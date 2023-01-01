Spoiler ahead! Do not proceed if you have not watched Sunday's season 5 midseason finale of Yellowstone. It's officially war on Yellowstone. On Sunday's season 5 midseason finale, titled "A Knife and No Coin," Jamie (Wes Bentley) made a bold move going all in on his plan to remove John (Kevin Costner) as Montana governor, revealing in a stunning press conference that the attorney general's office was officially moving forward with impeachment proceedings. His move was the catalyst for the chaos that unraveled in the hour, as Beth (Kelly Reilly) learned about the existence of the "train station," a deep Dutton family secret, and both Duttons alluding to enacting plans to permanently take each other out for good.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO