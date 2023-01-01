ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
cruisefever.net

Best Adults Only Cruise Lines and Ships

If you’re looking to board a cruise ship that doesn’t have any kids, you’re in luck. There are a few cruise lines and ships where you have to be at least 18 years of age to go on. So what are the best adults only cruise lines?...
TheStreet

3 Things Royal Caribbean Passengers Will Not Like in 2023

Since it returned to sailing in July 2021 after a roughly 16-month shutdown, Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Free Report has focused mostly on two things -- getting people on board and returning operations to normal as quickly as was safely possible. It has been incredibly successful with both...
BBC

HMS Medway: Royal Navy warship crew rescues five people in Caribbean

The crew of a Royal Navy warship rescued five people after their tug sank in the Caribbean. On Friday, HMS Medway responded to an SOS message from an ocean-going tug which was sinking off the British Overseas Territory of Anguilla. The crew took refuge on a large barge filled with...
Narcity USA

An Airline Passenger Put A Tracker On Her Own 'Lost' Luggage & It Turned Into A Wild Chase

United Airlines is coming under fire after a passenger decided to put the airline on blast for "lying" to her about the whereabouts of her bag after they lost it in transit. Valerie Szybala decided to document her experience trying to find her lost baggage with United Airlines on Twitter, and her viral story includes so many turns that it’s hard to keep up.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
TravelPulse

The Caribbean's Most Underrated Islands

The Caribbean is home to many of the most spectacular islands in the world. However, some of them are rarely visited by tourists, which gives them even more extraordinary charm. Here are some islands where travelers can enjoy authentic experiences in unspoiled environments. Montserrat. Known as the Emerald Isle of...
maritime-executive.com

Queen Victoria Cruises into Drydock With Passengers Aboard

The approximately 2,000 passengers aboard Cunard Line’s cruise ship Queen Victoria (90,746 gross tons) had a rather unique port of call added to their 15-night Canary Island Celebration cruise during the Christmas-New Years holidays. The cruise line announced to them that the ship would be making a visit to dry dock during their cruise for “essential maintenance.”
CBS Miami

New video shows dramatic migrant rescue at sea by Carnival Cruise crew

FLORIDA KEYS - New video posted on social media shows the incredible moment a raft full of Cuban migrants was spotted and rescued by a Carnival Cruise crew. The video shows the Carnival staff assisting the refugees stranded at sea onto the ship. This is raft is just one of dozens that have showed up in South Florida territory over the last couple of days.   "Your heart breaks for the people that are on the boats that are doing it because they put their lives in danger," said Capt. Pete Jacobsen, who witnessed the migrants arriving.Tuesday, dozens of Haitian migrants arrived...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy