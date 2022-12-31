Read full article on original website
Angela Bassett says 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' scene featuring Queen Ramonda and major new character was cut
Angela Bassett says a deleted scene between Queen Ramonda and T'Challa's son in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" was cut to surprise the audience.
Michael B. Jordan Breaks His Silence On Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Connection
Michael B. Jordan finally talks about his connection to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star Danai Gurira on mourning Chadwick Boseman: ‘We went through a lot of that together as a cast’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
When the cast of “Black Panther” won Best Film Ensemble at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, it was star Chadwick Boseman who spoke on behalf of the cast. “We all know what it’s like to be told that there is not a place for you to be featured, yet you are young, gifted and Black,” Boseman said as he was flanked by his SAG Award-winning co-stars. “We know what it’s like to be told there’s not a screen for you to be featured on; a stage for you to be featured on. We know what it’s like to be the...
Essence
A Look Back At Denzel Washington On The Cover Of ESSENCE Over The Years
The five-time cover star considered one of the greatest actors of all time celebrates his 68th birthday today. In November 1986, a 32-year-old Denzel Washington graced the cover of ESSENCE. It was the magazine’s Sixth Annual Men’s Issue but his first being the cover star. At the time, Washington had three film roles under his belt, but just one year later he would receive his first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Cry Freedom. Two years later he would win that award for his portrayal of a former slave-turned-soldier in the 1989 civil war film Glory.
Ryan Coogler Reveals the Original ‘Black Panther’ Sequel Was Going to Be a ‘Father-Son Story’
Chadwick Boseman’s tragic death casts a long shadow over the story of this year’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” as the characters in the film struggle to move on from the in-universe passing of his character T’Challa. It’s a huge departure from Coogler’s initial vision for the sequel film, which would have had T’Challa alive and well — and struggling with fatherhood. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Coogler and his co-screenwriter Ryan Coogler shared that they sent Boseman a first draft for the film that would become “Wakanda Forever” in 2020, right before the star died after a...
ComicBook
Black Panther Director Confirms Major MCU Character Was Present in Every Version of Sequel
Marvel Studios tried to culminate their Phase Four storyline with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it pretty much succeeded. The film showed us that Shuri (Letitia Wright) took over the mantle of Black Panther after the death of Chadwick Boseman. We also get introduced to some new characters like Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) and Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta). The latter of the two is the films main antagonist and was an integral part of the sequel. People were wondering if the characters was in the previous script that was written before Boseman's passing and now writer / director Ryan Coogler has revealed that Namor was indeed always intended to be the villain of the film. During a recent interview with The New York Times, the director confirmed that both Namor and Valentine Allegra De Fontaine.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Angela Bassett Reveals How Grueling It Was To Film Her Big Stunt Sequence
Angela Bassett reveals how difficult it was to film her big stunt in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Showbiz411
Box Office Blues: “Avatar 2” and “Black Panther Wakanda Forever” Suck Up All the Air, Whitney Houston Beats Brad Pitt
It was two nights before Christmas and not many people went to the movies. Of course, really, the weather is terrible. A lot of people are snowed in, or too cold to go outside. But still…. Last night, the only two movies that drew audiences were the equivalent of carnival...
With box office bare, ‘Black Panther’ makes it 5 in a row
NEW YORK (AP) — On one of the quietest weekends of the year in movie theaters, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” topped the North American box office for the fifth straight weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. With the release of “Avatar: The Way of Water” looming, studios...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ sets a major box office record no superhero movie can match
Even though James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has exploded out of the gate to steal the headlines and box office thunder away from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel has quietly kept on trucking. There’s no chance it’ll even come close to matching the...
TODAY.com
Angela Bassett’s son apologizes for pulling fake celeb death prank on his mother
The son of "Black Panther" star Angela Bassett has apologized for participating in a TikTok trend in which people falsely say a celebrity has died to record another person's reaction. Slater Vance, 16, falsely told his parents that one of his mother's co-stars, actor Michael B. Jordan, had died and...
These 8 movies flopped in theaters, but you should still check them out. Here's how.
From "Babylon" to "The Fabelmans," these movies didn't attract audiences to theaters in droves. But they're still worth watching.
Popculture
New 'Twister' Movie Gets Release Date
The forecast is in. Twisters are coming to Hollywood. The long-awaited sequel to the hit 1996 film Twister now has a release date. The film will be directed by Lee Isaac Chung, who earned Best Director and Best Original Screenplay Oscar nominations for his critically acclaimed 2020 film Minari. Twisters...
January 2023 box office preview: ‘M3GAN’ kicks off a month full of thrillers and other odds and ends
It’s January, which doesn’t exactly mean that awards-worthy movies will immediately disappear from theaters, but it has become somewhat synonymous with studios dumping notoriously bad movies, yet ones that frequently can do well, barring the absence of COVID variants, surges, etc. Ironically, this is also the month in which the first major film festival of the year, Sundance, launches many indie filmmakers and movies into an awards conversation that will take place throughout the year. That being said, studios were not going to take their chances this year, so we have a mixed bag of remakes, sequels, genre films, and honestly,...
ComicBook
Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans Reveal New Photo From Holiday Film Red One
Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans are back in a new behind-the-scenes photo from their Amazon Studios holiday movie Red One. The Prime Video original film will unite two of the biggest names in Hollywood, the current Black Adam actor, and the now-retired Captain America. Lately, there's been some discrepancy regarding the box office vitality of Black Adam, with one report claiming the Dwayne Johnson DC film was a flop, and another stating Black Adam is actually a success. While fans debate the merits of which report is accurate, they can distract themselves with a black-and-white photo of Johnson and Evans on the set of Red One.
Oscars 2023: Best Picture Predictions
We keep updating these predictions through the awards season, so keep checking IndieWire for all our 2023 Oscar picks. Nominations voting is from January 12 to January 17, 2023, with official Oscar nominations announced on January 24, 2023. The final voting is March 2 through 7, 2023. And finally, the 95th Oscars telecast will be broadcast on Sunday, March 12 and air live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT. Our Awards Editor, TV & Film Marcus Jones joins Editor at Large Anne Thompson on the latest Oscars Predictions updates. See their previous thoughts on what to expect at the 95th...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans thrilled to discover ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is coming to Disney Plus in a matter of weeks
Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, rejoice! Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will finally be available to stream sooner than you think. Although the film is still pulling audiences into theaters around the world, Disney Plus has finally announced its streaming debut on the platform. The second installment has delivered yet another huge...
Marconews.com
'Avatar: The Way of Water' dominates the box office for third straight week
NEW YORK — "Avatar: The Way of Water" is the box office king for a third straight week, and shows no sign of slowing down. James Cameron's long-awaited sequel to the first "Avatar" film brought in an estimated $63 million over the holiday weekend, roughly the same as the previous week, and now has made more than $400 million domestically and more than $1.3 billion globally. "The Way of Water" is already the 15th highest global release ever, just behind the first "Black Panther."
Robert Downey Jr. says Marvel thought 'Iron Man' would be a box office flop
Robert Downey Jr. said that Marvel Studios let the "Iron Man" cast and crew work independently because it wasn't predicted to be a huge success.
ComicBook
Disney+ Reveals Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Actual Release Date After Rumors
Days after it was rumored Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was hitting Disney+ on January 20th, the service itself has confirmed that's not the case. Instead of debuting on the stream later this month, the critically acclaimed Ryan Coogler sequel will debut on the service on February 1st. The news was...
