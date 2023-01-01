Read full article on original website
WBKO
Glasgow man arrested New Year’s day on domestic violence charges
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On New Year’s day, the Glasgow Police Department was called to Elsie Street in reference to a domestic complaint. Officers say once on the scene, they determined that Ricardo Baltazar Ramirez, 27, of Glasgow, had gotten into a physical altercation with family members and then began to be combative with officers before being tased.
k105.com
Caneyville women, one with ties to killing of Caneyville man in 2019, arrested with large amount of methamphetamine, shotgun
Two Caneyville women, one with ties to the 2019 shooting death of a Caneyville man, and both felons, have been arrested after police located a large amount of methamphetamine and a shotgun while executing a search warrant. Friday night at approximately 11:30, Grayson County Deputies Sean Fentress and Tim Jackson...
WBKO
Bowling Green man charged with trafficking fentanyl after juvenile found unconscious
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man is facing drug trafficking charges after a juvenile was found unconscious Monday, Jan 3. According to court records, EMS was dispatched to 1831 Normal Street for a 16-year-old female not breathing. The female juvenile was taken to Greenview Hospital for medical...
Barren County constable accused of assaulting, handcuffing woman after argument
GLASGOW, Ky. (WKRN) — Glasgow police officers took a Barren County constable into custody on New Year’s Day in connection with a domestic violence incident. The Glasgow Police Department said authorities responded to a domestic complaint along Cranbrook Drive on Sunday, Jan. 1. According to officials, the investigation determined that 29-year-old Joseph Ramey of Glasgow, […]
wcluradio.com
Man on the run after Thursday stabbing in Hiseville
HISEVILLE — Police are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed a person Thursday afternoon in Hiseville. The Barren County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to an altercation around 1:30 p.m. along Branstetter Street. After arriving at the scene, a man was found on the front porch of a home with severe lacerations to his face. He was reportedly in an altercation with 52-year-old Anthony Hamblin. The motive remains unclear.
wnky.com
KSP officer goes viral after changing woman’s flat tire
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- A Kentucky State Police officer has gone viral on social media after changing a woman’s flat tire in Barren County. Officer Parker was looking for a traffic hazard near the area the woman, Rita Smith Rhinehart, was stranded in. He saw her car on the side...
lakercountry.com
Accident on North 127 results in one fatality, one airlifted
A two-vehicle, head-on collision on North Highway 127 Monday evening left a woman dead and resulted in a man being airlifted from the scene. WJRS News has learned that 75-year-old Wanda Mae Wethington was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Russell County Coroner’s Office and a man was airlifted from the scene.
WBKO
Barren County Police Sheriff's Office has arrested a man following a fight on Thursday
The latest news and weather. Edmonson Water County District lifts boil water advisory for certain areas. The latest news and weather.
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses – Week of Dec. 26, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Dec. 26, 2022, to Jan. 3, 2023. Rachana Keo, 27, and Ryan E. Capps, 55, both of Glasgow. Dec. 29, 2022:. Brandi N. Birge, 33, and Alex R. Brown, 34, both of Cave...
wnky.com
Road reopened after wreck in Warren County
WOODBURN, Ky. – The road is now reopened as of 12:50 p.m. Tuesday. WOODBURN, Ky. – Petros Road is closed at the 4700 block due to a collision. The Warren County Sheriff’s Offices says it will post an update when the road has reopened. Please seek an...
wcluradio.com
Gena Faye Couch
Gena Faye Couch, 75, was born in Lexington, KY. The beloved mother of five, passed away at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY on New Year’s Day after a series of health issues. In the hours leading up to her death, Gena was surrounded by her children, their spouses, many of her grandchildren and loving family friends.
wcluradio.com
Tanya Rene Houchens
Tanya Rene Houchens, 47, Glasgow passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Monday January 2, 2023. She is the daughter of Melvin and Connie Groce. Survivors include her parents, two children: Tyler and Megan Houchens; Three sisters: Angela Farley (Jimmy), Christina Minor (Eric), Melanie Ballard (Emmitt); and several nieces and nephews.
k105.com
Semi flips onto its side on Wax Road
Wax Road was blocked Tuesday afternoon after a tractor-trailer flipped on the roadway. Tuesday afternoon at approximately 11:45, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Clay Boone and the Wax Fire Department responded to the accident at the intersection of Lone Oak Road and Wax Road. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders found that a Western Express (based out of Nashville, Tennessee) semi carrying a load of lumber had flipped onto its side while attempting a right turn from Lone Oak Road onto Wax Road.
jpinews.com
Former Judge/Executive files $17K+ lien against taxpayers of Barren County
Former Judge/Executive Micheal Hale has filed a lien against the County of Barren for over $17K merely three days after his official capacity as judge ended. According to the filing documents, Hale and his wife, Shani, are claiming they are owed $17,168.10 from the county for caring for one of the state park horses that were seized years ago.
k105.com
Leitchfield, Anneta FDs assist EMS with patient trapped by high water. Several GC roads impacted by heavy rain.
Grayson County was plagued overnight with a Tornado Warning, a Flash Flood Warning and several roadways either washed out or with water over the road. A strong thunderstorm produced high winds and heavy rain throughout most of the overnight hours, creating flash flood conditions that struck multiple roadways in Grayson County, particularly low-lying roads.
wcluradio.com
Dennis Edward Reynolds
Dennis Edward Reynolds, 69, Glasgow, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the T J Samson Community Hospital. A native of Barren County, he was the son of the late Garnett and Jean Burris Reynolds. Mr. Reynolds was a printing press operator. He was a loving husband and grandfather; an...
wcluradio.com
Rachel (Wilson) Glass
Rachel (Wilson) Glass, 77, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Saturday, December 31st, at Nortons Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville, KY. Rachel was born in Tompkinsville, KY on January 7, 1945, a daughter of the late Irene (Propes) and Hoover Wilson. On June 1, 1963, she married Joe Mackey Glass in Tompkinsville,...
wcluradio.com
Phillip “Phil” Gerald Williams
Phillip “Phil” Gerald Williams, 77, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born September 1, 1945 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late J. D. Williams and Velma Alice Spann Patterson. Phil retired as a Plant Superintendent at Chrysler after working there 42 years. In his earlier years, Phil started a Football Little League and coached little league football, baseball, and t-ball. He was a Master Gunsmith and loved hunting.
wcluradio.com
Cameron to visit Glasgow on Thursday
GLASGOW — Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron will make a campaign stop in Barren County on Thursday morning. Cameron, who officially filed to run as a Republican candidate for governor in Kentucky on Tuesday, will be at the Barren Fiscal Courtroom on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. Former Barren County judge/executive and Bevin cabinet member David Dickerson announced the news at a special-called meeting of the Barren Fiscal Court on Tuesday.
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Property Transfers – Week of Dec. 26, 2022
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Dec. 19 to 22, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Dec. 27, 2022:
