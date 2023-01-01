ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

News 12

VIDEO: Armed robbery suspects on the loose in Brooklyn

News 12 received exclusive video of wanted suspects in a violent convenience store robbery in Brooklyn Wednesday. Police are searching for two men who ran into the store at 538 Hegeman Ave. early Wednesday morning and took over $700 in cash and around $1,000 in merchandise. Two masked men were...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

NYPD seeking gunman wanted for December shooting in Brooklyn

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 75th Precinct in Brooklyn are searching for a gunman wanted for a shooting that took place in December. On Wednesday, police released photos and videos of the suspect. According to police, on Sunday, December 4, at approximately 2:35 pm, two unidentified male individuals fire their guns multiple times towards an unidentified male individual opposite 300 Georgia Avenue. One suspect has since been apprehended, but the second fled on foot northbound on Georgia Avenue to parts unknown. There were no injuries reported or property damage as a result of The post NYPD seeking gunman wanted for December shooting in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Bronx auto shop worker slain by couple trying to steal his car as brother helplessly watches: ‘Shot right in front of me’ (EXCLUSIVE)

A Bronx auto shop worker was shot to death in front of his brother during a clash with a man and woman trying to steal his car by having it towed away, police said Wednesday. Aboubacar Toure, 34, died Thursday following an escalating physical confrontation at the auto body shop he runs at E. 167th St. and Park Ave. in Morrisania, cops said. “They killed my brother!” Toure’s distraught brother, ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

NYPD cop suspended for pummeling teen girl while breaking up Staten Island brawl

An NYPD cop was suspended without pay after he was caught on video pummeling a 14-year-old girl while trying to break up an after-school brawl on Staten Island, police said Wednesday. “It happened so quick, I couldn’t even think straight,” the teen, Kyonna Robinson, told the Daily News. “I just thought they were going to break up the fight and take us to the precinct.” The department’s ...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: 1 officer suspended following response to fight involving girls at Staten Island bus stop

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A NYPD officer has been suspended after police responded to a melee between children at a bus stop on Staten Island. The incident that occurred in the 121st Precinct is under investigation by the Internal Affairs Bureau, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and a post on the NYPD News Twitter feed.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn jewelry store owner beaten during robbery

NEW YORK -- A 79-year-old man is clinging to his life after police say two men walked into his Brooklyn jewelry store and nearly beat him to death during a robbery. Manny Cohen has owned Roxy Jewelry Store on Flatbush Avenue for 25 years."Staple of the community. He loves the people there, the people love him," said son Shawn Cohen.Now, the father and grandfather is in the ICU, drifting in and out of consciousness, after police say Friday evening, two men robbed him of more than $100,000 worth of jewelry.Shawn says they beat him within an inch of his life."They thought...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island man, 49, charged with forgery in alleged check-cashing scheme

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 49-year-old man from Dongan Hills walked away with thousands of dollars after cashing bogus checks on Staten Island. Christopher McKinzie of the 100 block of Seaview Avenue was arrested on Dec. 6 after he allegedly exchanged 19 checks that didn’t belong to him for currency between June and August of 2022 at check-cashing businesses on Hylan Boulevard in New Dorp and Jewett Avenue in Meiers Corners, according to the criminal complaint.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
New York Post

Suspect busted in NYC slashing spree on bloody night that left six injured

A slasher went on a spree that left three people injured near the Port Authority Bus Terminal — during a bloody night that separately saw two other knife attacks in Manhattan and Brooklyn, police said Tuesday. Luis D Rosas, 41, was arrested Tuesday morning at the bus terminal — where he had also been nabbed just days ago for menacing someone in a bathroom, according to the Port Authority Police Department and police sources. The alleged serial slasher attacked the first victim, a 41-year-old man, around 9:15 p.m. Monday after asking him for a cigarette on Eighth Avenue near West 39th Street, authorities and police sources...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

76-year-old woman robbed in broad daylight in Manhattan

NEW YORK, NY – An elderly woman walking along Leonard Street in Tribeca was robbed and pulled to the ground by her attacker on New Year’s Day. The incident happened in the area of 88 Leonard Street at around 2 pm. The woman was approached by an unknown male subject who attempted to remove her purse. After she initially resisted, the man became more aggressive, tugging at her purse a second time. The second attempt was more aggressive as the man used two hands to pull the elderly woman’s purse, bringing her to the ground. He then ran from the The post 76-year-old woman robbed in broad daylight in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY

