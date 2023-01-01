Authorities in Iowa County say a person was treated at a hospital following a New Year’s Day assault in Iowa County. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Department responded around 9:30am Sunday to a residence near Midway Lanes ibetween Dodgeville and Mineral Point for a report of an assault. According to a report, 19 year old Tucker Ray of Mineral Point was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and substantial battery-intended bodily harm. Ray was the only person arrested and the victim was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

IOWA COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO