Richmond, RI

ABC6.com

Woman stabbed in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said a woman was stabbed Wednesday morning. The stabbing happened just before 7 a.m. on Harwich Street. Lt. Scott Carola said the woman, whose name wasn’t immediately released, suffered non-life threatening injuries. No further information was made available.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Armed With Machete Killed in Police Shooting in Cambridge, DA Says

A man who was allegedly armed with a machete was killed in a police shooting in Cambridge, Massachusetts Wednesday afternoon, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office. Cambridge police confirmed they were called to the area of Chestnut and Sidney streets to investigate the report of the man who appeared...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
nbcboston.com

Woman Struck by Vehicle in Newton

A woman was hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening in Newton, Massachusetts, according to the city's police department. Newton officers responded to a report of a crash in the area of Parker Street and Hagen Road around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the police department said. That's where the woman was hit, NPD said.
NEWTON, MA
Daily Voice

At Least 2 Hospitalized From Gnarly 3-Car Crash In Sutton: Police

Two people were hospitalized following a multi-car crash in one Central Massachusetts town this week, authorities said. The three-car crash happened at the intersection of Uxbridge Road and Central Turnpike in Sutton on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to Sutton Police on Facebook. Police said two people were...
SUTTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Near end of 2022, police arrested three from Massachusetts, New York, recovered thousands, in nationwide grandparent scam

With grandparent scams more prevalent than ever, authorities in Massachusetts broke up an alleged scam ring near the end of 2022. Here is a revisit of that investigation. These cons scare the elderly by saying an urgent emergency has happened to their child or grandchild, or that they are holding them hostage until a ransom is paid.
ATTLEBORO, MA
NECN

Paving Contractor Stole Thousands From Customers, Indictment Alleges

The owner of a Massachusetts paving business is facing a long list of criminal charges, accused of taking customers' money and disappearing without completing the jobs. The alleged pattern of theft could now land William Pusateri of Priority 1 Paving in prison. Pusateri was the focus of our "To Catch...
NATICK, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Lowell woman dies in two-car crash on I-495

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a 23-year-old Lowell woman was killed when another driver lost control of their car, went airborne across the opposite side of the highway, and struck her car. According to State Police, the Lowell woman was driving a 2018 Subaru Impreza...
LOWELL, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Brockton Police Department announces sudden passing of 48-year-old officer

A Massachusetts police officer has died unexpectedly according to his department. Born January 21, 1974, in Boston, 48-year-old Sean Besarick was raised in Brockton and graduated from Brockton High School in 1992. After graduation, Sean served in the United States Navy from 1993-1997 with multiple Bronze Star Medals. After serving...
BROCKTON, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: A Fake ID & Supplying a Minor

4:28 p.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 28, on a bench warrant after police, on patrol on Main Street, noticed the man’s car had a very loud exhaust system and a front license plate not property mounted. Routine checks turned up a warrant for disorderly conduct out of Warwick. Police took the man into custody and notified Warwick, who arranged a pickup at the station. Police had the car towed.
WARWICK, RI
nbcboston.com

Woman Seriously Injured in Cooking Fire in Kingston

A woman was seriously injured in a cooking fire in Kingston, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred at 2:37 p.m. in the area of 73 Main St., according to Kingston fire. Firefighters responded to the area, but when they got there the fire had already been extinguished, according to...
KINGSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Conn. Hockey Coach Fired After Allegedly Yanking Mass. Teen Down to Ice

An ugly incident that happened with just seconds left in a hockey game between a team out of South Windsor, Connecticut, and a team from Massachusetts called the St. Nicks. A Connecticut coach allegedly yanked a Massachusetts player to the ice. Tama Parsons, head coach of the St. Nicks, posted video of the incident to Facebook.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Valley Breeze

Smithfield, Johnston chip in for more for tri-community shelter

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Two partnering communities are sharing the burden with North Providence of a more expensive tri-community animal shelter on Smithfield Road, a facility Mayor Charles Lombardi says he guesses could be open by mid-February. North Providence, Smithfield and Johnston animal control services continue to share temporary space...
SMITHFIELD, RI

