Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Bengals Game Dey Forecast

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cloudy skies Monday with highs near 61 degrees, with isolated rain showers Monday afternoon. If you are tailgating or heading to the game, bring the umbrella or poncho! During the second half of the game, widespread showers will move into the tri-state. Rain and even a few...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Heavy rain on the way

A gloomy day to begin the work week, but staying dry and warm so far. Temperatures nearing records today as we got to around 60 in Dayton. Overnight clouds will continue but around midnight showers, and possibly a rumble of thunder will roll in. Precipitation totals up to 1.5″, with locally higher amounts locally possible for the southern counties and upward of an inch further north. Ponding is possible in low lying area. A cold front will move through Wednesday, and temperatures will fall back to seasonable conditions for the second half of the week.
DAYTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Heavy rain and thunderstorms expected across southern Ohio

WILMINGTON, Ohio — According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, heavy rain is expected to hit Southern Ohio this evening. The NWS says widespread rain, with a chance of embedded thunderstorms, tonight through Tuesday morning. Some areas may experience locally heavy rainfall, which could lead to isolated minor...
WILMINGTON, OH
WFMJ.com

2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio

A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding toa report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue and N. Washington Boulevard, in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
HAMILTON, OH
Travel Maven

These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio

If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in Ohio on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the country this holiday season. If you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
OHIO STATE
WKRC

New sculpture being assembled outside of Krohn Conservatory

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Artwork is sprouting up around the Krohn Conservatory. On Wednesday, artist Robert Pulley from Columbus, Indiana started work on an unusual nine-foot-tall ceramic sculpture. The sculpture is made up of 51 pieces similar to Legos. The pieces fit together to form a vertical piece of art that...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Metro looks to make some service changes in 2023

Metro is getting ready to launch an on-demand service. Spokesman Pat LaFleur says around March or April, the transit authority will start Metro Now. "You will use an app to hail a Metro Now vehicle that will come to your location and deliver you to the location that you choose," says LaFleur, adding that Metro Now will start in Northgate and Springdale.
SPRINGDALE, OH
Fox 19

Piece of Brent Spence Bridge history discovered

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The staff of the Behringer Crawford Museum found a piece of history linked to the Brent Spence Bridge. FOX19 NOW photojournalist Jason Maxwell has more on the discovery. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local researchers looking for participants for weight loss study

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If your new year's resolution is to lose weight or improve your health, local researchers are offering free help. Having a little tug between what you want to eat and improving those eating habits this year?. Local researchers may be able to help. The team at Meridian...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Second man injured in boat explosion, fire has died

DAYTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A second person injured in a boat explosion and fire in Dayton, Kentucky has died. That's according to the Hamilton County Coroner. The Bellevue-Dayton Fire Department was called to the Manhattan Harbour marina on Friday. One person died on board the boat that caught fire. A...
DAYTON, KY

