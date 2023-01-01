Bachelor Nation’s Teddi Wright is gushing about her new boyfriend, months after leaving the set of Bachelor in Paradise as a single woman. After teasing fans with a smiling mirror selfie and what appears to be a man’s arm wrapped around her waist, the surgical unit nurse is finally sharing a little more info about her new […] The post Bachelor In Paradise Alum Teddi Wright Debuts New Boyfriend appeared first on Reality Tea.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO