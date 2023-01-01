Read full article on original website
Related
Woman killed after crashing into semi in Ogle County
LYNNVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman was killed Monday night after failing to yield at a stop sign and slamming into a semi-truck, authorities said. According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at the intersection of Route 64 and Mulford Road just before 4:30 p.m. Police said the woman, later identified […]
wearegreenbay.com
14-year-old leads deputies on 115MPH pursuit, crashes vehicle in central Wisconsin
LODI, Wis. (WFRV) – A 14-year-old was taken into custody on Sunday after leading police on a pursuit that reached speeds of 115 miles per hour. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, at around 11:00 p.m., dispatch received calls of suspicious activity involving people rummaging through cars in the area of Arbor Valley Road in the Township of Lodi.
nbc15.com
Madison teen accused of stealing car, causing 15-mile police chase before crashing
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 14-year-old Madison resident after he and another suspect allegedly stole two vehicles and caused a 15-mile police pursuit. On Sunday shortly after 11 p.m., the Columbia County Dispatch Center received reports of people rummaging through cars near...
nbc15.com
MPD: Woman crashes into two vehicles, had blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman was arrested after allegedly crashing into two vehicles while intoxicated Friday night in Madison. Madison Police Department (MPD) officers were dispatched to the intersection of South Stoughton Road and Pflaum Road around 10:30 p.m. after witnesses reported seeing a speeding car hit two other vehicles.
Intoxicated, armed driver flees from Rockford Police, hits pedestrian at gas station
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested Nathan Batson, 43, after he allegedly fled from a police traffic stop at high speed and crashed into a pedestrian at a gas station on Auburn Street. According to police, on Friday, December 30th, officers tried to stop Batson’s vehicle at the intersection of N. Rockton and Auburn […]
nbc15.com
One dead after being hit by vehicle in Fitchburg
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - A 56-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Fitchburg, police stated. In a letter sent out to Verona Area School District families, it stated that Badger Ridge Middle School Principal Beth Steffen died after being struck by a vehicle while out on a morning walk near her home.
x1071.com
One Person Taken To Hospital For Assault in Iowa County
Authorities in Iowa County say a person was treated at a hospital following a New Year’s Day assault in Iowa County. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Department responded around 9:30am Sunday to a residence near Midway Lanes ibetween Dodgeville and Mineral Point for a report of an assault. According to a report, 19 year old Tucker Ray of Mineral Point was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and substantial battery-intended bodily harm. Ray was the only person arrested and the victim was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Man suffers life-threatening injuries, arrested for OWI following crashes on Highway 14
BROOKLYN, Wis. — Two crashes on U.S. Highway 14 near the Dane-Rock County line early Sunday morning left a 23-year-old Brooklyn man with life-threatening injuries, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. The first crash happened around 1:25 a.m. on Highway 14 at West Holt Road between Brooklyn and Evansville. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the 23-year-old...
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
Fatal crash involved ‘unknown circumstances,’ federal investigators report
Staff Report news@thewoodstockindependent.com Galt Airport’s owner died in a plane crash in November that federal investigators say occurred “under unknown circumstances.” Claude Sonday, 75, of Bull Valley died at the […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Multiple Injuries At An Accident Scene in Rockford
Multiple Injuries At An Accident Scene in Rockford. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened this morning around 10 am. In the neighborhood of...
fortatkinsononline.com
Whitewater: Police report open investigation following fatal gunshot wound
Update: As a matter of clarification, Police Chief Dan Meyer told Fort Atkinson Online that the incident on Sunday was identified by the caller reporting it as a suicide. The department is unable to make any confirmations until a death investigation is completed. The Whitewater Police Department responded Sunday to...
seehafernews.com
Missing New Berlin Man Found Dead
The search for a missing New Berlin man has ended on a sad note. Police in Wisconsin Dells say they found 37-year-old Matthew Haas’ body in the Wisconsin River. He’d been missing since New Year’s Eve. Police say they found him near an area deep in the...
nbc15.com
No injuries in Mineral Point Road rollover crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There were no injuries reported following a rollover crash on the 6600 block of Mineral Point Road Monday afternoon. Dane County Communications received report of the incident, which occurred at the intersection of Mineral Point Road and Grand Canyon Drive, at 2:27 p.m. The Madison Police and Fire departments arrived on scene.
2 injured in crash that closed Highway 14 near Middleton for roughly 7 hours, sheriff’s office says
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Two people suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in a crash on U.S. Highway 14 west of Middleton Sunday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash was reported around 4:45 a.m. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 24-year-old woman was heading west on Highway 14 in the area of Millers Curve when she...
Woman killed in crash on Illinois Route 2
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 48-year-old woman was killed in a crash in extremely foggy conditions on Sunday morning. According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, around 7:18 a.m. on New Year’s Day, the weather was very foggy and Route 2 was ice covered when the crash occurred, in the 6000 block of IL Rte. […]
wlip.com
Zion Man Arrested After Pursuit from Kenosha County Into Lake County
ZION, IL (WLIP)–A Zion man was arrested after a police chase late last week that started in Kenosha County. Pleasant Prairie Police say Devin Dussault was wanted for several charges, including felony stalking, when his vehicle was located in the predawn hours last Friday. A high speed pursuit then...
18-year-old high on marijuana, speeding at time of Kane County crash that killed 2 siblings: records
The man driving the vehicle that crashed into a school bus in Kane County last Halloween has been charged in the deaths of 2 siblings who were riding with him, records show.
nbc15.com
Columbia Co. deputies discover drugs after responding to shots fired incident
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Two Village of Cambria residents were arrested after a weapon’s violation on Friday, according to the Columbia County Sherriff’s Office. Around 7:00 p.m. Columbia County Dispatch Center received information about an intoxicated man firing gunshots in the ceiling of a residence. Deputies then responded to the residence and found two adults inside. The individuals were identified as 38-year-old Dale Deisinger and 41-year-old Caralee Dates. Officials say both residents were intoxicated and arrested.
CBS 58
Elkhorn police investigating attempted child enticement
ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Elkhorn police are investigating after receiving a report of an attempted child enticement. Officials say it happened around 10 a.m. on Jan. 2, on East Market Street in the area of Chelsea Drive. According to police, two girls, ages 6 and 7, were riding their...
nbc15.com
Four injured in Janesville crash on W Hwy 14
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County deputies were sent to the Town of Janesville for a two-vehicle accident Sunday morning. Police say a 17-year-old male was driving westbound when he lost control of his truck and slid into eastbound traffic. A SUV driven by a 37-year-old woman then hit his...
