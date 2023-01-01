Read full article on original website
Popculture
'Game of Thrones' Star Rose Leslie Just Got Some Disappointing News
Fans of Rose Leslie are in for some bad news as more HBO Max cuts are announced. The actress' short-lived series The Time Traveler's Wife is being removed from HBO Max along with several other HBO and HBO Max originals. According to a press release by Warner Bros. Discovery, all of these shows are being licensed to a third-party company called FAST.
Popculture
Lauren London Playing Eddie Murphy and Nia Long's Daughter in 'You People' Sparks Casting Debate
Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer for its upcoming comedy You People. The film marks the directorial debut of Kenya Barris, the genius behind ABC's critically acclaimed comedy series, black-ish. Starring Jonah Hill, Nia Long, Eddie Murphy, and Lauren London, the official logline reads: "A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences." Hill stars as London's boyfriend, with Long and Murphy playing London's parents.
Stephen Greif Dies: ‘The Crown’ & ‘Blake’s 7’ Actor Was 78
British actor Stephen Greif, who appeared in such series as the BBC’s Blake’s 7, Citizen Smith and EastEnders as well as Netflix’s The Crown, has died. His representatives announced the news in a Twitter post. No cause of death was revealed. He was 78. Greif’s long career spanned theater, television and film. Born in Hertfordshire, he attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and went on to become a member of the National Theatre Company at the Old Vic and Southbank, the UK Press Association reported. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story 'Dead To Me' Lands At No....
Popculture
'Call Me Kat' Reveals Leslie Jordan's Replacement in First Look at Winter Premiere
It's been two months since beloved actor Leslie Jordan died. At the time of his death, he was starring in Call Me Kat at Phil. As TV Insider noted, the show cast Vicki Lawrence to fill the void left by Jordan. Now, the publication has the first look at Lawrence's character, Phil's mother.
After Exiting The Goldbergs Over Misconduct Allegations, Jeff Garlin Has Landed His Next New TV Role
Jeff Garlin just locked down his first big casting news since that high-profile exit from ABC's The Goldbergs.
NME
Whoopi Goldberg and Barbara Broccoli explain why ‘Till’ is told from mother’s perspective
Whoopi Goldberg and Barbara Broccoli have said that they felt “very strongly” about telling the story of Emmett Till’s murder from the perspective of his mother Mamie. Set in Mississippi in 1955, the film focuses on the extraordinary decisions Mamie Till-Mobley (played by Danielle Deadwyler) made in the aftermath of the tragedy in which her 14-year-old son was abducted, tortured and killed for allegedly whistling at a white woman. As well as serving as executive producer, Goldberg plays Emmett Till’s grandmother, Alma Carthan.
‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere Gets Five-Network Simulcast From AMC Networks (EXCLUSIVE)
“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” has been given a five-network simulcast premiere from AMC Networks. The world premiere will take place across BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv alongside AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to the anticipated series debut, the network has set “All of Them Witches,” a documentary exploring the history of witches, to be released on Dec. 21 on AMC+ and on Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC as a companion special. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive...
When Will the Droughtlander End? STARZ Reveals the Answer With a First-Look 'Outlander' Trailer!
Just in time for Christmas, Outlander is delivering a gift to fans of the hit STARZ series in the form of a first-look trailer for season 7, as well as the key art for the season, and the news that the Droughtlander will end in Summer 2023, but no specific date as yet.
Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Star In The Hilarious Teaser Trailer For The Upcoming Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Kenya Barris will make his feature directorial debut when 'You People' starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London and Nia Long hits Netflix on January 27! Check out the teaser trailer inside!
‘Emily in Paris’: Mindy’s Music Career Was Written For Ashley Park
Ashley Park is a Tony and Grammy-nominated artist and 'Emily in Paris' creator Darren Star wrote a music career into her character Mindy's storyline.
Tri-City Herald
The ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel ‘Queen Charlotte’ Is Coming! Release Date Details, 1st Look and More
Her story! The highly anticipated Bridgerton prequel, officially titled Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, will follow “Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power,” according to Netflix’s logline. Fans may know Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte from the original Bridgerton series. However, they’ll be introduced to India Ria Amarteifio as a young version of the royal.
Christoph Waltz Is a Sinister Consultant in Teaser for Prime Video Thriller
Christoph Waltz’s titular Regus Patoff is described as both a “monster” and a “sociopath” in the first teaser for The Consultant, Prime Video‘s upcoming workplace thriller. Based on Bentley Little’s 2015 novel of the same name and releasing all eight episodes on Friday, Feb. 24, The Consultant is described as “a twisted, comedic-thriller series” that explores “the sinister relationship between boss and employee.” The premise: When consultant Regus Patoff is hired to improve the business at an app-based gaming company, employees experience new demands and challenges that “put everything into question… including their lives.” In addition to two-time Academy Award winner Waltz, the...
WHAS 11
'Sister Wives' Recap: Robyn Refers to Herself as 'Kody's Whipping Boy'
Robyn Brown is fed up with her former sister wives. As Kody Brown's last remaining wife, the Sister Wives star has plenty to say during part 2 of the show's One-on-One special with host Sukanya Krishnan. The tearful mother of five says she's till mourning the loss of the sister...
NBC Orders ‘Predictably Irrational’ Adaptation Starring Jesse L. Martin to Series
NBC has placed a series order for “The Irrational,” the network announced on Tuesday. According to the logline, the drama follows Alec Baker, a world-renowned professor of behavioral science, lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior. The series is inspired by Dan Ariely’s novel “Predictably Irrational,” which was published in February 2008 by HarperCollins. Ariely will serve as a consultant. Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi will star. NBC first ordered the pilot in February along with...
WHAS 11
'Yellowstone' Season 5, Episode 8 Recap: Beth and Jamie Go to War After Plans to Kill Each Other Are Revealed
Spoiler ahead! Do not proceed if you have not watched Sunday's season 5 midseason finale of Yellowstone. It's officially war on Yellowstone. On Sunday's season 5 midseason finale, titled "A Knife and No Coin," Jamie (Wes Bentley) made a bold move going all in on his plan to remove John (Kevin Costner) as Montana governor, revealing in a stunning press conference that the attorney general's office was officially moving forward with impeachment proceedings. His move was the catalyst for the chaos that unraveled in the hour, as Beth (Kelly Reilly) learned about the existence of the "train station," a deep Dutton family secret, and both Duttons alluding to enacting plans to permanently take each other out for good.
‘Music that will be forever in my heart’: readers’ best albums of 2022
This record is fabulously produced and there’s not a bad track to be found. It’s one of those rare albums you can play on repeat without getting tired of it. Sometimes, Nicole Wray’s soulful voice sounds like she’s time-travelled from the 1960s, and other times it’s distinctly more modern, like on Through It All. Piece of Me and Joy & Pain evoke an Aretha Franklin-esque heartache, with captivating melodies. But there’s also that completely addictive rhythm perfectly captured by Tommy Brenneck and Leon Michels, which provides such a stable foundation for Wray to show off her vocal skills. Darragh Boyd, 34, London.
Netflix Shares The First Image Of Lady Agatha Danbury In The ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel Series
Netflix is ready to kick off the new year with a bit of good news. The streaming platform has unveiled the first look at young Lady Agatha Danbury in the Bridgerton prequel series, Queen Charlotte. Played by Arsema Thomas, the first image of Agatha Danbury places the young royal staring into the eyes of another woman in the midst of the evening.
WHAS 11
'Yellowstone's Brecken Merrill on Growing up on Set and Kevin Costner's Life-Changing Advice (Exclusive)
Brecken Merrill vividly remembers the day Kevin Costner asked him a question on the set of Yellowstone that would change the course of his life. The budding actor tells ET he was miserably cold between takes as cameras were being propped up for a dramatic river scene in season 1 for "The Long Black Train" episode. The scene called for Merrill's character, Tate Dutton, and his grandfather, Costner's John Dutton, to bond over learning how to start a campfire, which required Tate to venture out into the deeper parts of the countryside to find heftier branches to really get the fire going.
WHAS 11
'1923' Reveals the Dutton Who Dies: How the Tragic Loss Changes the Game
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the newest episode of Paramount+'s 1923. The Duttons are in mourning. The latest episode of 1923, which dropped Sunday on Paramount+, revealed the member of the Dutton family who dies in devastating and stunning fashion, the tragic loss -- hinted at in the Yellowstone prequel's series premiere -- officially changing the game as the clan fights a brewing war at home.
WHAS 11
Ava Phillippe Starts 'the New Year Off With a Bang' With Emergency Room Visit
Ava Phillippe's New Year's Eve didn't exactly go off without a hitch. The 23-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that she wound up in the emergency room on the last day of 2022. "Starting the new year off with a bang…well,...
