Life in the city, the suburb, or the exurb--which appeals to you more?CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The unique and memorable horror-thriller film 'The Birds' was inducted into the National Film RegistryCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
4 Amazing Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the WorldEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
inkansascity.com
This Weekend IN Kansas City: January 6-8
Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered with happenings all over the metro. If the new year has you in the mood to refresh your home, this Johnson County Home + Garden show is the place to start the year off right. At the 22nd annual show, you’ll meet over 300 exhibitors with expertise in all areas of home and garden. Whether you’re on the hunt for storage solutions, a kitchen makeover, new flooring, outdoor landscaping, or a new patio, this is the spot to get all your spring projects booked early.
inkansascity.com
Coming Soon! The Most Anticipated Restaurant and Bar Openings of 2023
This year, small is the new big, as restaurant and bar owners are opening tiny spaces that they hope will cost less but earn more. The smaller the space, the more personal the experience is for both the restaurant and the guest. The stories behind some of these new locations feels tied to a more emotional place than ever before, as chefs and bartenders are taking nothing for granted after what they have been though with the pandemic. Many are looking for opportunities for connection by creating culinary experiences that encourage one-on-one interaction either between guests or between the guest and the chef, bartender, or service professional.
inkansascity.com
The Head-to-Toe Specialists
If “self-care”—as in rejuvenating, repairing, and renewing your face and body—is at the top of your New Year’s resolutions, no one can blame you. Let’s face it—pun intended—it’s been a tough couple of years, what with mask wearing (maskne is a real thing) and Zoom calls that reveal sags and wrinkles you hadn’t noticed before. And now that we’re back to in-person events, there’s no hiding behind filters and photo editing apps (guilty) that elicit “you never age!” comments on your Instagram page.
inkansascity.com
JCCC’s Long-Awaited Barbecue Pavilion
Johnson County Community College has finally opened their long-awaited outdoor barbecue pavilion next to the Wylie Hospitality and Culinary Academy. The pavilion gives instructors at the culinary academy the opportunity to teach students how to make Kansas City-style barbecue as part of the culinary curriculum approved by the Kansas City Barbeque Society. They also plan to offer adult barbecue classes this summer to those in the community who want to learn tips on making everything from great backyard barbecue to competition-style smoked meats. The pavilion has brand-new first-class equipment, including competition smokers, a wood-fired pizza oven, and la plancha and rotisserie grills so students can master award-winning barbecue techniques right on campus. This outdoor classroom was gifted to the college by Jack Wylie’s family. Wylie passed away in 2014 and was owner of Midwest Boneless Meat and later B & B Meat Co. The barbecue pavilion seems like a fitting homage to a man who built his fortune in the meat industry and allows a whole new generation of chefs to carry on Kansas City’s rich barbecue tradition.
inkansascity.com
My Essentials: Allie Robson
Allie Robson has been a jewelry entrepreneur since she was a middle schooler growing up in Kansas City when she started Cousins Beads with her cousin, Brigid Pikus. That experience offered a glimpse into Robson’s future. Now, Robson and Pikus own Mannelli Jewelers, a private jewelry brokerage firm that specializes in fine jewelry, diamonds, and gemstones. “I’ve always had a dream of becoming a private jeweler,” Robson says. “For years, I’d been helping friends’ significant others navigate the process of buying engagement rings. I saw a hole in the market for a private jeweler who could provide the level of service that clients deserve, and that is how Mannelli was born.” After a one-year stint living in Chicago during Robson’s early 20s reminded her just how special our city in the heartland is, Robson was quick to return home. Now, she calls Prairie Village home base with her husband, Reid, 18-month-old son, and Jackson, the family dog. “Kansas Citians are some of the best people around—loyal, kind, driven, passionate, and fun,” Robson says. “There is something special about this town, and I truly think it’s all the amazing people behind it. It has been a wonderful place to grow up—and now raise a family and own a business. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”
inkansascity.com
Chef Guroux Khalifah is Back with District Biskuits
Chef Guroux Khalifah is back in the biscuit business after closing his last restaurant, Distrikt Biskuit, located inside the Adam’s Mark Hotel, at the beginning of the pandemic. His third home for what he now calls District Biskuits (according to his website, the “k” in “biskuits” is an homage to Khalifah’s last name, his family, his heritage, his craft, and his desire to keep everyone on their toes) is now open to the public and serving his mile-high fluffy biscuit sandwiches in a former Subway building on Armour Road in downtown North Kansas City. The fast-casual space has some limited indoor and outdoor seating, but most guests have been happily lining up on the weekends to take their brunch food to go. What Khalifah started in 2017 as a breakfast biscuit pop-up inside of Lufti’s at 63rd St. and Meyer Blvd. finally has a brick-and-mortar of its own, thanks to help from local developer Dawn Lynne, aka Ilan Salzberg, who helped Khalifah search for the right spot to reopen. With a liquor license in place, he has plans to serve cocktails made from Black-owned artisan spirits including Rally Gin and quality coffee from Black Drip Coffee along with his hearty biscuit creations.
