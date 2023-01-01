Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
Another Walmart Shooting Incident ReportedJoel EisenbergAlabama State
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Lending Tree Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanMobile, AL
mymix1041.com
Alabama police arrest suspect in NYE shooting that killed 1 and injured 9 | Source: Fox News
Mobile, Alabama police said a suspect from last night’s shooting that left one person dead, and nine others injured on New Year’s Eve, was in custody. “The Mobile Police Department reports that we currently have a male subject in custody from last night’s New Year’s Eve shooting,” a statement from the department read. “The subject is receiving medical treatment and, upon release, will be transported to Metro Jail and charged with murder.”
Man killed during New Year’s Eve shooting identified: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed the identity of the man who was shot and killed in downtown Mobile Saturday night. According to officials, Jatarious Reives, 24, was shot and killed during a “gang-related” shooting that happened on New Year’s Eve. The shooting also injured nine other people. Those […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Motorcyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run by vehicle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they are investigating a situation involving a motorized bicycle being struck by a vehicle that left the victim in critical condition early Tuesday morning. According to authorities, at approximately 12:50 a.m. this morning, police responded to Halls Mill Road and Paloma Street in reference...
1 person in custody after deadly New Year’s Eve shooting that killed 1, injured 9
UPDATE (1/1 5:52 p.m.): Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they have a suspect in custody for the shooting that happened in downtown Mobile Saturday night. The suspect is receiving medical treatment. After treatment, they will be transported to Mobile Metro Jail and charged with murder. UPDATE 9:00 AM 1/1/23: Mobile Police sent […]
Man shot while sitting in car in midtown Mobile: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a man was shot at while sitting in his vehicle on Government Street. Officials said officers were originally called to Government Street and Espejo Street for shots fired. While officers were on the way to the scene, officers were also […]
6 people barricaded inside Robertsdale home, roommate charged with arson
A man in Baldwin County is behind bars and charged with arson after police say he intentionally set a home on fire and barricaded the door so his roommates could not escape.
1 dead, 9 injured in downtown Mobile shooting, police say
MOBILE, Ala. — One person was killed and nine others were injured after a New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile, Alabama, authorities said. According to the Mobile Police Department, the shooting occurred around 11:14 p.m. CST Saturday, a few blocks away from the 15th annual MoonPie Over Mobile event, which was attended by thousands of revelers, WALA-TV reported.
utv44.com
Victim in fatal Mobile NYE shooting identified
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE:. The man who was killed in Saturday's mass shooting, 24-year-old Jatarius Rieves, had an arrest record dating back to 2018. His charges ranged from burglary to domestic violence to robbery. But he was still fortunate enough to have family who loved him... and who...
WALA-TV FOX10
Brother and sister arrested on gun charges after having tennis shoes stolen
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A brother and sister were arrested on firearm charges in a theft of property case after two subjects stole tennis shoes from them and they retaliated with gunfire, according to police. On Friday, Dec. 30 at approximately 6:45 p.m., officers said they responded to 3000 Airport...
Man arrested for allegedly robbing Chevron Gas Station: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they have arrested a man in connection with a Chevron Gas Station robbery on Monday. According to officials, Valentin Diaz, 34, was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly robbed a Chevron on Highway 90. Officers said Diaz went into the store and stole merchandise. When […]
utv44.com
The push to bring a state law in Alabama against glock switches
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A glock switch was used in the New Year's Eve shooting in downtown Mobile, according to officials. A switch is a piece that snaps into place, turning a semi-automatic gun into a fully automatic. It has caused concern among law enforcement for quite some time and after this recent incident, the push to crack down on them has gotten stronger.
Former Navy Federal Credit Union employee arrested by FDLE for dark web fraud scheme
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has arrested a man from Arab, Ala., who was working at Navy Federal Credit Union in Pensacola, for a dark web fraud scheme. Wade Hampton Helms, 34, of Arab, Alabama, was arrested on a Florida Department of Law Enforcement warrant last week on one count […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Car crash in Baldwin County kills 1
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A crash in Baldwin County early this morning claims the life of a Loxley man, according to authorities. Police said at approximately 2:30 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, a two-vehicle crash occurred two miles west of Robertsdale on County Road 54. Kenneth Harold Sirmon, 28, of...
WEAR
28-year-old man killed in head-on collision in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- A 28-year-old man died in a head-on collision early Sunday morning in Baldwin County. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Baldwin County 54, approximately two miles west of Robertsdale. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 28-year-old Kenneth Sirmon was driving a BMW when he collided head-on...
Orange Beach to consider new Canal Road restaurant
Site would also contain a 20,800 square foot warehouse if approved. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – On Jan. 9 the Orange Beach Planning Commission will hear a request from developers to build a 7,300 square foot restaurant and a 20,800 warehouse on the north side of Canal Road and west of Cypress Street.
Heavy thunderstorms cause damage to a local Semmes farm
SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — New Year’s Eve is going a bit differently for the director of operations of Loblolly Farms in Semmes. Severe weather and heavy winds from Friday’s storm caused the roof of one barn at the farm to end up on the ground. Director of Operations Gary Smith says he and his crew […]
For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt
The Birmingham News, The Huntsville Times and Mobile's Press-Register will soon go all-digital. In Birmingham, where people have been reading the paper since the late 1800s, the news hasn't been easy.
thebamabuzz.com
Fairhope diner named Alabama’s best by mashed based on Food Network’s Guy Fieri favorites
Fairhope-based restaurant Sunset Pointe received national recognition this week when the popular online foodie publication mashed named this restaurant one of America’s best diners. Based on 40 seasons and 1,250 restaurants reviewed on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, mashed named their favorite diners from each state. So let’s...
Smart Goldendoodle needs training and loving home
Our Pet of the Week is a 10 month old Goldendoodle named how Denzy. Our Pet of the Week is a 10 month old Goldendoodle named how Denzy. He came to the Mobile SPCA because his owner didn't have time for him. He is a very smart, treat, motivated dog, but he's very hyper.
Pair of movies filmed in Mobile to hit the big screens on Feb. 24
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A pair of movies filmed in Mobile are set to be released in just over a month. “Bruiser” was picked up by Disney’s Onyx Collective while “Jesus Revolution” will hit theaters both on Feb. 24, 2023. According to IMDB, “Bruiser” runs 1 hour and 37 minutes while the runtime for “Jesus […]
