Fox 19
Bengals Game Dey Forecast
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cloudy skies Monday with highs near 61 degrees, with isolated rain showers Monday afternoon. If you are tailgating or heading to the game, bring the umbrella or poncho! During the second half of the game, widespread showers will move into the tri-state. Rain and even a few...
WDTN
Heavy rain on the way
A gloomy day to begin the work week, but staying dry and warm so far. Temperatures nearing records today as we got to around 60 in Dayton. Overnight clouds will continue but around midnight showers, and possibly a rumble of thunder will roll in. Precipitation totals up to 1.5″, with locally higher amounts locally possible for the southern counties and upward of an inch further north. Ponding is possible in low lying area. A cold front will move through Wednesday, and temperatures will fall back to seasonable conditions for the second half of the week.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Heavy rain and thunderstorms expected across southern Ohio
WILMINGTON, Ohio — According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, heavy rain is expected to hit Southern Ohio this evening. The NWS says widespread rain, with a chance of embedded thunderstorms, tonight through Tuesday morning. Some areas may experience locally heavy rainfall, which could lead to isolated minor...
3 Kentucky counties cancel school due to flooding
Scott, Harrison, and Nicholas county school districts have canceled classes Tuesday due to rising water and flooding caused by heavy rainfall.
WKRC
Tips to organize your home, purse for the new year
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A lot of people have a goal of getting organized in the new year but a study shows most just don't know how to do it. Lisa Woodruff, the founder of Organize 365, shares advice.
WFMJ.com
2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio
A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding toa report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue and N. Washington Boulevard, in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio
If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in Ohio on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the country this holiday season. If you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
WLWT 5
Crews temporarily close shoulder on State Route 747 for traffic maintenance
PRINCETON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a temporary closure along State Route 747 in Liberty Township this week. According to ODOT, crews will close the shoulder of southbound State Route 747 at the end of the eastbound State Route 129 ramp on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Click...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of wires down on SR 63 at Miami Valley Gaming
LEBANON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of wires down on SR 63 at Miami Valley Gaming Drive in Lebanon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to Werk Road in Westwood for reported crash with injuries
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to Werk Road in Westwood for reported crash with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Houston Road and Bankers St. in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Houston Road and Bankers Street, near KY 18, in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated...
WKRC
New sculpture being assembled outside of Krohn Conservatory
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Artwork is sprouting up around the Krohn Conservatory. On Wednesday, artist Robert Pulley from Columbus, Indiana started work on an unusual nine-foot-tall ceramic sculpture. The sculpture is made up of 51 pieces similar to Legos. The pieces fit together to form a vertical piece of art that...
WLWT 5
Smoking tires, fire circle part of New Year's Eve street takeover by motorists in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Circular burn marks at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and West Northbend Road are what's left of a few wild minutes that ticked away Saturday night. "I seen it on Citizen app - how bad it was. And this is a hot spot right here, Northbend and Hamilton," College Hill resident Lisa Green said.
wvxu.org
Metro looks to make some service changes in 2023
Metro is getting ready to launch an on-demand service. Spokesman Pat LaFleur says around March or April, the transit authority will start Metro Now. "You will use an app to hail a Metro Now vehicle that will come to your location and deliver you to the location that you choose," says LaFleur, adding that Metro Now will start in Northgate and Springdale.
Fox 19
Piece of Brent Spence Bridge history discovered
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The staff of the Behringer Crawford Museum found a piece of history linked to the Brent Spence Bridge. FOX19 NOW photojournalist Jason Maxwell has more on the discovery. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report...
insideradio.com
WRRM Cincinnati PD/Midday Host Brian Demay Loses Battle With Cancer.
Brian Demay, PD and midday host at Cumulus Media AC “Warm 98.5” WRRM Cincinnati, has passed away after a short battle with cancer. Demay was diagnosed with Stage 4 Renal Cell Carcinoma, which he only disclosed to listeners recently. “This is a post I hoped never to write,...
WKRC
Local researchers looking for participants for weight loss study
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If your new year's resolution is to lose weight or improve your health, local researchers are offering free help. Having a little tug between what you want to eat and improving those eating habits this year?. Local researchers may be able to help. The team at Meridian...
WKRC
Second man injured in boat explosion, fire has died
DAYTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A second person injured in a boat explosion and fire in Dayton, Kentucky has died. That's according to the Hamilton County Coroner. The Bellevue-Dayton Fire Department was called to the Manhattan Harbour marina on Friday. One person died on board the boat that caught fire. A...
11 hospitalized after Miami Valley overdose surge
Health officials believe the increase in overdose cases is the direct result of the large amount of fentanyl laced in common drugs found on the street.
