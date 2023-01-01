Read full article on original website
Related
WTVC
Two hospitalized after shooting involving a stolen vehicle in Chattanooga, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting. Officials say it happened in the 3300 block of Hughes Avenue. At 2:14 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a person shot. Officials say a man called the police saying he'd been shot and...
WDEF
Investigators rule shooting of 3 year old was accidental
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police are releasing information on the fatal shooting of a child last week. It happened last Thursday before 5 PM at a home on Michigan Avenue. Police say a three year old toddler suffered a gunshot wound. His father rushed the child to the...
Father, 18-year-old daughter arrested in drug bust, Georgia officers say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Police arrested a father and daughter Thursday night after officers found drugs in their possession. Floyd County police said the Rome-Floyd Drug Task Force performed a drug bust Thursday in Rome. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. It is unclear what...
wrganews.com
39-year-old man arrested in connection to fatal wreck in Armuchee
A Rome man has been arrested in a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a local mother in Armuchee this week. 39-year-old Edward Junior Lawrence is charged with felony homicide by vehicle, felony leaving the scene of an accident, and improper lane change. He was booked Friday at the Floyd County Jail.
mymix1041.com
UPDATE: 73-year-old man killed while walking on I-75 in Bradley County, THP says
UPDATE: A 73-year-old man died after being hit by an SUV on the interstate Tuesday night, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said. According to a preliminary report, Robert Willingham was allegedly walking in the passing lane on I-75 North when he was hit by the vehicle just after 7:00. The report...
WTVC
Robbery suspect, 3 others detained in standoff on Tunnel Boulevard Wednesday, CPD says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A juvenile Robbery suspect and 3 others were detained in a standoff at a home on Tunnel Boulevard Wednesday, Chattanooga police say. CPD says they responded to the 1000 block of Tunnel Boulevard where they heard multiple shots fired:. Police were able to detain three...
Teen arrested after stealing vehicle with infant inside in Tullahoma
A 15-year-old boy was arrested after he reportedly stole a vehicle from a Tullahoma UPS store with an infant inside.
WDEF
Tractor Trailer Flips on its Side on Riverside Drive
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Traffic had to be shut down on Riverside Drive earlier this afternoon due to a crash. Shortly before noon, a tractor trailer flipped on its side close to the Tennessee American Water Tower near UTC’s campus. Fortunately, according to Chattanooga Police on scene, the truck driver...
WDEF
Homeless Encampment Fire, Chattanooga Fire Department Responds
Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) – A fire occurred Friday morning in downtown Chattanooga at a homeless encampment, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. No injuries have been reported. The fire department says two tents were destroyed and two others were damaged. Authorities say the fire took place just after 7...
Have you seen missing Georgia teenager Jason Story?
The Chickamauga Police Department is asking for your help finding 17-year-old Jason Riley Story. Story left Chickamauga earlier this week and was last seen Tuesday night in the area of Coolidge Park in Chattanooga. Anyone with information in reference to Jason is asked to contact Detective Ira Taylor With the...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man living in tent in woods shot by deputies, GBI says
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was living in a tent in the woods in Adairsville is recovering from a gunshot wound at a hospital after a Bartow County Sheriff's Office deputy wounded him, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The GBI said deputies went to an area where...
WTVC
'Tragic' workplace accident kills longtime Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum employee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A longtime employee of the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum (TVRM) died after an accident at the museum Wednesday afternoon. State officials tell us an investigation into what happened is now underway. A post on the TVRM's Facebook page says George Walker was "involved in a tragic...
Tullahoma man charged after Police Pursuit that ended in Gunfire
On Sunday night (January 1, 2023), Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Dustan Foster was conducting a traffic stop on I-24 near the 114 mm when a vehicle came close to hitting Foster. Sgt. Foster attempted a traffic stop on the car in which the driver tried to elude the officer.
eastridgenewsonline.com
HCSO Offers Information Regarding Phone SCAM
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has received several complaints from citizens who have been victimized by a phone scam that is affecting our area. The victims of this scam have received a phone call from someone stating that a family member has been arrested for driving under the influence or some other crime. The caller will then advise the person that the bond to have their family member released from jail is a certain amount and they will need 10 percent of that amount to make their bond.
WDEF
Pedestrian killed while walking on I 75
CHARLESTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Tennessee man was killed last night walking along I 75. It happened in Bradley County, near the McMinn line. The preliminary report says Robert Willingham was walking in the passing lane when he was hit by an SUV heading...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Jan. 10
The following individuals are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Joshua Bradshaw – Possession Fentanyl/Resale, Possession Meth/Resale, Drug Paraphernalia. Zachary Brock – Theft/Shoplifting. Rashawn Caslin – Unlawful Possession Firearm, Theft of Property, Criminal...
WDEF
Judge gives max sentence in Dalton stabbing case
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A Dalton judge has given a man the maximum penalty for a knife attack in the summer of 2021. Last month, a jury convicted Shaquae Robinson of stabbing the woman who let him stay at her home when he had no other place to go.
WJCL
Deputies: Georgia woman left toddler alone in car on Christmas Day while she gambled
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia mother is facing charges after authorities say she left her young child in the car on Christmas Day while she gambled. And deputies say this isn't the first time it's happened. Mishaela Rayls, 32, of Rome, was arrested December 25 at a Food...
WTVC
Woman hit by train in Dade County Wednesday night, sergeant says
DADE COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was hit by a train in Dade County Wednesday night, according to Dade County Sergeant Chad Payne. Payne says the woman was hit in the area of Belk Road and Highway 11 at around 9:45p.m. She was transported to Erlanger with multiple injuries,...
Erratic Driver Leads Decherd Police to Drug Bust
On January 1, 2023, Decherd Police was dispatched to the area of Hwy 64 about a reckless driver speeding and failing to maintain their lane. Multiple agencies were previously dispatched but were unsuccessful in catching up to the vehicle. Officer Patrick Chambers started responding to the area. Dispatch stated that...
