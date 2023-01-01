Read full article on original website
Spike in lice infestations reported in North County
An uptick of lice infestations in North County San Diego has been reported by a website created by lice removal specialists.
Body Found on I-5 Freeway On-Ramp in Middletown Near San Diego Airport
A body turned up Tuesday on a freeway entrance near San Diego International Airport. The discovery on the on-ramp from Hancock Street to southbound Interstate 5 in the Middletown area was reported shortly after 5 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The identity of the dead person, described only...
Photographer arrested after sting by San Diego-based vigilante group
A photographer with a social media following in the thousands was arrested last week after a sting by a vigilante group known as CC Unit.
Some flights at San Diego airport delayed by fuel shortage
The San Diego International Airport is packed as people rush back home after the holidays.
San Marcos woman’s home floods after heavy rain
The heavy rain this week has had quite the impact on communities throughout San Diego, including in San Marcos, where one woman’s entire home flooded.
Hundreds of homeless displaced after San Diego River flooding, GoFundMe started to help replace items
A homeless advocate has set up a GoFundMe page in order to help unhoused individuals that lost their belongings from the rising river levels.
The future of the SANDAG mileage tax in 2023
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The mileage tax, originally proposed to fund a $162.5 billion railway network, was “eliminated” from the plan due to widespread public backlash. Executive Director Hasan Ikhrata continues to push to reinstate the mileage tax, claiming San Diegans opposed to the potential four-cent-per-mile “fee” are anti-environment.
Powerful storm to hit San Diego through Thursday
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area today, with showers expected to continue sporadically into tomorrow and much heavier downpours arriving Wednesday night and into Thursday. “Widespread moderate to heavy rain looks likely across northern areas, with slightly less accumulations...
SLIB Negotiates Sale of 144-Unit Community in Oceanside, California
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Merrill Gardens Oceanside. The 144-unit independent living, assisted living and memory care community is located in Oceanside, a coastal city between Los Angeles and San Diego. The community was built in 1999, totaling approximately 96,905 square...
Cali Breakfast opens in downtown San Diego
Cali Breakfast, a new café serving Latin American and California breakfast dishes with a cocktail program, opened in November in the historic El Cortez building in downtown San Diego. Cali Breakfast is both child- and pet-friendly. The menu at Cali Breakfast combines various breakfast and brunch options, including lobster...
Morning Report: Old Library Expected to Soon Become a Shelter
The city expects to welcome homeless San Diegans to sleep in its old Central Library later this month. Mayor Todd Gloria’s office said the city is preparing the long-vacant downtown library to accommodate 26 beds this winter and to get final approval from the fire marshal to shelter unhoused residents there.
New bike lanes on Convoy Street in San Diego will replace 300 parking spaces, receive mixed reaction
SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego has its sights set on Convoy Street for the next round of bike lanes, as part of its goal to make the area more conducive to walking and biking. “There’s really no space for bikes on Convoy,” said cyclist, Allen Beach,...
Amazon Prime truck jackknifes on I-15 near Mission Valley, shuts down freeway
A portion of a busy freeway in Mission Valley was shut down Tuesday morning after a car hit an Amazon Prime tractor-trailer, causing the truck to jackknife.
California witness snaps image of silent triangle-shaped object
A California witness at Fallbrook reported watching and videotaping a low-flying, triangle-shaped object with red and white lights at about 7:07 p.m. on December 27, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Tracking the wild parrots of San Diego County
Seen a wild pandemonium of parrots lately? Report it immediately. That’s the question and request posed by University of San Diego Biology Instructor Dr. Janel Ortiz and her San Diego Parrot Project, along with “parrot sighting submission form” and a hardy SDPP thank you. Ortiz took the...
Yelp picks SD bar as best CA spot to celebrate ‘Dry January’
Hold up your mocktails and get ready to say “cheers!” Yelp has selected the best California bar to celebrate “Dry January,” and it’s right here in San Diego.
Rain to continue this week in San Diego County
Don't put away that winter storm gear just yet as more precipitation is expected to make its way to San Diego County this week.
Passengers desperate to reunite with lost luggage as Southwest saga continues
SAN DIEGO — The Southwest Airlines saga continues in San Diego on Monday. Planes are flying again, but many travelers that dealt with canceled flights last week, are now trying to find their lost luggage. Lost luggage is one of the lingering issues for many travelers caught in the...
Float featuring San Diegans wins ‘most beautiful’ award in 2023 Rose Parade
A nonprofit dedicated to adding the number of donated organs, eyes and tissue won the 2023 Rose Parade’s top award for a float that features fellow San Diegans, announced “Lifesharing” a sponsor of the nonprofit.
Oceanside PD offers catalytic converter theft tips
OCEANSIDE — With an increase in catalytic converter thefts in Oceanside and throughout San Diego County, the Oceanside Police Department issued a series of tips this week for residents to prevent such crimes. A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that converts toxic gases and pollutants in...
