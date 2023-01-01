Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KETV.com
Nebraska hospitals battling with inflation ask for state support
OMAHA, Neb. — Inflation is burning hospitals' bottom lines in rural and urban parts of the state — forcing some to slash services. Nebraska Hospital Association President Jeremy Nordquist is calling on state senators to increase Medicaid provider reimbursement rates for all hospitals. State facilities receive most of their revenue from government payers like Medicare and Medicaid, according to the NHA.
klkntv.com
Nebraska health officials call for financial support amid inflation, workforce crises
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Hospital Association is urging state lawmakers to consider an increase to Medicaid provider rates amid rising costs at hospitals. In a Monday press release, officials said hospitals would have to make “difficult financial decisions” without an increase in provider reimbursement rates.
Kearney Hub
Buffalo County official advocates for keeping inheritance tax
KEARNEY – The Nebraska Legislature is likely going to repeal the inheritance tax this year. NACO Executive Director Jon Cannon told Buffalo County Commissioners on Dec. 13 that there is a “movement to get rid of it entirely.”. “On that issue, we stand alone as county officials,” said...
KETV.com
Restaurants cooking up solutions to staff struggles in new year
OMAHA, Neb. — Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the wait time at Mama's Pizza rarely exceeded an hour. Now, the owner said, it is not uncommon to wait 75 or 90 minutes for a pie. Jeff Harwood wishes that were not the case. He has taken steps to make working...
kfornow.com
Minimum wage increase officially goes into effect
LINCOLN, Neb. (Jan. 1, 2023 – KFOR) – Nebraska’s minimum wage officially increased to $10.50 an hour on Sunday, up $1.50 from the previous $9.00 mark. The increase comes after Nebraska voters passed Ballot Initiative 433 in November, which raised the minimum wage to $10.50 an hour beginning in 2023, and will continue to gradually raise minimum wage by another $1.50 per year until it reaches $15.00 an hour in 2026.
strictly-business.com
NHDA Releases RentWise Tenant and Housing Provider Education Tool Online
Nebraska Housing Developers Association (NHDA, housingdevelopers.org) is excited to introduce their new program that is launching this January, RentWise Online: Tenant and Housing Provider Education Tool. RentWise is a program which increases community awareness and support for quality, affordable rental housing. It is a program to help renters obtain and...
WOWT
Nebraska Med doctor says new Omicron variant is on its way to the Midwest
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Public health experts are concerned about a new variant of Omicron. Dubbed XBB.1.5., the variant is rapidly spreading across parts of the U.S., thanks in part to a busy holiday travel season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 40% of COVID cases in...
kmaland.com
Legislation Could Streamline Rules for NE Food-Truck Entrepreneurs
(Lincoln) -- With the booming popularity of food trucks, the people who own and operate them need a standard set of operating rules. That's the point of some legislation soon to be introduced in Nebraska. The Center for Rural Affairs has found a "mishmash" of regulations for food trucks in Nebraska cities, counties and Department of Agriculture inspection areas.
fox42kptm.com
The new year puts into effect Initiative 433, Nebraska's minimum wage increase
AXTELL, Neb. — The first day of the year brought with it the Nebraska’s minimum wage increase, the first step under Initiative 433, passed by voters in November. In the general elections on November 2022, 59% of Nebraska voters approved Initiative 433, which will gradually raise the state minimum wage to $15 by 2026.
klkntv.com
Inflation Reduction Act provides billions to help Nebraska farmers preserve environment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new year means new help is on the way for Nebraska farmers thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act. It’s all in an effort to fight climate change especially for those communities hit hard by flooding and drought, which Nebraska saw plenty of last year.
etxview.com
Nebraska's outgoing chief medical officer reflects on state's handling of COVID pandemic
Within months of being appointed Nebraska’s chief medical officer, Dr. Gary Anthone found himself in the midst of a pandemic that closed schools, bars and restaurants and at times threatened to overwhelm hospitals. More than three years later, Anthone, 68, is poised to leave the post. His appointment ends...
strictly-business.com
Business Planning in Lincoln – January 2023
As 2023 approaches, many businesses are beginning to prepare their business plans for the year. The new year brings new opportunities, and it’s important to be prepared. Having a business plan provides you with a roadmap that will help you achieve your business goals and take advantage of those new opportunities.
State banking officials seek to freeze accounts of financial adviser
State banking officials and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office moved Thursday to freeze the accounts of a financial adviser allegedly involved in one of the state’s largest cases of bank fraud.
Kearney Hub
USDA: Farmers who lost livestock in adverse weather can seek help
LINCOLN – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Nebraska Farm Service Agency Executive Director John Berge is reminding the state’s producers who suffered livestock losses due to the recent adverse weather that they may be eligible for the Livestock Indemnity Program. “LIP provides producers with a safety net...
klkntv.com
Jim Pillen names interim director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Gov.-elect Jim Pillen selected the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s interim director on Monday. Moe Jamshidi will become the interim director on Thursday. He is currently serving as the department’s director for operations. Pillen said a permanent director will be chosen at a later...
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Wisdom and Horst Join Pinnacle Bank’s Nebraska Board
Pinnacle Bank’s (pinnbank.com) Nebraska charter announced the appointment of two new members to their Board of Directors: Marc Wisdom and Justin Horst. Marc Wisdom is Pinnacle Bank’s executive vice president. He is responsible for the bank’s private banking division in Omaha. He also serves on loan committees overseeing lending in Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska. Wisdom has 21 years of banking experience and has been with Pinnacle Bank since 2018. He earned his MBA from Creighton University and Bachelor of Science in Business from Nebraska Wesleyan University. He is currently active on the board of Special Olympics of Nebraska, Support Nebraska, and Happy Hollow Club.
strictly-business.com
LIBA: The Future of Small Business
Last month I had the opportunity to be interviewed by two different national podcasts to discuss small business and the issues facing small business today. The discussion included talk about the importance of being involved in local politics as business owners, why it is important to support local businesses, and how as business owners we can continue to be involved to grow our business and promote the future of small business in our communities.
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man sues Nebraska officials, all of the state's county election commissioners alleging fraud
Attorneys for all 93 county election commissioners in Nebraska and high-ranking state officials have asked a district judge to toss a Lincoln man's lawsuit against them as frivolous. Rick Hill's suit — against Gov. Pete Ricketts, Secretary of State Bob Evnen, Attorney General Doug Peterson, Speaker of the Legislature Mike...
strictly-business.com
New Year’s Resolutions in Omaha – January 2023
New Year’s resolutions are great tools for improving on things that may have been pushed aside for one reason or another, or for picking up a new hobby to try. It’s no secret that New Year’s resolutions are often ditched at some point in the year, so we visited with some businesses in the Lincoln community to learn what advice they had for those who want to really stick with their 2023 goals.
The Nebraska City News Press
Governor’s Mansion might have a governor in it after all
Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said he will spend weekends at home but will be in Lincoln overnight regularly.
