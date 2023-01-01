ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Nebraska hospitals battling with inflation ask for state support

OMAHA, Neb. — Inflation is burning hospitals' bottom lines in rural and urban parts of the state — forcing some to slash services. Nebraska Hospital Association President Jeremy Nordquist is calling on state senators to increase Medicaid provider reimbursement rates for all hospitals. State facilities receive most of their revenue from government payers like Medicare and Medicaid, according to the NHA.
Buffalo County official advocates for keeping inheritance tax

KEARNEY – The Nebraska Legislature is likely going to repeal the inheritance tax this year. NACO Executive Director Jon Cannon told Buffalo County Commissioners on Dec. 13 that there is a “movement to get rid of it entirely.”. “On that issue, we stand alone as county officials,” said...
Minimum wage increase officially goes into effect

LINCOLN, Neb. (Jan. 1, 2023 – KFOR) – Nebraska’s minimum wage officially increased to $10.50 an hour on Sunday, up $1.50 from the previous $9.00 mark. The increase comes after Nebraska voters passed Ballot Initiative 433 in November, which raised the minimum wage to $10.50 an hour beginning in 2023, and will continue to gradually raise minimum wage by another $1.50 per year until it reaches $15.00 an hour in 2026.
NHDA Releases RentWise Tenant and Housing Provider Education Tool Online

Nebraska Housing Developers Association (NHDA, housingdevelopers.org) is excited to introduce their new program that is launching this January, RentWise Online: Tenant and Housing Provider Education Tool. RentWise is a program which increases community awareness and support for quality, affordable rental housing. It is a program to help renters obtain and...
Legislation Could Streamline Rules for NE Food-Truck Entrepreneurs

(Lincoln) -- With the booming popularity of food trucks, the people who own and operate them need a standard set of operating rules. That's the point of some legislation soon to be introduced in Nebraska. The Center for Rural Affairs has found a "mishmash" of regulations for food trucks in Nebraska cities, counties and Department of Agriculture inspection areas.
Business Planning in Lincoln – January 2023

As 2023 approaches, many businesses are beginning to prepare their business plans for the year. The new year brings new opportunities, and it’s important to be prepared. Having a business plan provides you with a roadmap that will help you achieve your business goals and take advantage of those new opportunities.
USDA: Farmers who lost livestock in adverse weather can seek help

LINCOLN – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Nebraska Farm Service Agency Executive Director John Berge is reminding the state’s producers who suffered livestock losses due to the recent adverse weather that they may be eligible for the Livestock Indemnity Program. “LIP provides producers with a safety net...
Wisdom and Horst Join Pinnacle Bank’s Nebraska Board

Pinnacle Bank’s (pinnbank.com) Nebraska charter announced the appointment of two new members to their Board of Directors: Marc Wisdom and Justin Horst. Marc Wisdom is Pinnacle Bank’s executive vice president. He is responsible for the bank’s private banking division in Omaha. He also serves on loan committees overseeing lending in Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska. Wisdom has 21 years of banking experience and has been with Pinnacle Bank since 2018. He earned his MBA from Creighton University and Bachelor of Science in Business from Nebraska Wesleyan University. He is currently active on the board of Special Olympics of Nebraska, Support Nebraska, and Happy Hollow Club.
LIBA: The Future of Small Business

Last month I had the opportunity to be interviewed by two different national podcasts to discuss small business and the issues facing small business today. The discussion included talk about the importance of being involved in local politics as business owners, why it is important to support local businesses, and how as business owners we can continue to be involved to grow our business and promote the future of small business in our communities.
New Year’s Resolutions in Omaha – January 2023

New Year’s resolutions are great tools for improving on things that may have been pushed aside for one reason or another, or for picking up a new hobby to try. It’s no secret that New Year’s resolutions are often ditched at some point in the year, so we visited with some businesses in the Lincoln community to learn what advice they had for those who want to really stick with their 2023 goals.
Governor’s Mansion might have a governor in it after all

Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said he will spend weekends at home but will be in Lincoln overnight regularly.
