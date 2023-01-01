Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Mushoku Tensei Studio Announces New Anime, Onimai
There are a lot of movers and shakers when it comes to anime production companies that have been releasing steady streams of television series and movies in the past. With anime producers such as MAPPA, BONES, Wit, Ghibli, and too many others to count, a new contender has entered the ring in Studio Bind. First setting up shop in 2018, the studio might be best known for their work on the fan-favorite series, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, recently announcing its second anime series in Onimai: I'm Now Your Sister.
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Has a Free Surprise for Marvel Fans
Amazon Prime has a new and free surprise for Marvel fans, courtesy of Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics 2020 Avengers game available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you're both an Amazon Prime subscriber and a Marvel's Avengers fan, you can -- via Prime Gaming and until January 12 -- claim a set of free Iron Man-themed items to use in the gaming. If you're not a Prime Gaming subscriber or if you're reading this after January 12, then everything below is no longer applicable.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Hypes Up Inosuke for Season 3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now hard at work at returning for the third season of the anime later this Spring, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Inosuke Hashibira's return to the franchise! The first two season of the anime was such a massive success that it ended up being a surprise that its debut feature film went on to be even more successful than that. The second season then took it to the next level with an even bigger response for the Entertainment District arc, and now the anime's hoping to follow all of that up with the third season.
ComicBook
The Witcher Art Shows Liam Hemsworth as Geralt
Following Season 3, Henry Cavill will no longer be playing Geralt of Rivia, the show's monster-slaying protagonist. Rather, the iconic character will be portrayed by Liam Hemsworth. Cavill is not only the best part of the show, but he's loved by fans who not only appreciate his talent but his commitment to the role. As you may know, Cavill is a big of the fan series. And as you would expect, this love of the series and character shows every time he's on the screen. We currently don't know if Hemsworth is familiar with the series. Where Cavill's admiration for the game series and the source material for it, the books, is well documented, there's no such insight into what Hemsworth thinks of the series, which likely means he's not very familiar with it. Of course, being a fan of the source material isn't required in acting. In fact, being familiar with it isn't even required. It would certainly help Hemsworth fill the big shoes Cavill is leaving behind though.
ComicBook
Evil Dead Rise Trailer Teaser Released by Bruce Campbell
After years of waiting and anticipation building, which includes the release of photos, the first footage from Evil Dead Rise has been released by none other than longtime franchise star Bruce Campbell, who also confirmed that a full-length trailer is right around the corner. The trailer teaser itself doesn't offer much insight into the experience, as it primarily consists of highlights from previous films and Campbell reminding audiences that he doesn't star in this new film, but the brief glimpses at the new sequel offer plenty to be excited about. Evil Dead Rise lands in theaters on April 21st.
ComicBook
Christian Bale's The Pale Blue Eye Clip Released
Christian Bale's new film, The Pale Blue Eye, debuts on Netflix on Friday, January 6th and now the streamer has released a new clip from the film. Shared via IGN online, the clip features Bale's detective Augustus Landor's introduction to a young Edgar Allen Poe as Landor investigates murders at West Point military academy in 1830. The meeting that happens in the clip is important as Poe will end up being very important to cracking the case. You can check out the clip for yourself below.
ComicBook
Nimona Movie Gets Release Window From Netflix After Disney Cancelled the Film
After years of being in the works and a heartbreaking shelving by Disney, the Nimona animated movie is one step closer to becoming a reality. According to a new article from USA Today, which lists a number of highly-anticipated films arriving this year, Nimona is expected to debut on Netflix sometime in 2023. While this release window is definitely vague, it at least confirms that the film, which is based on the beloved graphic novel of the same name from ND Stevenson, will be hitting the platform sooner than later.
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Picked the Perfect Time to Release The Black Adam / Man of Steel Digital Bundle
As you might have heard, there has been a bit of disquiet in the DCU as of late with The Suicide Squad director James Gunn and The Suicide Squad, Aquaman, and Shazam! producer Peter Safran taking over as co-CEO's of DC Studios. One of the biggest issues centers around Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson getting Henry Cavill back in his role as Superman for the credits scene of Black Adam, which was followed by Cavill posting a formal announcement of his return on social media. After Gunn and Safran took over, whatever plans existed for Cavill's return as Superman quickly crumbled, and the future of Black Adam remains in doubt. The news broke on December 14th so, naturally, Warner Bros. thought December 16th was the perfect time to release a Black Adam / Man of Steel 2-film collection on digital.
ComicBook
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Review: The Best Adaptation of Rice's Work Yet
Throughout human history, magic has long been a fascinating subject, but one aspect of that mysterious and supernatural world — witches — has always held its own particular fascination. Simultaneously respected and reviled, esteemed and feared, witches are both the stuff of our most curious nightmares and our most fantastic dreams, which is why for many fans of the late author Anne Rice, it's her books about witches that are more precious than her more well-known novel, Interview With the Vampire. Spread over three volumes, The Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy traces the story of the complicated Mayfair family, a family of witches who have passed their power matrilineally over centuries through their dysfunctional and haunted line. The first — and most complex — novel in the series, The Witching Hour, gets a live-action series adaptation by AMC, the second series based on Rice's overall body of work after her vampires got a reimagining. Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches delivers to fans a largely faithful adaptation of the beloved source material that is nothing short of magical.
ComicBook
Willow Star Talks Studying Val Kilmer's Movie Performance
The penultimate episode of Willow's first season was released on Disney+ today, which means fans have one more chance to see Val Kilmer pop up in the series. Unfortunately, the new show is not expected to feature the return of Kilmer as Madmartigen, but after hearing the character's voice last week, many are wondering if we'll get a glimpse of the iconic actor. Kilmer has struggled with his health after a battle with throat cancer, and filming during COVID didn't feel safe, so they ended up having to write him out of the series. However, his presence is felt throughout the show, and it wouldn't be too shocking if they managed to film some kind of short, silent cameo. In fact, a huge part of the series has been following the journey of Madmartigen's daughter, Kit (Ruby Cruz), who learned some big truths about her father in last week's episode. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cruz talked about watching the original Willow film and learning about her character's father as well as her mother, Sorsha (Joanne Whalley), who does appear in the new show.
ComicBook
The Consultant Trailer Starring Christoph Waltz Released by Prime Video
Prime Video has released the official teaser trailer for The Consultant, a new dark comedy from MGM and starring Christoph Waltz. The series is set for release next month, and stars Christoph Waltz as Regus Patoff, Nat Wolff as Craig, Brittany O'Grady as Elaine, and Aimee Carrero (who left Prime's The Boys spinoff Gen V to take this gig) as Patti.
ComicBook
Batman Director Tim Burton Reveals He Had a Major Issue Working With Jack Nicholson
While Jack Nicholson was already one of Hollywood's top stars when Batman first debuted in 1989, Tim Burton was just getting his career started in the industry. Charged with leading a big-screen reimagining of the Caped Crusader, that production wasn't without its own issues—including the lack of communication between Burton and Nicholson while filming the project.
ComicBook
Scream VI Unveils a New Look at Ghostface
The upcoming Scream VI is set to debut some new perspectives for the franchise, which includes taking the terror to New York City for metropolitan nightmares, as seen in a new image of Ghostface in the new sequel, as revealed by USA Today. The photo confirms that, while the setting of the new film will explore fresh avenues, this new look at Ghostface showcases how the iconic disguise of the killer remains intact, though it will spark speculation about who could be underneath the disguise. Check out a new photo of Ghostface from Scream VI below before the film lands in theaters on March 10th.
Cave art decoded... cryptic messages from our deep past told Ice Age hunters when pray was mating
The lines and dots which decorate some of our most famous cave paintings have finally been deciphered as the world's earliest calendar, at over 20,000 years old.
Bob Dylan Revealed the Types of TV Shows He Avoids at All Costs: ‘Nothing Disgusting’
Bob Dylan has spoken about the television programs he likes watching. He also shared the types of shows that he'll always avoid.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Goes Ultra Instinct With Goku
While Dragon Ball Super has given fans transformations such as Super Saiyan God, Super Saiyan Blue, Black Frieza, and Ultra Ego, perhaps the most popular of the bunch is the form known as Ultra Instinct. Learned by Goku in his time fighting for Universe Seven in the Tournament of Power, the Z-Fighter has been able to learn new sides of the transformation in both the Moro and the Granolah The Survivor Arcs. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to bring Goku's current ultimate form to life.
ComicBook
Final Fantasy 14 Video Reveals First Look at Adorable Corgi Minion
When Final Fantasy XIV's 6.3 update releases this month, players will get a chance to snag new minions in the game. One of those minions is based on a Corgi, and was previously revealed via concept art late last year. However, Square Enix has now released an adorable video of the minion in action, giving players an idea of how it will look and act in the game. The Corgi's actual name is currently unknown, and we don't know how players will be able to obtain it. Regardless, fans should be really excited about this addition to update 6.3!
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Teases a Frieza Clan Comeback
Dragon Ball has a ton of characters under its thumb, and some of them may be better off forgotten. After all, the series makes no apologies for its focus on Goku, and plenty of its villains have been waylaid in the name of Frieza. And now, it seems the IP is ready to expand the Frieza Clan with a very familiar face.
ComicBook
One Piece's Creator Reveals Interesting Info on Bounties
When you become a big enough name in the realm of the Grand Line, you're sure to eventually catch a bounty on your head, as each of the Straw Hat Pirates in One Piece have gained bounties that amount to hundreds of millions of "berries". The Straw Hats aren't the only ones with high bounties, however, as their allies and enemies have run afoul of the military, and recently, creator Eiichiro Oda shed some light on just how large bounties are factored into rogue swashbucklers.
ComicBook
DC Revives Classic Superman Villain for Wild New Batman Story
The latest arc in writer Chip Zdarsky's new run on Batman has taken the Dark Knight down an unexpected rabbit hole. After falling to the hands of Failsafe in the first story arc, Bruce was shot with an unknown ray gun that seemingly obliterated him from the main DCU and saw him wake up in a world he didn't recognize, one where different versions of his villains were running about Gotham and a city that didn't even have a Wayne Tower at the center of it all. DC's latest issue, Batman #131, plants a couple of seeds as for what this alternate world really is and who is the mad man behind it, and it's a deep cut Superman villain now in the sights of Tim Drake.
Comments / 0