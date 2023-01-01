ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Driver charged with murder after hitting woman near White House in DC; second woman left critically hurt

By Brian Farrell
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21pJFJ_0k0ICfMl00

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said Sunday that a driver who hit and killed a woman and hurt another near the White House faces a number of charges, including murder.

MPD said Spiro Stafilatos, 35, who has no fixed address, was behind the wheel of a 2001 Buick LeSabre on Friday, Dec. 30 when it struck two women at 14th Street and New York Avenue NW .

It was around 4:30 p.m. that day that members of the United States Secret Service Uniformed Division stopped Stafilatos in the 700 block of 15 th St. NW because the LeSabre which he was driving wasn’t registered and was displaying an incorrect license plate. Police said Stafilatos drove off from officers, eventually entering the intersection of 14 th Street and New York Avenue NW against a red traffic signal.

Driver speeds away from traffic stop in DC, hits pedestrians, kills one

At that time, a car that had the green light hit the left rear of the LeSabre, which spun and entered a crosswalk on the east side of the intersection. Two women were in the crosswalk when the LeSabre hit them.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

DC Fire and EMS took the women to the hospital. One died. The other still was in the hospital Sunday with critical injuries. MPD said it still was in the process of trying to notify the family of the woman who died.

Stafilatos faces charges of Murder II, Aggravated Assault, No Permit and Misuse of Tags.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJLA

17-year-old dead, 14-year-old hurt after shooting at Congress Heights Metro Station: MPD

WASHINGTON (7News) — A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old was injured after a shooting outside a Metro station in southeast D.C. Monday night, authorities said. Shortly after 10 p.m., the MetroTransit Police Department said they received a call from a Metro employee that they heard shots coming from the Congress Heights Metro Station, according to Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) 7th District Commander John Branch and MTPD Deputy Chief George Nader.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department are searching for a man wanted for the murder of a 36-year-old man on New Year’s Eve. According to police the shooting took place Saturday morning in Capitol Heights. The victim is 36-year-old Akeem Jamal Garrison of Capitol Heights. “On December 31, at approximately 1:25 am, officers responded to the 20th block of Chamber Avenue for the report of a shooting,” the PGPD said in a statement on Monday. “Once on scene, officers located Garrison inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.  The victim was pronounced dead at The post 36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights appeared first on Shore News Network.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
NBC Washington

17-Year-Old Killed, 14-Year-Old Shot at Congress Heights Metro Station: Police

A 17-year-old boy was killed, and a 14-year-old boy was shot at the Congress Heights Metro station in Southeast D.C. on Monday, authorities said. The gunfire was reported at 1290 Alabama Avenue SE at around 10:11 p.m. The shooting was targeted at the teens, who were together in a bus bay, police said.
Shore News Network

24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot on Thursday night, and one did not survive. The shooting happened on the 2000 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr Avenue in Southeast D.C. Shortly before 9:30 pm, a report of a shooting led the Washington, D.C. Metro PD to the location. There, police found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. 24-year-old Mario Leonard was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity and condition of the second victim are unknown at this time. If you have any information about this The post 24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Police investigating self-defense claim after man, woman killed in Clinton, Md.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Detectives in Prince George’s County released more details about the man and woman killed at a home in Clinton on New Year’s Day. According to Prince George’s County police, Monique Duncan, 42, died from gunshot wounds and Maurice Moore, 42, died from a stab wound. Duncan and Moore were found dead at a home in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road at around 6 a.m. Sunday.
CLINTON, MD
Daily Voice

Clinton Couple Killed, Two Hospitalized In 'Self Defense' New Year Brawl With Multiple Weapons

A Maryland couple is dead and two others are hospitalized after a domestic incident that police believe may have been self defense, authorities say. Monique Duncan, 42, and Maurice Moore, 42, were pronounced dead around 6 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1 after a domestic incident at their home in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Clinton, according to Prince George's County Police.
CLINTON, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Four teen assailants, three victims: Carjacking in downtown Bethesda leaves lasting impact

A Montgomery County Circuit Court judge sentenced Herbert “Bertie” Randall to nine years in prison for an armed carjacking incident involving Randall and three other teenagers. At the hearing, Randall’s mother accused a broken medical system of failing to help treat her son’s diagnosed mental illness, while the judge and victims stressed the need for deterrence amid a recent county-wide spate of violence.
BETHESDA, MD
DC News Now

DC News Now

39K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy