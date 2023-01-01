FLORIDA KEYS - New video posted on social media shows the incredible moment a raft full of Cuban migrants was spotted and rescued by a Carnival Cruise crew. The video shows the Carnival staff assisting the refugees stranded at sea onto the ship. This is raft is just one of dozens that have showed up in South Florida territory over the last couple of days. "Your heart breaks for the people that are on the boats that are doing it because they put their lives in danger," said Capt. Pete Jacobsen, who witnessed the migrants arriving.Tuesday, dozens of Haitian migrants arrived...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO