ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Robert Griffin III’s wife, Grete, ‘still pregnant’ after labor ordeal during CFP

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35P8PF_0k0IEfa100

Robert Griffin III and his wife, Grete Griffin, will have to wait a bit longer until they meet their new bundle of joy.

Hours after the former NFL quarterback bolted from ESPN’s broadcast of the College Football Playoff semifinals between TCU and Michigan, believing his wife was about to give birth, Grete took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday morning to share she’s still pregnant with the couple’s third child.

“Hi guys, still pregnant,” Grete began in a video as she sat beside Griffin, 32, in a car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TJDV6_0k0IEfa100
Grete Griffin, the wife of Robert Griffin III, confirmed on Jan. 1, 2023, that she’s still pregnant following a false alarm on New Year’s Eve.
Instagram/Grete Griffin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tlcTy_0k0IEfa100
Grete Griffin, a fitness enthusiast, revealed in August 2022 that she and Robert Griffin III are expecting a baby girl.
Instagram/Grete Griffin

“Take number two: Dropping Robert off at the airport to go to another bowl game. Hopefully this time, baby will stay in… She wanted to make a dramatic entrance to 2023 but decided not to, so, we’ll see how it goes this time around.”

Griffin, who confirmed in August 2022 that he and Grete are expecting a baby girl, made a surprise exit Saturday night before TCU knocked off Michigan , 51-45, to advance to the national championship game. Griffin took a phone call and then darted off the sidelines.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Robert Griffin III (@rgiii)

“I gotta go,” he said. “My wife is going into labor! I’ll see you guys later!”

Griffin later posted a video of the ordeal on his Instagram page, writing, “What a time!!!!!!”

Grete, a fitness enthusiast and businesswoman, remarked on her own page Sunday, “False alarm people,” and also expressed her gratitude toward Griffin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jq8UA_0k0IEfa100
Robert Griffin III and Grete Griffin have been married since 2018.
Instagram/Grete Griffin

“I gave him a call in the middle of him being on live TV fully expecting to not get a hold of him but I guess when your wife is 9 months pregnant and calls you you answer the phone no matter what you’re doing huh?” Grete wrote. “All I had to say was the word ‘labor’ and this man STOPPED CALLING A BOWL GAME and took off sprinting to the car to get to the airport and get on a 4 hour flight to make it home. I love you more than life baby and I am so beyond grateful for how you love me, care for me, and what you sacrifice for me.”

Griffin and Grete have been married since 2018 and share two daughters together: Gloria, 5, and Gameya, 3. Griffin is also a dad to a daughter named Reese from a previous relationship.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
New York Post

Athletes call for Skip Bayless to be fired after ‘sick’ Damar Hamlin tweet

NFL players, NBA players and retired pro athletes are calling for Skip Bayless to be fired for comments he made in the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest on the field during “Monday Night Football.” After the Bills-Bengals game was suspended in Cincinnati, the “Undisputed” host took to Twitter to chime in on the situation. “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how?” Bayless tweeted as medical personnel tended to Hamlin on the field in Cincinnati. “This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome...
OHIO STATE
New York Post

When Bills’ Dion Dawkins knew something was ‘really, really wrong’ with Damar Hamlin

In what is believed to be the first public comments on Damar Hamlin by a Bills teammate, offensive tackle Dion Dawkins appeared on CNN and relived the horrifying moment the safety collapsed on the field in cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the team’s game against the Bengals on Monday night. Speaking to Wolf Blitzer, Dawkins recalled the moment he knew something was wrong with Hamlin, who took a big hit while tackling Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins, collapsed and had to have CPR performed on him for several minutes in a frightening scene that ended with the game being postponed. “You...
New York Post

Identity of ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ from Ohio State-Georgia game revealed

College athlete Catherine Gurd opened 2023 with a new moniker. Gurd ushered in the new year on Saturday by going viral after attending the College Football Playoff semifinal between Georgia and Ohio State. The Xavier University lacrosse player was featured on the broadcast, with someone later posting on TikTok, “Someone find me this girl from Ohio State… for the love of god.” In a video shared Monday on her own TikTok page, Gurd confirmed internet speculation that she was the “Peach Bowl Girl” in question, captioning a clip, “When you kick off 2023 with a new name.” Gurd previously addressed the attention...
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS News

Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
New York Post

Tee Higgins went ‘above and beyond’ with Damar Hamlin’s family after terrifying collapse

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has been a beacon of support for Damar Hamlin’s family as the Bills safety remains in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during “Monday Night Football” in Cincinnati. “Tee Higgins has reached out multiple times,” Jordan Rooney — a friend and marketing representative for Hamlin who’s been speaking on behalf of the family — told WLWT’s Meredith Stutz. “He’s went above and beyond to show that he’s supportive. He has shown that he’s a great human being.” Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the Bills-Bengals game on Monday after he stood...
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

Damar Hamlin’s high school friend shares memories, insight into ‘loyal’ Bills safety

When David Adams needed Damar Hamlin, Hamlin was always a phone call away. As the Bills’ safety improves, there is a growing hope Adams can repay the favor. The two were defensive stars together at Central Catholic High School, a football powerhouse in Pittsburgh, and back-to-back Pennsylvania Defensive Players of the Year for the 2015 (Hamlin) and ’16 (Adams) seasons. Adams, who was a linebacker, is a year younger and looked up to the safety Hamlin, who graduated and stayed local at the University of Pittsburgh. A year later, Adams chose Notre Dame, but he never played a snap. Football took its toll on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New York Post

Sports world shows outpouring of support for Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘Best of us’

Teams, players and coaches from around football flooded social media with support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The 24-year-old collapsed on the field after a first-quarter tackle during the Bills’ “Monday Night Football” game against the Bengals in Cincinnati. Hamlin was administered CPR on the field before being taken to a local hospital and was in critical condition, according to the NFL. The game was suspended by the league. Hamlin’s agent Jordan Rooney later provided an update. “His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat,” Hamlin’s agent, Rooney, tweeted later Monday evening. “They are currently running tests.” While all this was folding, countless people sent prayers, support and well wishes to the former Pittsburgh football star. The Bengals led 7-3 before the game was called.
New York Post

Stephen A. Smith: Dana White should punish himself for slapping wife

Stephen A. Smith has called on Dana White to punish himself after slapping his wife. An incident involving the UFC boss and his wife, Anne, was recorded at a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico on New Year’s Eve. In a video published by TMZ, White could be seen saying something to his wife, who then slapped him. White slapped her twice in response, before the two were quickly separated. Smith addressed the matter on “First Take,” on Wednesday and called on White to dole out discipline to himself that he would with one of his fighters. “We have to maintain consistency in pointing out...
New York Post

Kayvon Thibodeaux doesn’t care Colts are upset with him over snow angel celebration

Kayvon Thibodeaux has no recriminations about the snow angel celebration he launched inches away from a fallen Nick Foles, the Colts quarterback the Giants rookie knocked out of the game last Sunday after a blind-side sack left Foles with an injury to his ribs. “So what am I supposed to do now? Every time I sack a quarterback, stop and look and make sure and help him up?’’ Thibodeaux said Wednesday. “You don’t play the game for anybody to get injured.   “But I play defense. They brought me here to be a savage and to take over the game and to impact the game. We preach...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
New York Post

I predicted the Giants would be the worst team in the NFL. Boy, was I wrong

see also The Giants will be even worse than you think “It’s wrong. It’s 180 degrees wrong.” — Michael Keaton, playing an editor, talking about a headline in the movie The Paper It’s said that you can’t be a little pregnant. Maybe you can’t be a little wrong either. Maybe you’re either right, or you’re wrong. Period. If you can have degrees of wrong, though…my goodness was my column 180 degrees wrong when I wrote back in May that the Giants would be the worst team in the NFL this season. The playoff-bound Giants, as it turned out. Um. Look, that column was very wrong even before Sunday,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, pens raw message after Damar Hamlin collapse: ‘It’s ok to not be ok’

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, penned an emotional message Tuesday following Monday’s horrifying incident involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin. In a raw Instagram post, Kelly expressed that “it’s ok to not be ok,” and that she continues to ask herself “the tough questions” after Hamlin, a second-year defender, suffered cardiac arrest in a “Monday Night Football” game against the Bengals. Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during “Monday Night Football” against the Bengals. Follow the New York Post’s live coverage for the latest news and updates on his condition. “To all the women who have significant others...
New York Post

Damar Hamlin resuscitated twice, says uncle, but ventilator usage down a ‘good sign’

The entire country joined the NFL in awaiting scarce updates Tuesday on the condition of severely injured Bills safety Damar Hamlin.  About 16 hours after he suffered cardiac arrest when he collapsed on the field after making a tackle and momentarily getting to his feet, Hamlin remained in critical condition in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to a statement from the Bills. Fans of both teams gathered outside the hospital overnight, and fans in Buffalo held a prayer vigil outside the Bills’ home stadium.  Dorrian Glenn, Hamlin’s uncle, told a CNN reporter on-site Tuesday night...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Channing Crowder: Mac Jones has ‘affluenza’

Channing Crowder continued the Mac Jones pile-on. Jones has come under considerable scrutiny for his poor body language amid the ups and downs of the Patriots’ 8-8 season, with Boomer Esiason characterizing the behavior as “douchiness” earlier this week. Crowder was appearing on “The Herd” on FS1 and was asked by Colin Cowherd about his evaluations of the crop of young NFL quarterbacks. The former Dolphins linebacker cited Trevor Lawrence as being in high ascendance now that he’s coached by Doug Pederson instead of Urban Meyer, and predicted he would one day join the echelon of Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen....
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Nail-biting Tulane fan reacts to viral Cotton Bowl moment

The “Peach Bowl Girl” has some competition. A different female fan went viral Monday during the Cotton Bowl, when ESPN cameras caught her nervously biting her nails as Tulane trailed USC in the fourth quarter, 45-39. Meet Ellie Fazio, a Tulane student who became the talk of Twitter as the Green Wave pulled off a historic comeback win over the Trojans, 46-45, in their first bowl victory since the 2019 season. Fazio took to TikTok to share a side-by-side video clip of herself smiling and a screen recording of her biting her nails while in the stands at AT&T Stadium in Arlington,...
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
144K+
Followers
71K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy