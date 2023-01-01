ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

Stylists and designers reveal 11 fashion trends we'll be seeing everywhere in 2023

By Alyssa Towns Swantkoski
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
  • Insider spoke with stylists and designers to find out what the next big fashion trends will be.
  • They said 2023 will bring shades of pink and green, metallics, and faux leather.
  • The experts also highlighted ballet flats, blazers, and cargo pockets as up-and-coming trends.
Lug-sole loafers will remain a strong trend.

Ashley Full, cofounder and stylist at AMOUR781 , said lug-sole loafers will remain popular, especially in the spring. The style refers to chunky, rubber soles.

"The lug-sole loafers that were a favorite of 'It Girls' this fall will also continue to be a trend in spring," she told Insider. "Your chunky loafer will be the perfect complement to the preppy tennis miniskirts that everyone added to their wardrobe in 2022."

The stylist also recommended adding a collegiate-inspired cardigan to complete the look.

Shades of green are on the rise.

Full told Insider she expects to see varying shades of green , including fern and moss, this year.

"We'll see fern and moss green this spring into pre-fall," she said. "This color might present a challenge for some, but you can embrace it through patterns or accessories."

Pink is predicted to be popular, too.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TZwLp_0k0IBPEE00
Barbie-inspired pink is big right now.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Shades of pink can make a bold statement, and Full told Insider there'll be plenty of the color this year, especially with the new "Barbie" movie coming out in July.

"Expect to see the bold head-to-toe matching pink in fun bright shades," she said. "The more reserved fashionistas may choose to tone it down with touches of moss and fern green. But I say don't be afraid to go full matching."

Ballet flats will continue to be popular.

Harmony Pilobello and Shilpa Iyengar, designers and cofounders of Alterre , said the ballet-flat trend is here to stay.

"As people transition from working at home in slippers or sneakers, ballet flats are a comfortable alternative for working in the office and running errands," they said. "We also foresee more people wearing satin ballet flats to formal events like weddings."

Transparent details, reminiscent of Y2K fashion, aren't going anywhere.

Personal stylist Susan Padron expects Y2K trends , including transparent details, to stick around for shoes, bags, and clothes.

"Think clear plastic but elevated and expensive," she told Insider. "Brands like Mach & Mach are even putting out clear pumps to be worn to an event or as a statement with jeans."

Sparkles are perfect for dressing up outfits.

Grace Thomas, founder and lead stylist of Builtgracefully , said sparkles will continue to bring outfits to life in 2023 .

"I think we've only seen the tip of the spear on this trend, with the holiday season always a time for sequins and sparkle," she said, adding: "Sweaters with embellished buttons, heels with jewels, and jeans with diamond-like details are just some of the trends we'll see come to life."

Cargo pockets are coming back in style.

According to Lana Blanc, New York-based stylist and founder of The Blanc House , cargo pockets will make a grand reappearance this year.

"We saw this trend gain momentum (with cargo pants) in 2022, but it's coming in a big way for 2023," she said. "The oversized pockets were seen on just about every spring/summer 2023 runway, including, but not limited to, Miu Miu, Fendi, Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Marant, Versace, and Brunello Cucinelli."

The stylist said we can expect to see cargo pockets on everything from pants and shorts to skirts and coats.

This year will bring more metallics.

Blanc said that trendy metallic pieces are here to stay, particularly those in silver.

"You've seen the bags, the shoes, and the accessories but spring 2023 runways featured our shiny new friend on unlikely items like jeans, blazers, shorts, pantsuits, and of course, an endless amount of jaw-dropping dresses," she told Insider.

Faux-leather leggings are sure to be a hit.

Jackie Condura , personal stylist and fashion blogger, told Insider that faux-leather leggings will continue to hit this year.

"Faux-leather leggings have gone viral, and this trend has stuck out as one of the biggest of the season," she said, adding: "It gives our beloved black leggings an upgrade while adding a touch of edginess to our outfits. Plus, they go with everything."

She suggested styling them with chunky sweaters and classic sneakers.

Blazers will remain a popular trend.

Condura said people will continue to layer pieces and top everything with a blazer this year.

"Once reserved for the office, they now go way beyond the boardroom and have become a focal point in fashion," she told Insider, adding: "With the revival of the 1990s and Y2K nostalgia in high gear and the obsession with the fashions of those decades, designers will continue to present new fabrications and ways to wear them."

The stylist said you can easily pair blazers with casual denim or dress them up.

Menswear is being reimagined in women's fashion.

Fashion and wardrobe stylist Jasie Style said reimagined menswear is shaking up the workwear segment of fashion .

"Get ready for body-positive, more conservative menswear-inspired fashion," she said, adding: "Now is the perfect time to elevate our wardrobe with timeless pieces that will last you for future seasons. My favorites include leather wide-leg trousers and a sweater vest for workwear or the weekend."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite jeans are up to 50% off — and women over 50 love 'em

Ever since Oprah spilled the beans on her favorite jeans to InStyle a few years back, we've had our eyes on them. And we plan to get our legs in them, now that they're on sale at Amazon for more than 50% off for the holidays. As Oprah might say, "YOU get a new pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans...!" One pair, the Marilyn Straight Denim Jeans, is down from $124 to just $71 — the lowest price we've ever seen them!
HAWAII STATE
Parade

The Amazon Sweater Bloggers Are Obsessed With Is Almost 50% Off Today

Amazon is jam-packed with wardrobe staples at rock-bottom prices, but there are some items that catch a cult following thanks to that can't-resist combination of affordability, comfort and style. Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item...
In Style

Michelle Obama Wore the Coolest Jeans and a Dress as a Top

First lady fashion has never looked like this before. During the San Francisco stop of her book tour, Michelle Obama showed that her post-White House style is just as headline-worthy as all of the shift dresses, inauguration gowns, and belted masterpieces that she wore while she was on duty at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. While she was promoting The Light We Carry, Obama wore a pair of distressed patchwork Balmain wide-leg jeans (something that certainly wouldn't fly for a state dinner or an audience with visiting dignitaries) and a Marine Serre dress that was transformed into a top. It's not the Y2K pants-under-dress resurgence that we're used to seeing, but it's sure to be much less divisive.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Vice

The photobooks to gift this Christmas

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! You know, the season of giving and receiving… Because there are, of course, few greater pleasures than cracking open a beautifully bound photobook first thing on Christmas morning and diving into a world outside your own, what better way to treat someone you love — whether that’s your best friend, boyfriend, sister, co-worker or the goth next-door? And, if you’ve been an angel all year, you can even treat yourself with a book to cuddle up with in these Dickensian times. From i-D to you, a round-up of the gifts destined to brighten the bookshelves.
Family Handyman

How to Declutter Your Closet in 4 Easy Steps

We’ve all been there, when closing your closet door becomes an all out war. It’s time to go through your closet, organize and get rid of some things. Decluttering can feel overwhelming, but by breaking it down into smaller steps can lighten the load. Take an afternoon and follow these easy steps to declutter you closet!
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Make Women Over 40 Look So Much Older

New year, new you, new ‘do! When heading to the salon for a fresh new haircut for the new year, it’s great to bring a reference photo to show your stylist. If your goal is to rock a youthful style that highlights your best features (and doesn’t inadvertently age you), it’s also important to know what best suits your face shape and hair texture. What looks good on someone with a heart-shaped face and curly hair, may not be flattering on a rectangular face with straight hair. It’s also important to get regular trims to ensure your haircut is looking its best. Without considering these factors, you may be left with a haircut that doesn’t suit you or, worse, ages you 10 years!
shefinds

3 Timeless, Short Haircuts That Are Perfect For Women Over 40–They Take Years Off Your Look!

Admit it: you are craving a major hair change. Maybe you’ve been styling your hair the same exact way for years. Or perhaps you can’t imagine living without your long hair (but want to freshen it up and give shorter hair a spin). Whatever your reason, a shorter haircut can breathe new life into your look. And if your beauty goals include a glow-up after a certain age, many hair stylists say shorter hair is perfect for highlighting features like your bone structure and jawline and for making the most out of thinning hair. Cindy Marcus, a hairstylist with more than 17 years’ experience who is the editor-in-chief of Latest-Hairstyles.com, recommends three timeless, short haircuts that are especially perfect for women over 40.
AOL Corp

'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 shoppers love these sneakers — and they're on sale

According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale starting at $44, down from $70 for the holidays. Now, step right up to the most comfy shoes of your life!
shefinds

4 Haircut Tips From Stylists To Look Younger With Gray Hair

Gone are the days when gray hair was thought of as more of a hindrance — or as a thing you had to work around. Women are embracing their grays and silvers at every age, and the shade looks both natural and stunning. With that said, gray doesn’t mean no maintenance whatsoever (sorry to be the bearer of bad news). If you want your hair to remain shiny, bouncy, and youthful looking, it’s going to require a little bit of work and a few great haircut, hairstyle, and haircare tips. Watson Anthony, editor-in-chief for Hairstyle Camp, offers four smart tips to look younger with gray hair.
People

Heidi Klum's Sheer Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere Looks Like It's Actually Made of Water — See the Look

The model complemented the shimmery look with slicked-back hair and clear heels Heidi Klum knows how to dress for a theme. On the Los Angeles red carpet at the Avatar: The Way of Water premiere Monday night, the 49-year-old model wore a tulle Lever Couture dress whose partly sheer panels offered the optical illusion that she was wearing water! The ethereal one-shoulder dress also featured a thigh-high slit and side cutouts for an even more flowy feel. The America's Got Talent judge accentuated her H2O-focused look with slicked back hair...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Expertly Turns Her Dress Into A Top For Epic Fashion Look On Book Tour

Former First Lady Michelle Obama was one of the most stylish women to ever be in the White House, and even though it’s been six years since her husband, former President Barack Obama, left the Oval Office, she’s still showing off her awesome fashion sense. During a San Francisco stop on her, The Light We Carry book tour, Michelle, 58, rolled a dress into a top for a chic and comfortable look, which fans got to see on her Instagram on Monday, December 12.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
shefinds

We Can't Believe The Latex Dress Kylie Jenner Wore To Her Nephew's Bar Mitzvah—Hello Curves!

Kylie Jenner just rocked yet another figure-hugging, all-black ensemble and fans are in awe! The reality star, 25, attended her 13-year-old nephew Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah (a Jewish coming of age tradition) last week in West Hollywood while donning a show-stopping latex LBD. To celebrate the son of her sister Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick, Jenner arrived in a glamorous, gothic and sultry get-up.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Insider

Insider

730K+
Followers
39K+
Post
420M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy