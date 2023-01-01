ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WDEF

Investigators rule shooting of 3 year old was accidental

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police are releasing information on the fatal shooting of a child last week. It happened last Thursday before 5 PM at a home on Michigan Avenue. Police say a three year old toddler suffered a gunshot wound. His father rushed the child to the...
CLEVELAND, TN
wrganews.com

39-year-old man arrested in connection to fatal wreck in Armuchee

A Rome man has been arrested in a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a local mother in Armuchee this week. 39-year-old Edward Junior Lawrence is charged with felony homicide by vehicle, felony leaving the scene of an accident, and improper lane change. He was booked Friday at the Floyd County Jail.
ARMUCHEE, GA
WDEF

Tractor Trailer Flips on its Side on Riverside Drive

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Traffic had to be shut down on Riverside Drive earlier this afternoon due to a crash. Shortly before noon, a tractor trailer flipped on its side close to the Tennessee American Water Tower near UTC’s campus. Fortunately, according to Chattanooga Police on scene, the truck driver...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Homeless Encampment Fire, Chattanooga Fire Department Responds

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) – A fire occurred Friday morning in downtown Chattanooga at a homeless encampment, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. No injuries have been reported. The fire department says two tents were destroyed and two others were damaged. Authorities say the fire took place just after 7...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Georgia Sun

Have you seen missing Georgia teenager Jason Story?

The Chickamauga Police Department is asking for your help finding 17-year-old Jason Riley Story. Story left Chickamauga earlier this week and was last seen Tuesday night in the area of Coolidge Park in Chattanooga. Anyone with information in reference to Jason is asked to contact Detective Ira Taylor With the...
CHICKAMAUGA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia man living in tent in woods shot by deputies, GBI says

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was living in a tent in the woods in Adairsville is recovering from a gunshot wound at a hospital after a Bartow County Sheriff's Office deputy wounded him, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The GBI said deputies went to an area where...
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

HCSO Offers Information Regarding Phone SCAM

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has received several complaints from citizens who have been victimized by a phone scam that is affecting our area. The victims of this scam have received a phone call from someone stating that a family member has been arrested for driving under the influence or some other crime. The caller will then advise the person that the bond to have their family member released from jail is a certain amount and they will need 10 percent of that amount to make their bond.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Pedestrian killed while walking on I 75

CHARLESTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Tennessee man was killed last night walking along I 75. It happened in Bradley County, near the McMinn line. The preliminary report says Robert Willingham was walking in the passing lane when he was hit by an SUV heading...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Jan. 10

The following individuals are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Joshua Bradshaw – Possession Fentanyl/Resale, Possession Meth/Resale, Drug Paraphernalia. Zachary Brock – Theft/Shoplifting. Rashawn Caslin – Unlawful Possession Firearm, Theft of Property, Criminal...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Judge gives max sentence in Dalton stabbing case

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A Dalton judge has given a man the maximum penalty for a knife attack in the summer of 2021. Last month, a jury convicted Shaquae Robinson of stabbing the woman who let him stay at her home when he had no other place to go.
DALTON, GA
On Target News

Erratic Driver Leads Decherd Police to Drug Bust

On January 1, 2023, Decherd Police was dispatched to the area of Hwy 64 about a reckless driver speeding and failing to maintain their lane. Multiple agencies were previously dispatched but were unsuccessful in catching up to the vehicle. Officer Patrick Chambers started responding to the area. Dispatch stated that...
DECHERD, TN

