ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

People comparing 'UFO cloud' spotted in California to Nope movie

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

People think they’ve spotted a case of life imitating art, after seeing a cloud that looked like the mysterious alien life form from Nope .

A flying saucer-shaped cloud formation was spotted outside of Palm Springs in California, and it soon had social media users mystified.

Screenwriter Brian Lynch posted a picture on Twitter and later spoke to SFGATE about what he saw.

“It was hanging over us. … My kid (who has not seen Nope ) thought it was really cool,” he said.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Another person who witnessed the phenomenon was Dr. James Danoff-Burg, director of conservation at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert, said he was giving a tour when his group observed the cloud.

But while it might have looked like it was extra-terrestrial in nature, there was a much simpler explanation.

As Danoff-Burg explained to the publication, it was a lenticular cloud which is described as looking like “stacked pancakes.”

“That day was exceptional as we had one that was stacked three levels high – a rarity,” Danoff-Burg said. “They are really quite spectacular.”

It’s not the first time that clouds like this one have been spotted in the area, with meteorologist Cindy Palmer previously talking to the same publication about lenticular clouds.

"They form from the wind blowing across the mountains or the hills. ... You have to have a wind that's very uniform in one direction," Palmer told SFGATE . "As it's moving over the mountain and the way the air lifts, the moisture condenses and forms the clouds."

Horror-comedy Nope was one of the most high-profile film releases of 2020 and focuses on a UFO sighting near a ranch in the Californian desert.

The Jordan Peele-directed movie starred Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Russell Kane would like you to stop tagging him in Idaho murder suspect pics

English comedian Russell Kane has urged people to stop comparing him to the man charged with the grisly Idaho murders.In November 2022, four University of Idaho students, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen, were brutally murdered in an off-campus house.With the nature of their chilling deaths, the case immediately got national attention as people tried to understand who could've done something like this.Since then, it seemed that detectives weren't getting close to identifying a suspect. But all things came to a head before the new year.On Friday (30 December), a man called Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was...
MOSCOW, ID
Indy100

People are sharing excruciating moment Barbara Walters asked Chris Christie why he's fat

Barbara Walters, the legendary journalist known for her interviews, died on 30 December at 93 years old. People online paid tribute to Walters by sharing their favorite interviews she conducted, both insightful and cringy. This included a 2012 interview with former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie where Walters asked a particularly strange question regarding Christie's weight. "You are a little overweight," Walters said. Christie responded, "more than a little.""Why?" Walters asked. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAfter Christie told Walters he has not been able to figure out why she asked him if he has ever tried...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Indy100

Skip Bayless defiantly interrupts co-host who skipped broadcast over 'sick' tweet

The co-hosts of Undisputed are in dispute. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe got into a somewhat heated exchange Wednesday morning over Bayless’ recent tweet about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Sharpe, 54, missed the Undisputed broadcast on Tuesday after Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field during Monday night’s football game. Speculation arose that Sharpe missed the show because Bayless made an ‘insensitive’ tweet about the NFL returning to gameplay rather than focusing on Hamlin’s life-threatening emergency. Sharpe started Wednesday’s show with an emotional statement about the game explaining, “what happened to Damar Hamlin struck me a little different.”Sign up for our free...
Indy100

Indy100

192K+
Followers
18K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy