Who Is Jack Dutton to John Dutton? ‘Yellowstone 1923’ Revealed More of the Family Tree
When Yellowstone fans thought they had the Dutton family all figured out, the western series proved us all wrong in December 2022. On Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, a new clan of Duttons continued the story in Yellowstone 1923. 1923 is a sequel to Yellowstone 1883, another prequel to the main level that aired in early 2022.
‘1923’s Marley Shelton Reveals How Beth & Margaret Dutton Informed Her Emma Dutton (Outsider Exclusive)
“Emma’s a bit of a lone wolf,” Marley Shelton begins of her Emma Dutton, a pioneering member of the Yellowstone Ranch in 1923‘s time. This is, no doubt, one of the traits that Emma’s great-great granddaughter, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) would inherit from her. We only briefly meet Emma Dutton in 1923‘s premiere, but her introduction tells us heaps about her. Shelton’s Emma is a woman of the ranch. Not only is she working the land and animals, but feeding the family it supports, too. Even when the men are out on a cattle drive, Emma refuses to make simple sandwiches to serve those left behind. Instead, she fires up a soup to keep her kin warm. And she does it all because she wants to, not because she feels it necessary.
‘Game Of Thrones’ Stars Who’ve Died In Real Life: Diana Rigg, Max Von Sydow, & More
Game Of Thrones rose to be one of the most popular TV series of all time. Many years after the original A Song of Ice And Fire books were first released, the show premiered in 2011 and rapidly became one of the highest-rated dramas ever. Fans quickly grew attached to the wide-ranging ensemble, including Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Kit Harington, and many more.
‘1923’: What Happened to Margaret Dutton?
Margaret Dutton is dead by the time the events in '1923' take place. What happened to Faith Hill's character? Here's what to know.
1923 Series Premiere Reveals The Brutal Way Margaret Dutton Died
1923 is HERE. The highly anticipated new Yellowstone prequel series has finally landed on Paramount+ (with a free preview on Paramount Network tonight following Yellowstone). And it did NOT disappoint. Picking up roughly 40 years after the events of 1883, the second chapter of the Dutton saga stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton, who are now leading the Dutton Ranch. “1923 focuses on the Dutton family’s next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and […] The post 1923 Series Premiere Reveals The Brutal Way Margaret Dutton Died first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Popculture
'Yellowstone' Kills Beloved Character and TV Western Legend in Latest Episode
Yellowstone has been nothing if not full of surprises this season, from heartbreaking accidents to epic bar brawls. Understandably, fans were quite shocked to see that the series killed a beloved character and TV Western legend in its latest episode. Please Note: Yellowstone Season 5 Spoilers Below. During Sunday night's...
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
Popculture
'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Returns to Reveal Heartbreaking Illness
The Conners Thanksgiving episode for 2022 is sure to become a classic in due time. The emotional tale welcomed back Roseanne alum Estelle Parsons or the first time in two years. But the details introduced in the episode quickly turned into a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans, and a terror on emotions.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 6: Major Death Revealed
In Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 5, one of John Dutton‘s loved ones gets a cowboy’s “perfect death” as the gathering rages on. But first, please be wary of major spoilers ahead. As Season 5, Episode 5, “Watch ‘Em Ride Away” came to an end, we watched...
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Yellowstone’ Season 5: What Happened to Christina, Mother of Jamie Dutton’s Child?
Despite mention of Jamie’s son, we’re halfway through Yellowstone Season 5 and haven’t seen hide nor hair of Christina. What gives? If Yellowstone has taught us anything about her character, it’s that Christina (Katherine Cunningham) is real good at disappearing. We first met the political coordinator...
Kevin Costner's Dad Thought Yellowstone Was Going To Ruin His Son's Career
Given Kevin Costner's longstanding association with the Western genre, which has seen him play the likes of Wyatt Earp and appear in everything from "Dances with Wolves" to "Silverado" (per IMDb), it just makes sense that he's starring as ranching family patriarch John Dutton in "Yellowstone." It's also appropriate that he's earning praise for his work as Dutton.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Monica Now Knows Beth Dutton’s Biggest Secret. What Happens Next?
In Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 7, Monica comes to know Beth Dutton on a level only one other person does. And that person in Jamie Dutton. As “The Dream Is Not Me” begins a new day on the ranch, the women of Yellowstone trickle out from cowboy tents. Abby (Lainey Wilson) and Summer (Piper Perabo) head for the breakfast fire, as does a returning Laramie (Hassie Harrison). And they all arrive to find Beth (Kelly Reilly).
‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Reveals What Cole Hauser Is Like Beyond the Show
Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser plays one of the show’s most popular characters. Who can’t get enough of tough guy Rip Wheeler, right-hand man to Kevin Costner’s John Dutton and longtime love (and now husband) of Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton?. In the wildly popular neo-western drama series...
Jeff Garlin Joins Never Have I Ever Final Season in First Post-Goldbergs Role
Jeff Garlin has got himself a new gig: playing a “sweet man” on Never Have I Ever‘s upcoming fourth and final season, our sister site Deadline reports. The role is Garlin’s first since leaving ABC’s The Goldbergs in December 2021 following a human resources investigation stemming from several complaints about his on-set behavior. His character, Murray, was killed off-screen in between seasons; the death was referenced in the Season 10 premiere. Garlin remains a member of the cast of HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, which was renewed for Season 12 in August. On Never Have I Ever, Garlin will play Len, who “fixes a mean sandwich” and...
WHAS 11
'Yellowstone' Season 5, Episode 8 Recap: Beth and Jamie Go to War After Plans to Kill Each Other Are Revealed
Spoiler ahead! Do not proceed if you have not watched Sunday's season 5 midseason finale of Yellowstone. It's officially war on Yellowstone. On Sunday's season 5 midseason finale, titled "A Knife and No Coin," Jamie (Wes Bentley) made a bold move going all in on his plan to remove John (Kevin Costner) as Montana governor, revealing in a stunning press conference that the attorney general's office was officially moving forward with impeachment proceedings. His move was the catalyst for the chaos that unraveled in the hour, as Beth (Kelly Reilly) learned about the existence of the "train station," a deep Dutton family secret, and both Duttons alluding to enacting plans to permanently take each other out for good.
‘The Irrational’ Series Starring Jesse L. Martin Ordered By NBC
NBC has ordered the drama The Irrational starring Jesse L. Martin. The news was announced on Tuesday (Dec. 27) and according to a press release, the show is based on the best-selling book Predictably Irrational by Dan Ariely, who serves as a consultant.More from VIBE.comThe ‘Godfather Of Harlem’ Refuses To Be Caged In Season 3 TrailerBoosie Badazz Wants To Bring YSL Rico Case To The Big ScreenAndré 3000 Stars In New A24 Film, 'Showing Up' Published in 2008, Predictably Irrational: The Hidden Forces That Shape Our Decisions is not a fictional tale. The book is formatted with various chapters exploring human...
WHAS 11
'Yellowstone's Brecken Merrill on Growing up on Set and Kevin Costner's Life-Changing Advice (Exclusive)
Brecken Merrill vividly remembers the day Kevin Costner asked him a question on the set of Yellowstone that would change the course of his life. The budding actor tells ET he was miserably cold between takes as cameras were being propped up for a dramatic river scene in season 1 for "The Long Black Train" episode. The scene called for Merrill's character, Tate Dutton, and his grandfather, Costner's John Dutton, to bond over learning how to start a campfire, which required Tate to venture out into the deeper parts of the countryside to find heftier branches to really get the fire going.
Hugh Grant says he was stalked by a man in a hot dog costume at Comic-Con: 'I still have nightmares about him'
In an interview with Collider alongside "Dungeons and Dragons" costar Chris Pine, Hugh Grant said he was stalked during San Diego Comic-Con last year.
Why Sheriff Haskell From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar
"Yellowstone" Season 5 is underway and it continues to be a ratings hit for Paramount Network despite some harsh fan reception (per The Hollywood Reporter). The neo-Western drama series follows the Dutton family as they struggle to maintain ownership of their ranch due to land developers, nasty neighbors, and all sorts of antagonists seeking to cause trouble. The end of the 4th season was pretty explosive, with a few deaths and some betrayals, so audiences were understandably excited to find out what happened next.
