Popular Hermitage Italian restaurant announces closure

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — An Italian restaurant in Hermitage, Pennsylvania announced its closure on Thursday after eight years of operation.

Toss’d Italian Bar & Grille announced its closure in a Dec. 29 Facebook post .

The post, in part, read “For our Toss’d patrons, we thank you for all your support through the last 8 years. This however was a life decision. With Covid and Jeff’s illness, life has changed us. Our priorities are focused on our son and the blessings God has given us each and every day.”

The post continues that the space will be filled by The Valley Kitchen.

Previously purchased gift cards to Toss’d will be honored through The Valley Kitchen by verification of the paid amount through Toss’d or they could be refunded, according to the post.

