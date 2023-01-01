ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

PennLive.com

Pa. Farm Show 2023 food court to open a day early with free parking

The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show officially kicks off Jan. 7, but the food court opens a day early. Visitors can preview all of the tasty offerings, from potato doughnuts and deep-fried mushrooms to milkshakes and apple dumplings from noon to 9 p.m. Jan. 6. As a bonus, parking is free during this sneak peek at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

PA Farm Show parking information for 2023

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show brings people from all over the commonwealth to Harrisburg to see the exhibits and shows highlighting agriculture. But, the one thing that can sometimes be a logistical nightmare is where to park. But, the PA Farm Show has you covered.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Hanover Borough updates parking meter minimum rate

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Borough of Hanover Council approved a rate change for metered parking, reducing the minimum session of one hour to 15 minutes, with costs remaining at $0.25. According to the Borough of Hanover, the Borough of Hanover Council approved a rate change for metered...
HANOVER, PA
pahomepage.com

Electrical fire displaces 10 in Harrisburg, two dogs dead

HARRISBURG, PA
HARRISBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Blue Mountain teacher on leave

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website:. "The Blue Mountain School District has been made aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
progressivegrocer.com

Grocery Outlet Opens Latest Pennsylvania Store

Grocery Outlet cut the ribbon on its latest Pennsylvania location on Dec. 15, welcoming guests at 5280 Simpson Ferry Road in Mechanicsburg. The independently owned and operated store is situated in the Windsor Park Shopping Center and will also serve customers from the Lower Allen Township area. The discount store...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

Lancaster County dog celebrates birthday as 'oldest dog in the United States'

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

B.R. Kreider & Son acquires central Pa. excavating company

B.R. Kreider & Son Inc., an excavating, paving and site management company, has acquired a Lancaster County excavating company. The company, based in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County, acquired East Lampeter Township-based H.L. Wiker Inc. on Dec. 12. B.R. Kreider & Son also acquired a select list of equipment and a number of remaining projects.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Bus gets stuck in sinkhole in downtown Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — A bus became stuck in a sinkhole Wednesday morning in downtown Lancaster. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on North Duke Street. North Duke Street is shut down at the Chestnut Street intersection. Officials hope to reopen the street overnight, but it will be closed again from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday to complete repairs.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

When is the PA Farm Show 2023?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The PA Farm Show returns in 2023 at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. This year’s PA Farm Show will be held from January 5-14, 2023. The first event of this year’s PA Farm Show will not be open to the public. The swine judging on January 5 in the Small/Sale Arena will be at 10 a.m., but the first public events will begin on January 6.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Casino, warehouses, car dealerships, retailers and other businesses opening in central Pa. in 2023

Now that 2022 has come to a close, let’s take a look at what businesses are expected to open new locations in the midstate here in 2023. Cloud 10 Car Wash is building a 10,370-square-foot car wash facility on the former site of the very first Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store at 6040 Carlisle Pike. The new location is expected to open in the spring, according to the company website.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Young pedestrian hit by vehicle in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, PA
HARRISBURG, PA
Melissa Frost

4 Highly Rated Fitness Centers and Gyms in Lancaster, PA

Did your new year's resolutions include "get in better shape" or "get fit"?. It's one of the most common goals we set at the start of each new year. Work out, join a gym, eat healthier, dry month without consuming alcohol, ditching sugar, embracing an active lifestyle, anything and everything related to our health.
LANCASTER, PA
pahomepage.com

Police investigating fatal house fire in Lancaster County

According to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office, 80-year-old Anna Manson passed away inside her residence due to smoke inhalation.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Palmyra business helps guests forge their own blade

PALMYRA, Pa. — Not all swords are created equal. At least, that's the concept on which Greg Ramsey and Eitri Jones of The Drunken Smithy founded their business. The duo opened their workshop eight years ago. They are dedicated to helping ordinary people create their own metalwork—most often, blades.
PALMYRA, PA

