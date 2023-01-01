Read full article on original website
Pa. Farm Show 2023 food court to open a day early with free parking
The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show officially kicks off Jan. 7, but the food court opens a day early. Visitors can preview all of the tasty offerings, from potato doughnuts and deep-fried mushrooms to milkshakes and apple dumplings from noon to 9 p.m. Jan. 6. As a bonus, parking is free during this sneak peek at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg.
pahomepage.com
PA Farm Show parking information for 2023
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show brings people from all over the commonwealth to Harrisburg to see the exhibits and shows highlighting agriculture. But, the one thing that can sometimes be a logistical nightmare is where to park. But, the PA Farm Show has you covered.
abc27.com
Hanover Borough updates parking meter minimum rate
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Borough of Hanover Council approved a rate change for metered parking, reducing the minimum session of one hour to 15 minutes, with costs remaining at $0.25. According to the Borough of Hanover, the Borough of Hanover Council approved a rate change for metered...
pahomepage.com
Electrical fire displaces 10 in Harrisburg, two dogs dead
Blue Mountain teacher on leave
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website:. "The Blue Mountain School District has been made aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School...
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
progressivegrocer.com
Grocery Outlet Opens Latest Pennsylvania Store
Grocery Outlet cut the ribbon on its latest Pennsylvania location on Dec. 15, welcoming guests at 5280 Simpson Ferry Road in Mechanicsburg. The independently owned and operated store is situated in the Windsor Park Shopping Center and will also serve customers from the Lower Allen Township area. The discount store...
pahomepage.com
Lancaster County dog celebrates birthday as 'oldest dog in the United States'
New owners begin transition to take over central Pa. winery
When Jake Gruver and Dean Miller bought the 250-year-old Robert Armstrong farm in Halifax, Dauphin County, in 2005, they largely saw it as a place to chill during the summer months away from their Florida residence. The idea of turning it into Armstrong Valley Winery, one of central Pennsylvania’s best-known...
B.R. Kreider & Son acquires central Pa. excavating company
B.R. Kreider & Son Inc., an excavating, paving and site management company, has acquired a Lancaster County excavating company. The company, based in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County, acquired East Lampeter Township-based H.L. Wiker Inc. on Dec. 12. B.R. Kreider & Son also acquired a select list of equipment and a number of remaining projects.
WGAL
Bus gets stuck in sinkhole in downtown Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — A bus became stuck in a sinkhole Wednesday morning in downtown Lancaster. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on North Duke Street. North Duke Street is shut down at the Chestnut Street intersection. Officials hope to reopen the street overnight, but it will be closed again from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday to complete repairs.
abc27.com
When is the PA Farm Show 2023?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The PA Farm Show returns in 2023 at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. This year’s PA Farm Show will be held from January 5-14, 2023. The first event of this year’s PA Farm Show will not be open to the public. The swine judging on January 5 in the Small/Sale Arena will be at 10 a.m., but the first public events will begin on January 6.
Casino, warehouses, car dealerships, retailers and other businesses opening in central Pa. in 2023
Now that 2022 has come to a close, let’s take a look at what businesses are expected to open new locations in the midstate here in 2023. Cloud 10 Car Wash is building a 10,370-square-foot car wash facility on the former site of the very first Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store at 6040 Carlisle Pike. The new location is expected to open in the spring, according to the company website.
pahomepage.com
Young pedestrian hit by vehicle in Harrisburg
4 Highly Rated Fitness Centers and Gyms in Lancaster, PA
Did your new year's resolutions include "get in better shape" or "get fit"?. It's one of the most common goals we set at the start of each new year. Work out, join a gym, eat healthier, dry month without consuming alcohol, ditching sugar, embracing an active lifestyle, anything and everything related to our health.
pahomepage.com
Police investigating fatal house fire in Lancaster County
Palmyra business helps guests forge their own blade
PALMYRA, Pa. — Not all swords are created equal. At least, that's the concept on which Greg Ramsey and Eitri Jones of The Drunken Smithy founded their business. The duo opened their workshop eight years ago. They are dedicated to helping ordinary people create their own metalwork—most often, blades.
pahomepage.com
Traffic Alert: Route 45 Closed in Northumberland County | Eyewitness News
Gas prices 2023: ‘Curveballs are coming from every direction,’ GasBuddy says
The lowest price for gas today, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in the Harrisburg area is $3.29 a gallon. While that price sounds pretty good compared to the high of more than $5 a gallon we paid in June 2022, it may not last long. The national average price today is...
