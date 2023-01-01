Mobile, Alabama police said a suspect from last night’s shooting that left one person dead, and nine others injured on New Year’s Eve, was in custody. “The Mobile Police Department reports that we currently have a male subject in custody from last night’s New Year’s Eve shooting,” a statement from the department read. “The subject is receiving medical treatment and, upon release, will be transported to Metro Jail and charged with murder.”

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO