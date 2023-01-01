Box score deep dive: South Carolina at the Gator Bowl

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet a Creature from Where the Wild Things Are at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
This Huge Thrift Shop in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbia, SC
Related
South Carolina Defensive End Transfer arrives at Florida State for Official Visit
The Seminoles have already landed eight transfers since the conclusion of the regular season.
IN PHOTOS: Faces in the Crowd - Gator Bowl
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - South Carolina fans had one bowl destination in mind. Jacksonville, Florida. The Gamecock faithful got their wish Friday with a return to Duval County after many years and showed up in droves. Even against a prestigious school such as Notre Dame, USC took over the city and...
Report: Gamecocks Lead For Portal Offensive Lineman
According to SportsTalk Media Network, head coach Shane Beamer and South Carolina are the main fixtures for transfer portal offensive lineman Sidney Fugar.
CBS Sports
Watch Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
Current Records: South Carolina 7-6; Vanderbilt 7-6 The Vanderbilt Commodores lost both of their matches to the South Carolina Gamecocks last season on scores of 70-72 and 61-70, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Vanderbilt has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome USC at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 3 at Memorial Gym. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Lady Bulldogs Fall to No. 1 South Carolina
ATHENS – The No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks defeated the University of Georgia women’s basketball team, 68-51, in the Lady Bulldogs’ SEC home opener in Stegeman Coliseum Monday evening before 6,225 spectators. Fifth-year guard/forward Audrey Warren led the Lady Bulldogs in scoring, registering her sixth doble-digit performance...
WIS-TV
WATCH: Gamecock sign flying over Clemson at Orange Bowl
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. City of Columbia continues inspections at Colony Apartments. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Body dead for multiple months found in South Carolina donation bin
LUGOFF, S.C. — The body of a person that was reportedly dead for multiple months was found in a donation bin in South Carolina. Someone reportedly found a body after checking a rusty bin well off the U.S. Highway 1 in Lugoff, South Carolina, according to The Associated Press. They reportedly searched the bin after they smelled a bad odor coming from it, investigators say.
Lexington County Chronicle
Judge Thomas Drayton Conley, III
Judge Thomas Drayton Conley, III, at the age of 73, passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Tom was born on December 3, 1949 and grew up in the Hialeah/Miami area of Florida. During some of his formative years, he went to Georgia Military Academy. He attended...
iheart.com
Some South Carolina Counties See Increase In COVID Cases
(Columbia, SC) - Several South Carolina counties are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases after the holidays. DHEC says numbers are up in Lexington, Kershaw, and Richland counties. Health officials say more cases are likely on the way and at-home tests are not being counted. Mask wearing and hand-washing are...
thepeoplesentinel.com
County-wide 'pickle-crack' outbreak
Known as the lovechild of badminton, tennis, and ping-pong, pickleball has been rapidly growing in the U.S. since the 1960s, and in the last two years, in Barnwell County. Although there are not yet official places to play in the county, a lack of courts has not stopped those who caught the pickleball bug from enjoying the sport meant for all ages.
WIS-TV
Lizard’s Thicket celebrates 2023 with time-honored meal
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The first day of 2023 brought thousands of customers to Lizard’s Thicket restaurants across South Carolina. This was to honor an age-old tradition. “You know, we’re pretty superstitious in the south and you got to have your pork chops, your collards, and your black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day,” said Sara Krisnow, Community Relations Manager for Lizard’s Thicket.
COVID-19 cases spike in South Carolina following holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Newberry, and Fairfield counties have some of the highest numbers of infections in the Midlands, according to South Carolina's health agency, DHEC. Dianne Dixon was at a COVID-19 test site in Richland County. "I was tested the Monday after Christmas because I felt...
thejournalonline.com
SCDNR stocking trout near Columbia
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Freshwater Fisheries Section has started the process of stocking thousands of catchable-sized (8 to 11-inch) trout into the lower Saluda River near Columbia. The rainbow and brown trout that are raised in and transported from the Walhalla State Fish Hatchery in Oconee County...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“A” is for Allen Brothers Milling Company
“A” is for Allen Brothers Milling Company. One of Columbia’s most celebrated landmarks, the Allen Brothers Milling Company has been recognized by its most enduring icon: a red fluorescent sign advertising its staple product—Adluh Flour—and the likeness of a girl that adorns its products. As it has for generations, the mill continues to produce cornmeal, mixes, feed, and breeders in addition to “South Carolina’s State Flour.” The milling company began operating at the turn of the last century. The company has prided itself on the fact that its products are manufactured exclusively from yellow corn and wheat from South Carolina, and white corn from Tennessee. For years Allen Brothers Milling Company has offered tours of its historic property, which stands as the “third oldest continually operating, electrically powered soft wheat mill in the United States.
Crash on I-20 in S.C. blocks exit to Bettis Academy Road
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County deputies are on the scene of an crash. It happened around 10:50 Tuesday morning on I-20 west bound near mile marker 11 in Aiken County. Traffic is only blocked at the exit ramp to Bettis Academy Road. At least two injuries reported. Motorists should find an alternate route.
WIS-TV
Free Fridays returns to Riverbanks Zoo
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is kicking off the new year with a thank you to residents of Lexington and Richland Counties. Free Fridays are returning to the zoo from Jan. through Feb starting Jan. 6. Residents of the counties can enjoy free admissions on Fridays with by showing a valid ID or property tax statement.
WIS-TV
Columbia residents march in Rose Bowl Parade
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man who donated his kidney, marched in the Rose Bowl Parade with his wife, and their neighbor who is a kidney recipient. Thomas Dougall, a board member of Donate Life South Carolina and a kidney donor, his wife, Wendy Dougall, and their neighbor Jo Byrd, a kidney recipient all walked in the parade together.
'It’s just unbelievable': Sumter resident spends every day picking up litter in free time after noticing trash at Dillon Park
SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter community is taking notice as a man tries to clean up Dillon Park in his free time. "It’s just unbelievable," Akridge Stone thought when he saw the trash lying on the ground at the park. "This is too nice a place for people...
columbiametro.com
Crash Course Columbia
The 2021-22 Midlands Regional Competitiveness Report highlighted a disturbing problem with retaining talent in the Columbia metro area. Sponsored by the Midlands Business Leadership Group and Engenuity SC, the Midlands Regional Competitiveness Report has been producing reports on our area’s business competitiveness in comparison with nine other regional markets since 2014.
WYFF4.com
Restaurant operator in South Carolina violated child labor laws, US Department of Labor says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — What began as a child labor investigation at one Arby’s restaurant location in Laurens, expanded to include other restaurants operated by the same business operator, according to theU.S. Department of Labor. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The department’s Wage and Hour Division...
On3.com
Nashville, TN
82K+
Followers
95K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0