Terrifying footage shows a passenger being swept overboard from a small tourist boat off the NSW south coast with the man fortunately drifting near enough to a bodyboarder to be rescued.
Angry passengers blockaded a terminal after spending a night in the airport because they weren't allowed to leave
About 40 passengers on a Brussels Airlines flight didn't have Belgian visas, meaning they could not go to a hotel – unlike their fellow travelers.
Airline forced to pay for psychotherapy after 'stopping woman boarding flight for being too big'
An airline has been ordered to pay the cost of therapy for a woman who accused them of refusing to let her board as she was ‘too fat’. Influencer and plus-sized model Juliana Nehme, 38, accused Qatar Airways of discriminating against her due to her size when she was attempting to board a flight from Beirut to Doha on 22 November.
How Much It Costs To Sail Aboard the World’s Largest Cruise Ship
This fall, Royal Caribbean opened up bookings for its newest, super-sized cruise ship, the Icon of the Seas, which will set sail in January 2024. Wealthy Millennials Aren't Banking on Stocks: Here's...
A blind couple and their baby were stopped from boarding two separate flights after an airline tried to make them pay for an escort
A blind couple trying to fly from Greece to Iceland ended up being delayed by an entire week after Scandinavian Airlines insisted they have an escort.
3 Things Royal Caribbean Passengers Will Not Like in 2023
Since it returned to sailing in July 2021 after a roughly 16-month shutdown, Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Free Report has focused mostly on two things -- getting people on board and returning operations to normal as quickly as was safely possible. It has been incredibly successful with both...
BBC
HMS Medway: Royal Navy warship crew rescues five people in Caribbean
The crew of a Royal Navy warship rescued five people after their tug sank in the Caribbean. On Friday, HMS Medway responded to an SOS message from an ocean-going tug which was sinking off the British Overseas Territory of Anguilla. The crew took refuge on a large barge filled with...
An Airline Passenger Put A Tracker On Her Own 'Lost' Luggage & It Turned Into A Wild Chase
United Airlines is coming under fire after a passenger decided to put the airline on blast for "lying" to her about the whereabouts of her bag after they lost it in transit. Valerie Szybala decided to document her experience trying to find her lost baggage with United Airlines on Twitter, and her viral story includes so many turns that it’s hard to keep up.
Take a look at British Airways' new cabin crew uniforms – its first revamp in 20 years
British Airways' new uniform includes a jumpsuit as well as a hijab and tunic option. Engineers and ground-operation agents will be first to switch.
TravelPulse
The Caribbean's Most Underrated Islands
The Caribbean is home to many of the most spectacular islands in the world. However, some of them are rarely visited by tourists, which gives them even more extraordinary charm. Here are some islands where travelers can enjoy authentic experiences in unspoiled environments. Montserrat. Known as the Emerald Isle of...
maritime-executive.com
Queen Victoria Cruises into Drydock With Passengers Aboard
The approximately 2,000 passengers aboard Cunard Line’s cruise ship Queen Victoria (90,746 gross tons) had a rather unique port of call added to their 15-night Canary Island Celebration cruise during the Christmas-New Years holidays. The cruise line announced to them that the ship would be making a visit to dry dock during their cruise for “essential maintenance.”
Airline passengers missed their flight after being locked in an airport corridor for half an hour: 'It felt like we were being held hostage'
Ryanair confirmed that several passengers missed their flight on Monday "due to a human error by handling staff at London Stansted Airport."
New video shows dramatic migrant rescue at sea by Carnival Cruise crew
FLORIDA KEYS - New video posted on social media shows the incredible moment a raft full of Cuban migrants was spotted and rescued by a Carnival Cruise crew. The video shows the Carnival staff assisting the refugees stranded at sea onto the ship. This is raft is just one of dozens that have showed up in South Florida territory over the last couple of days. "Your heart breaks for the people that are on the boats that are doing it because they put their lives in danger," said Capt. Pete Jacobsen, who witnessed the migrants arriving.Tuesday, dozens of Haitian migrants arrived...
Qantas flight to Philippines forced to turn back to Sydney as authorities close airspace
A Manila-bound Qantas plane was forced to turn around mid-flight and return to Sydney after an air traffic control malfunction forced Philippine authorities to shut down the country’s airspace. Flight QF19 departed Sydney shortly before 1pm local time on New Year’s Day and was about three hours into its...
Female cabin-crew applicants had to strip so recruiters could check for scars, birthmarks, or tattoos, report says
Aspiring Kuwait Airways flight attendants with glasses, braces, or moles were rejected, El Diario reported. Those shortlisted then had to undress.
