AP News Summary at 1:19 a.m. EST
McCarthy’s bid for speaker to continue, says Trump backs him. WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans will open the second day of the new Congress much like the first: leader Kevin McCarthy trying to become House speaker. McCarthy says there’s no scenario in which he’ll drop his bid. Instead he’ll try again despite failing on multiple rounds Tuesday. He said he was encouraged in a phone call with Donald Trump. But the path on Wednesday is highly uncertain amid opposition from the chamber’s most conservative members. One plan is to have opponents simply vote “present,” which would lower the 218-vote threshold needed to win. Asked if he would drop out, McCarthy says, “It’s not going to happen.”
Hundreds of migrants in Florida in what sheriff calls crisis
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — At least 500 migrants have landed in the Florida Keys over the last several days in what the local sheriff’s office describes as a “crisis.” Over the weekend, 300 migrants made landings at the sparsely populated Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Key West. The park was closed so that law enforcement and medical personnel could evaluate the migrants before moving them to Key West. Separately, 160 migrants have arrived by boats in other parts of the Florida Keys over the New Year’s Day weekend. On Monday, two new groups of migrants with 31 people were found in the Middle Keys.
Coinbase to pay $100M in settlement with New York regulators
NEW YORK (AP) — New York has announced a $100 million settlement with Coinbase over what state officials called significant failures in the cryptocurrency trading platform’s systems for spotting potential criminal activity. According to the state Department of Financial Services, Coinbase’s anti-money-laundering program and its system for monitoring transactions for suspicious activity were inadequate for a company of Coinbase’s size and complexity. Under the terms of the settlement announced Wednesday, Coinbase will pay $50 million to New York state and will invest another $50 million in its compliance program. Coinbase chief legal officer Paul Grewal says the company has taken substantial measures to address the shortcomings identified by the New York investigation.
Sanctuary cities complain about ‘onslaught’ of illegal migrants — will they force Biden to do something?
Mayors and governors are being forced into a game of hot potato with the thousands of illegal immigrants President Biden has invited into the country, tossing them from one jurisdiction to the next to avoid being burned by the consequences of Washington’s policies. Mayor Adams recently said there’s “no more room at the inn” after learning that Colorado is the latest state that plans to ship illegal aliens to New York. We’ve seen the same kinds of responses from Chicago, Washington, Philadelphia and, of course, Martha’s Vineyard, where authorities demanded the army come and remove the handful of border-jumpers Florida Gov....
Kelly Monteith, US comedian also popular in UK, dead at 80
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kelly Monteith, a U.S.-born comedian whose observational humor and satirical sketches also brought him a wide following in Britain, has died. The 80-year-old died Sunday in Los Angeles. Monteith combined jokes about everyday life, from hospitals and restaurants to people’s mindless habit of saying “thank you” in casual encounters. He was also known for “breaking the fourth wall,” allowing his audience to see him in his dressing room before and after a show. He was popular on British talk shows and received an offer from the BBC for his own program, “Kelly Monteith,” which ran from 1979-84.
