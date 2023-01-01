Stylists and designers reveal 11 fashion trends we'll be seeing everywhere in 2023

Insider spoke with stylists and designers to find out what the next big fashion trends will be.

They said 2023 will bring shades of pink and green, metallics, and faux leather.

The experts also highlighted ballet flats, blazers, and cargo pockets as up-and-coming trends.

Lug-sole loafers will remain a strong trend.

Ashley Full, cofounder and stylist at AMOUR781 , said lug-sole loafers will remain popular, especially in the spring. The style refers to chunky, rubber soles.

"The lug-sole loafers that were a favorite of 'It Girls' this fall will also continue to be a trend in spring," she told Insider. "Your chunky loafer will be the perfect complement to the preppy tennis miniskirts that everyone added to their wardrobe in 2022."

The stylist also recommended adding a collegiate-inspired cardigan to complete the look.

Shades of green are on the rise.

Full told Insider she expects to see varying shades of green , including fern and moss, this year.

"We'll see fern and moss green this spring into pre-fall," she said. "This color might present a challenge for some, but you can embrace it through patterns or accessories."

Barbie-inspired pink is big right now. Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Pink is predicted to be popular, too.

Shades of pink can make a bold statement, and Full told Insider there'll be plenty of the color this year, especially with the new "Barbie" movie coming out in July.

"Expect to see the bold head-to-toe matching pink in fun bright shades," she said. "The more reserved fashionistas may choose to tone it down with touches of moss and fern green. But I say don't be afraid to go full matching."

Ballet flats will continue to be popular.

Harmony Pilobello and Shilpa Iyengar, designers and cofounders of Alterre , said the ballet-flat trend is here to stay.

"As people transition from working at home in slippers or sneakers, ballet flats are a comfortable alternative for working in the office and running errands," they said. "We also foresee more people wearing satin ballet flats to formal events like weddings."

Transparent details, reminiscent of Y2K fashion, aren't going anywhere.

Personal stylist Susan Padron expects Y2K trends , including transparent details, to stick around for shoes, bags, and clothes.

"Think clear plastic but elevated and expensive," she told Insider. "Brands like Mach & Mach are even putting out clear pumps to be worn to an event or as a statement with jeans."

Sparkles are perfect for dressing up outfits.

Grace Thomas, founder and lead stylist of Builtgracefully , said sparkles will continue to bring outfits to life in 2023 .

"I think we've only seen the tip of the spear on this trend, with the holiday season always a time for sequins and sparkle," she said, adding: "Sweaters with embellished buttons, heels with jewels, and jeans with diamond-like details are just some of the trends we'll see come to life."

Cargo pockets are coming back in style.

According to Lana Blanc, New York-based stylist and founder of The Blanc House , cargo pockets will make a grand reappearance this year.

"We saw this trend gain momentum (with cargo pants) in 2022, but it's coming in a big way for 2023," she said. "The oversized pockets were seen on just about every spring/summer 2023 runway, including, but not limited to, Miu Miu, Fendi, Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Marant, Versace, and Brunello Cucinelli."

The stylist said we can expect to see cargo pockets on everything from pants and shorts to skirts and coats.

This year will bring more metallics.

Blanc said that trendy metallic pieces are here to stay, particularly those in silver.

"You've seen the bags, the shoes, and the accessories but spring 2023 runways featured our shiny new friend on unlikely items like jeans, blazers, shorts, pantsuits, and of course, an endless amount of jaw-dropping dresses," she told Insider.

Faux-leather leggings are sure to be a hit.

Jackie Condura , personal stylist and fashion blogger, told Insider that faux-leather leggings will continue to hit this year.

"Faux-leather leggings have gone viral, and this trend has stuck out as one of the biggest of the season," she said, adding: "It gives our beloved black leggings an upgrade while adding a touch of edginess to our outfits. Plus, they go with everything."

She suggested styling them with chunky sweaters and classic sneakers.

Blazers will remain a popular trend.

Condura said people will continue to layer pieces and top everything with a blazer this year.

"Once reserved for the office, they now go way beyond the boardroom and have become a focal point in fashion," she told Insider, adding: "With the revival of the 1990s and Y2K nostalgia in high gear and the obsession with the fashions of those decades, designers will continue to present new fabrications and ways to wear them."

The stylist said you can easily pair blazers with casual denim or dress them up.

Menswear is being reimagined in women's fashion.

Fashion and wardrobe stylist Jasie Style said reimagined menswear is shaking up the workwear segment of fashion .

"Get ready for body-positive, more conservative menswear-inspired fashion," she said, adding: "Now is the perfect time to elevate our wardrobe with timeless pieces that will last you for future seasons. My favorites include leather wide-leg trousers and a sweater vest for workwear or the weekend."