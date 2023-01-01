Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Woman stabbed in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said a woman was stabbed Wednesday morning. The stabbing happened just before 7 a.m. on Harwich Street. Lt. Scott Carola said the woman, whose name wasn’t immediately released, suffered non-life threatening injuries. No further information was made available.
nbcboston.com
Man Armed With Machete Killed in Police Shooting in Cambridge, DA Says
A man who was allegedly armed with a machete was killed in a police shooting in Cambridge, Massachusetts Wednesday afternoon, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office. Cambridge police confirmed they were called to the area of Chestnut and Sidney streets to investigate the report of the man who appeared...
nbcboston.com
Woman Struck by Vehicle in Newton
A woman was hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening in Newton, Massachusetts, according to the city's police department. Newton officers responded to a report of a crash in the area of Parker Street and Hagen Road around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the police department said. That's where the woman was hit, NPD said.
At Least 2 Hospitalized From Gnarly 3-Car Crash In Sutton: Police
Two people were hospitalized following a multi-car crash in one Central Massachusetts town this week, authorities said. The three-car crash happened at the intersection of Uxbridge Road and Central Turnpike in Sutton on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to Sutton Police on Facebook. Police said two people were...
Body Found In Central Massachusetts Lake After 4-Hour Search: Police
A body was found in the waters of Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester after more than four hours of searching, authorities confirm to Daily Voice. Worcester Fire Department divers recovered the body from the lake around 2:21 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 3, Worcester Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche told Dail…
Police investigating deadly crash in Richmond
The Rhode Island State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened Saturday morning.
fallriverreporter.com
Near end of 2022, police arrested three from Massachusetts, New York, recovered thousands, in nationwide grandparent scam
With grandparent scams more prevalent than ever, authorities in Massachusetts broke up an alleged scam ring near the end of 2022. Here is a revisit of that investigation. These cons scare the elderly by saying an urgent emergency has happened to their child or grandchild, or that they are holding them hostage until a ransom is paid.
22-year-old Mass. man killed in Rhode Island crash; Watertown man faces DUI charges
LINCOLN, RI — A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed in a crash in Rhode Island on New Year’s Eve. On Saturday, December 31, 2022, a little after 2:34 a.m., Rhode Island State Police and Lincoln Fire responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 146 North, north of Route 116 in Lincoln.
NECN
Paving Contractor Stole Thousands From Customers, Indictment Alleges
The owner of a Massachusetts paving business is facing a long list of criminal charges, accused of taking customers' money and disappearing without completing the jobs. The alleged pattern of theft could now land William Pusateri of Priority 1 Paving in prison. Pusateri was the focus of our "To Catch...
2 stabbed in fight on Millbury Street in Worcester
WORCESTER - Police are investigating a fight on Millbury Street that left two people with stab wounds Monday afternoon. The confrontation occurred about 5:45 p.m. in the parking lot of McGovern's Package Store, 82 Millbury St., according to police. The victims were treated by police officers before being rushed to...
Police: Lowell woman dies in two-car crash on I-495
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a 23-year-old Lowell woman was killed when another driver lost control of their car, went airborne across the opposite side of the highway, and struck her car. According to State Police, the Lowell woman was driving a 2018 Subaru Impreza...
4 people ejected in wild crash that sent car airborne onto I-93 in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — Four people were injured, including two seriously, when they were ejected in a wild crash that sent a car flying into the air and onto Interstate 93 in Quincy on Monday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of...
Tractor trailers carrying cardboard catches fire, prompts hourslong response from Attleboro crews
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after they say several tractor trailers caught fire in an Attleboro industrial lot Monday night. Crews responding to the area of 527 Pleasant Street around 7:00 p.m., found four tractor trailers engulfed in flames, according to the Attleboro Fire Department. Officials say the...
fallriverreporter.com
Brockton Police Department announces sudden passing of 48-year-old officer
A Massachusetts police officer has died unexpectedly according to his department. Born January 21, 1974, in Boston, 48-year-old Sean Besarick was raised in Brockton and graduated from Brockton High School in 1992. After graduation, Sean served in the United States Navy from 1993-1997 with multiple Bronze Star Medals. After serving...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: A Fake ID & Supplying a Minor
4:28 p.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 28, on a bench warrant after police, on patrol on Main Street, noticed the man’s car had a very loud exhaust system and a front license plate not property mounted. Routine checks turned up a warrant for disorderly conduct out of Warwick. Police took the man into custody and notified Warwick, who arranged a pickup at the station. Police had the car towed.
nbcboston.com
Woman Seriously Injured in Cooking Fire in Kingston
A woman was seriously injured in a cooking fire in Kingston, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred at 2:37 p.m. in the area of 73 Main St., according to Kingston fire. Firefighters responded to the area, but when they got there the fire had already been extinguished, according to...
nbcboston.com
Conn. Hockey Coach Fired After Allegedly Yanking Mass. Teen Down to Ice
An ugly incident that happened with just seconds left in a hockey game between a team out of South Windsor, Connecticut, and a team from Massachusetts called the St. Nicks. A Connecticut coach allegedly yanked a Massachusetts player to the ice. Tama Parsons, head coach of the St. Nicks, posted video of the incident to Facebook.
nbcboston.com
Man Gets Mad Over Coffee, Knocks Over and Smashes Bakery Warmer at Roxbury McDonald's
A man who reportedly became angry over a coffee he ordered at a Roxbury McDonald's and then shattered a glass bakery warmer is now wanted by Boston police, according to a news release from the department. It happened around noontime on Dec. 29 at the McDonald's at 301 Warren Street,...
Saugus firefighter comforts young child following multi-car crash
SAUGUS, Mass. — A Saugus firefighter is gaining a great deal of praise after he went above and beyond the call of duty on New Year’s Eve. A photo shared Saturday by Saugus Firefighters Local 1003 showed the firefighter comforting a young child following a crash with reported injuries in the area of Essex Street.
Valley Breeze
Smithfield, Johnston chip in for more for tri-community shelter
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Two partnering communities are sharing the burden with North Providence of a more expensive tri-community animal shelter on Smithfield Road, a facility Mayor Charles Lombardi says he guesses could be open by mid-February. North Providence, Smithfield and Johnston animal control services continue to share temporary space...
