‘Prophet of Doom’ pleads guilty in Brooklyn subway attack
NEW YORK (AP) — A man who opened fire on a packed Brooklyn subway train last year, wounding 10 passengers in a rush-hour attack that shocked New York City, pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal terrorism charges that could put him in prison for the rest of his life. Frank...
Greenville named top 10 real estate market for 2023
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville and the surrounding area comprise one of the top 10 hottest real estate markets for 2023, according to the National Association of Realtors. “I’ve said that if people can afford to live anywhere, Greenville is the place that people are choosing more and more,”...
2022: A Weather Wrap!
As the new year begins, let’s take a look back at the significant weather events that happened in the lowcountry this past year!. 2022 started off with an ice event in January. The weekend of January 21st had low temperatures within the teens and wind chills below that! A cold air mass associated with an arctic high pressure moved into the Lowcountry ahead of a mid-level trough and upper-level jet. All of this combined with freezing temperatures produced some freezing rain and ice accumulation. Ice accumulations led to hazardous road conditions, including dangerous conditions on the Ravenel Bridge, where ice began to break off suspension cables after daybreak causing them to crash down on the bridge.
Report: Lack of transportation main barrier for those looking for jobs in rural SC
COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – We’re taking a closer look at South Carolina’s labor participation rate and some of the barriers to employment some South Carolinians are facing. According to data shared by the state Department of Employment and Workforce (SC DEW), South Carolina’s labor force participation rate is at about 56% despite experiencing record-low unemployment.
5 injured, including 4 juveniles, in Marion crash
MARION, NC (WSPA) – Five people, including four juveniles, were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Marion. The crash happened at the intersection of North Main Street and McDowell High Drive shortly before 3:30pm. Marion Police said a pickup truck was making a left turn from McDowell High...
Community reacts to DSS announcing end of Emergency Allotments for SNAP households
GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Department of Social Services announced their emergency funding for existing SNAP households will end on January 31, 2023. Since March 2020, the emergency SNAP supplements have brought families in need of extra funding based on their household size. The manager at Quality Foods, in...
Dunleavy’s Pub hosts annual Polar Plunge
SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Dozens of people braved the cold ocean temperatures on Sunday morning for the 28th annual Dunleavy’s Pub polar plunge. The dip into the ice-cold Atlantic raises money to support SC Special Olympics each year. Over half a million dollars has been raised...
Bryan Kohberger extradited back to Idaho to face homicide charges
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monroe County officials state Bryan Kohberger has left the prison stating he is returning to Idaho where he faces homicide charges. Bryan Kohberger waived his extradition hearing Tuesday, bringing him back to Idaho earlier than expected. A search for the 28-year-old suspect in the...
Idaho slayings suspect agrees to extradition to face charges
STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A criminology graduate student accused of the November slayings of four University of Idaho students agreed Tuesday to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested last week, to face charges in Idaho. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University — a...
As storm hits, California orders evacuations in coastal area
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — As a huge storm approached California, officials began ordering evacuations, including in a high-risk coastal area where 23 died in 2018 in a series of mudslides. Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said the orders were for those impacted by the Alisal Fire last year,...
Recruiting & retaining teachers top priority for SC education leaders
COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – When students in South Carolina returned to school in the fall, there were more than 1400 vacant teaching positions. The data comes from the Center for Educator Recruitment Retention and Advancement (CERRA). Education leaders in the state say right now there is a sense of...
California braces for more storms following Saturday’s flood
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Northern California residents are bracing for another round of powerful storms this week after flooding from a New Year’s Eve deluge killed one person, prompted the evacuation of more than 1,000 inmates in a county jail and washed away a section of a levee system that protects mostly rural farmland.
Man suspected of intentionally driving off California cliff
MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged off a cliff in Northern California, seriously wounding two children and a second adult after the 250-foot drop, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Dharmesh A. Patel of...
Ex-employee recognized after mask falls off during armed robbery of Gastonia store, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman was charged with robbing a Gastonia business at gunpoint in October after she was recognized as an ex-employee when her facemask fell off, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Police said the incident happened at a business on S. York Road...
Bloodied Sidibe briefly wears Rutgers coach’s ceremonial uni
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Awa Sidibe briefly wore the ceremonial No. 1 jersey given to coach Coquese Washington when she was hired in May after the Rutgers guard got blood on her uniform during the Scarlet Knights’ 78-67 loss to No. 13 Maryland on Monday. Officials noticed blood...
Driver uninjured after colliding with tree
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for portions of the Lowcountry as a line of thunderstorms approaches from the west. Charleston City Council leaders talk pedestrian safety …. CPD investigating after person in wheel chair hit …. Charleston Co. Council swears in new council members. CCSO searching...
Investigation underway after missing woman found dead in NC
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A investigation is underway after a missing woman was found dead in Rutherford County. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Tracey Leigh Thompson was reported missing by her family on December 28, 2022. On Sunday, deputies responded to the 100 blocks of...
Driver dead after car hits tree, overturns in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A high school senior died after a single car crash Tuesday afternoon in Spartanburg County. The crash happened on Cothran Road near Windmill Hill Road just after 2 p.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car was headed westbound on Cothran...
Democrats take control as Minnesota Legislature convenes
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democrats took full control of state government as the Minnesota Legislature convened Tuesday for its 2023 session, with leaders planning to use their new power to swiftly enact stronger protections for abortion rights. It’s the first time in eight years that Democrats have held...
