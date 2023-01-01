Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Footage Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Proud Boys Gang To Ride The Subway Without PayingAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Received the Worst News About More Migrants Arriving From This StateTom HandyNew York City, NY
Meet George Santos - The perfect Republican candidate who can lie without blinkingVictorNew York City, NY
‘Bag Lady’ Mugs Woman Inside Chicken Shack in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Bronx man, 64, beaten, robbed at front door; suspect sought
The victim was entering his apartment at Hawthorne Drive and Metropolitan Avenue in Parkchester around 8 a.m. on Dec. 11 when his attacker pushed him as walked inside.
News 12
VIDEO: Armed robbery suspects on the loose in Brooklyn
News 12 received exclusive video of wanted suspects in a violent convenience store robbery in Brooklyn Wednesday. Police are searching for two men who ran into the store at 538 Hegeman Ave. early Wednesday morning and took over $700 in cash and around $1,000 in merchandise. Two masked men were...
NYPD seeking gunman wanted for December shooting in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 75th Precinct in Brooklyn are searching for a gunman wanted for a shooting that took place in December. On Wednesday, police released photos and videos of the suspect. According to police, on Sunday, December 4, at approximately 2:35 pm, two unidentified male individuals fire their guns multiple times towards an unidentified male individual opposite 300 Georgia Avenue. One suspect has since been apprehended, but the second fled on foot northbound on Georgia Avenue to parts unknown. There were no injuries reported or property damage as a result of The post NYPD seeking gunman wanted for December shooting in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bronx auto shop worker slain by couple trying to steal his car as brother helplessly watches: ‘Shot right in front of me’ (EXCLUSIVE)
A Bronx auto shop worker was shot to death in front of his brother during a clash with a man and woman trying to steal his car by having it towed away, police said Wednesday. Aboubacar Toure, 34, died Thursday following an escalating physical confrontation at the auto body shop he runs at E. 167th St. and Park Ave. in Morrisania, cops said. “They killed my brother!” Toure’s distraught brother, ...
Police searching for armed robber in connection to at least 10 robberies
The suspect was captured on security video wearing a motorcycle helmet when police say he held up six Bronx businesses – most at gunpoint.
NYPD cop suspended for pummeling teen girl while breaking up Staten Island brawl
An NYPD cop was suspended without pay after he was caught on video pummeling a 14-year-old girl while trying to break up an after-school brawl on Staten Island, police said Wednesday. “It happened so quick, I couldn’t even think straight,” the teen, Kyonna Robinson, told the Daily News. “I just thought they were going to break up the fight and take us to the precinct.” The department’s ...
NYPD: 1 officer suspended following response to fight involving girls at Staten Island bus stop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A NYPD officer has been suspended after police responded to a melee between children at a bus stop on Staten Island. The incident that occurred in the 121st Precinct is under investigation by the Internal Affairs Bureau, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and a post on the NYPD News Twitter feed.
Pregnant woman shot on Bronx street; gunman at large
Police are investigating after a pregnant woman was shot on a Bronx street on Monday night, authorities said.
Suspect sought after woman escapes would-be rapist on Upper West Side subway train
Police are searching for a man who tried to rape a woman on an Upper West Side subway train Sunday night. The suspect fled the train at a Times Square station, police said.
norwoodnews.org
Norwood: Arrest Made in Early Morning Shooting of Man, 31, on East 204th Street
On Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at around 5.45 a.m., in front of 365 East 204th Street, an armed person chased a 31-year-old man on foot and fired multiple shots, striking the male victim in the back, chest, ear, and hand. Video courtesy of the NYPD. NYPD officials said a 39-year-old...
Brooklyn jewelry store owner beaten during robbery
NEW YORK -- A 79-year-old man is clinging to his life after police say two men walked into his Brooklyn jewelry store and nearly beat him to death during a robbery. Manny Cohen has owned Roxy Jewelry Store on Flatbush Avenue for 25 years."Staple of the community. He loves the people there, the people love him," said son Shawn Cohen.Now, the father and grandfather is in the ICU, drifting in and out of consciousness, after police say Friday evening, two men robbed him of more than $100,000 worth of jewelry.Shawn says they beat him within an inch of his life."They thought...
Staten Island man, 49, charged with forgery in alleged check-cashing scheme
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 49-year-old man from Dongan Hills walked away with thousands of dollars after cashing bogus checks on Staten Island. Christopher McKinzie of the 100 block of Seaview Avenue was arrested on Dec. 6 after he allegedly exchanged 19 checks that didn’t belong to him for currency between June and August of 2022 at check-cashing businesses on Hylan Boulevard in New Dorp and Jewett Avenue in Meiers Corners, according to the criminal complaint.
Suspect busted in NYC slashing spree on bloody night that left six injured
A slasher went on a spree that left three people injured near the Port Authority Bus Terminal — during a bloody night that separately saw two other knife attacks in Manhattan and Brooklyn, police said Tuesday. Luis D Rosas, 41, was arrested Tuesday morning at the bus terminal — where he had also been nabbed just days ago for menacing someone in a bathroom, according to the Port Authority Police Department and police sources. The alleged serial slasher attacked the first victim, a 41-year-old man, around 9:15 p.m. Monday after asking him for a cigarette on Eighth Avenue near West 39th Street, authorities and police sources...
WHERE'S JULISSA? Girl, 12, last seen inside Bronx home
Police are looking for a 12-year-old Bronx girl last seen inside her home Monday evening.
VIDEO: Suspect wanted in attempted burglary at Manhattan apartment
Police are searching for a suspect wanted in an attempted burglary inside a Manhattan apartment that occurred last November, authorities said.
76-year-old woman robbed in broad daylight in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – An elderly woman walking along Leonard Street in Tribeca was robbed and pulled to the ground by her attacker on New Year’s Day. The incident happened in the area of 88 Leonard Street at around 2 pm. The woman was approached by an unknown male subject who attempted to remove her purse. After she initially resisted, the man became more aggressive, tugging at her purse a second time. The second attempt was more aggressive as the man used two hands to pull the elderly woman’s purse, bringing her to the ground. He then ran from the The post 76-year-old woman robbed in broad daylight in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brooklyn USPS worker given 2.5 years in prison for stealing 10K blank money orders
A 31-year-old Brooklyn woman was sentenced to 30 months in prison for stealing thousands of blank money orders and unemployment benefits from the postal office where she worked, prosecutors said Wednesday.
College professor accuses stabbed officers of 'murdering' knife-wielding attacker
A professor at Stony Brook University in New York is under fire for accusing police officers of murder after they killed a knife-wielding man who stabbed them.
MISSING: Queens woman, 21, last seen in subway on New Year's Eve
A 21-year-old Queens woman is still being sought after disappearing in the final minutes of 2022 while riding the subway, police said Tuesday.
5 injured in 4 slashings in under 6 hours within 2 blocks in Manhattan: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Several slashing incidents, all within two Midtown blocks in under six hours, left five victims injured, police said Tuesday. In the first slashing, a man approached the male victim, 41, on Eighth Avenue and asked him for a cigarette around 9:15 p.m. Monday, according to the NYPD. Police said the victim […]
Comments / 1