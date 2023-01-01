ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

kusi.com

The future of the SANDAG mileage tax in 2023

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The mileage tax, originally proposed to fund a $162.5 billion railway network, was “eliminated” from the plan due to widespread public backlash. Executive Director Hasan Ikhrata continues to push to reinstate the mileage tax, claiming San Diegans opposed to the potential four-cent-per-mile “fee” are anti-environment.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Powerful storm to hit San Diego through Thursday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area today, with showers expected to continue sporadically into tomorrow and much heavier downpours arriving Wednesday night and into Thursday. “Widespread moderate to heavy rain looks likely across northern areas, with slightly less accumulations...
SAN DIEGO, CA
seniorshousingbusiness.com

SLIB Negotiates Sale of 144-Unit Community in Oceanside, California

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Merrill Gardens Oceanside. The 144-unit independent living, assisted living and memory care community is located in Oceanside, a coastal city between Los Angeles and San Diego. The community was built in 1999, totaling approximately 96,905 square...
OCEANSIDE, CA
pacificsandiego.com

Cali Breakfast opens in downtown San Diego

Cali Breakfast, a new café serving Latin American and California breakfast dishes with a cocktail program, opened in November in the historic El Cortez building in downtown San Diego. Cali Breakfast is both child- and pet-friendly. The menu at Cali Breakfast combines various breakfast and brunch options, including lobster...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Old Library Expected to Soon Become a Shelter

The city expects to welcome homeless San Diegans to sleep in its old Central Library later this month. Mayor Todd Gloria’s office said the city is preparing the long-vacant downtown library to accommodate 26 beds this winter and to get final approval from the fire marshal to shelter unhoused residents there.
SAN DIEGO, CA
escondidograpevine.com

Tracking the wild parrots of San Diego County

Seen a wild pandemonium of parrots lately? Report it immediately. That’s the question and request posed by University of San Diego Biology Instructor Dr. Janel Ortiz and her San Diego Parrot Project, along with “parrot sighting submission form” and a hardy SDPP thank you. Ortiz took the...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Coast News

Oceanside PD offers catalytic converter theft tips

OCEANSIDE — With an increase in catalytic converter thefts in Oceanside and throughout San Diego County, the Oceanside Police Department issued a series of tips this week for residents to prevent such crimes. A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that converts toxic gases and pollutants in...
OCEANSIDE, CA

