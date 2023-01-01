ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

The Comeback

CBB world laughs at hilariously stupid Louisville-Syracuse finish

On Tuesday night, the 9-5 Syracuse Orange and 2-12 Louisville Cardinals met in Louisville for an ACC clash. Obviously, these are not your… uh, they’re not the Louisville or Syracuse you might remember from the Big East or even just a few years ago. So, it’s not surprising then that the teams combined for a Read more... The post CBB world laughs at hilariously stupid Louisville-Syracuse finish appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

What No One Tells You – Kenny Payne and Louisville have turned a corner

Kenny Payne and The University of Louisville’s men’s basketball team have dropped back-to-back games to rivals Kentucky and Syracuse. When the Cardinals came out of the locker room at halftime against Kentucky–for the first time this season–I started to believe in this team. Louisville fell to Kentucky 86-63, but I noticed something I hadn’t seen all year. This group of kids started to listen to Kenny Payne and his staff. They ran plays. Their defense, though down twenty, stayed intense against an incredibly talented Kentucky team.
LOUISVILLE, KY
uoflcardgame.com

Kenny Payne milking University of Louisville?

Recent comments and actions from University of Louisville Men’s Basketball Coach Kenny Payne have begrudgingly forced me to come face-to-face with questions that I had lingering in the back of my mind when he was hired, but never thought could be possible, much less actually come to fruition. Is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
aseaofblue.com

Doug Shows makes horrific call in Kentucky’s narrow win over LSU

Doug Shows is one of the most controversial officials in all of sports, and that’s putting it nicely. But even by Doug Shows standards, a call he made in the Kentucky Wildcats’ win over the LSU Tigers was as bad of a call as you’ll see at any level of basketball, which shouldn’t be a surprise from a guy who isn’t even afraid to eject fans from games,
LEXINGTON, KY
localsyr.com

SU/Louisville game moved to ESPN News Tuesday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team heads south to take on the Louisville Cardinals Tuesday night, January 3. The game can be seen on ESPN News. That station is available on the following stations:. Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription...
SYRACUSE, NY
wdrb.com

Louisville man wins $1 million Powerball in first drawing of 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man started 2023 as a millionaire. In a release, the Kentucky Lottery said the anonymous winner's New Year started off with a bang after he won $1 million on the Jan. 2 Powerball drawing. "I was like, 'Wow.' I went to the lottery's website...
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Downtown Louisville Restaurants

I was heading out to the Chilled100 Elevate Conference in Louisville Kentucky, where I knew I would indeed be having great cocktails. However, I wasn’t expecting to find food that reminded me so much of my childhood in Wisconsin. No question, most entrees were heavier than I am used to eating in Palm Springs, but hey, we don’t have cold weather as they do, so it makes sense that hearty meals are plentiful.
LOUISVILLE, KY
earnthenecklace.com

Julie Dolan Leaving WLKY: Where Is the Louisville Anchor Going?

The people of Louisville enjoyed watching Julie Dolan every morning. But now their mornings won’t be the same without her, as Julie Dolan is leaving WLKY. The anchor is set to leave the station for a very special reason. People had many questions once she announced her departure. They especially want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. Find out what Julie Dolan said about her departure from WLKY.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WANE 15

Snider grad Williams to begin pro career in Poland

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider High School graduate and former University of Louisville big man Malik Williams has a new opportunity in the new year as Williams announced on social media that he has signed to play professional basketball for Anwil Wloclawek in the Polish Basketball League. The six-foot-11 Williams averaged 9.5 points and […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Stevenson files for Kentucky AG

State Representative Pamela Stevenson of Louisville formally filed her candidacy for Kentucky Attorney General on Tuesday. The Democrat is quoted in a news release as saying, “I was born and raised in Kentucky. Now I’m going to fight the most important fight of my life for the people of my home state—defeating extreme overreach from an out-of-control legislature, defending the most vulnerable from vile attacks, and protecting the rights of all Kentuckians.”
KENTUCKY STATE

