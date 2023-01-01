The listed prices below are based on SI Tickets data gathered Monday, Jan. 3, and are subject to change. Please visit sitickets.com for the latest prices. The College Football Playoff national championship game is the hottest ticket in town, with TCU and Georgia fans flooding the market for seats to Monday’s title matchup. Supporters for both sides are eager to reserve a spot inside Los Angeles’s SoFi Stadium, as the Horned Frogs look to claim their first national championship in 84 years and the Bulldogs aim for back-to-back titles.

ATHENS, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO