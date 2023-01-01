ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Chicago Bears admit to tanking with latest quarterback change

The Chicago Bears are heading toward a top-two draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and their latest move at quarterback further seconds that notion. Heading into a Week 18 battle vs. the Minnesota Vikings, the Chicago Bears are on the verge of obtaining either the No.1 or No. 2 overall pick. Given their current belief in Justin Fields, it seems like the franchise will avoid picking a signal-caller in April.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

304K+
Followers
592K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy