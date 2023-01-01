A gloomy day to begin the work week, but staying dry and warm so far. Temperatures nearing records today as we got to around 60 in Dayton. Overnight clouds will continue but around midnight showers, and possibly a rumble of thunder will roll in. Precipitation totals up to 1.5″, with locally higher amounts locally possible for the southern counties and upward of an inch further north. Ponding is possible in low lying area. A cold front will move through Wednesday, and temperatures will fall back to seasonable conditions for the second half of the week.

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO