Boston, MA

NECN

Jake DeBrusk's Winter Classic Heroics Latest Example of His Amazing Turnaround

BOSTON -- At this point last season, Jake DeBrusk's future in Boston was uncertain. The Bruins forward had requested a trade and he wasn't scoring goals at a consistent rate. Fast forward to Monday and DeBrusk not only is playing a vital role for one of the NHL's best offensive teams, he was the hero of the 2023 Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Bruins Goalie Linus Ullmark Fulfills Longtime Dream in 2023 Winter Classic Win

BOSTON -- Linus Ullmark had an absolute blast at the 2023 Winter Classic. The Boston Bruins goaltender showed up to his postgame press conference sporting the old school Red Sox uniform that the entire team was wearing when it showed up to Fenway Park for Monday's outdoor game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Ullmark had the full uniform covered, down to the 1950s style cleats, which he proudly showed off to reporters.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Bruins Arrive to 2023 Winter Classic in Throwback Red Sox Jerseys

Bruins arrive to 2023 Winter Classic in throwback Red Sox jerseys originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins made a special entrance to the 2023 Winter Classic, and it was a very appropriate one given the venue. All of the players showed up wearing vintage Boston Red Sox...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Red Sox Hoping Masataka Yoshida Doesn't Come Up Short in Power Department

Tomase: Can Yoshida hit for power in Boston? History is against him originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Red Sox didn't sign Masataka Yoshida because they believe he's the next Ichiro, but because they hope he'll hit for power. He'll have to overcome one major physical disadvantage to do it.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Red Sox Sign Rafael Devers to 11-Year Contract Extension, According to Reports

Report: Red Sox sign Devers to massive contract extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Rejoice, Boston Red Sox fans. Rafael Devers isn't going anywhere anytime soon. The star third baseman agreed to sign an 11-year, $331 million contract extension with the Red Sox on Wednesday, according to multiple reports....
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Sam Hauser's Slump, Joe Mazzulla's All-Star Push Among Top Celtics Storyline in January

Forsberg: Celtics' Hauser dilemma among January storylines to watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. January tends to be the NBA's most boring month. The sizzle of Christmas Day matchups are in the rearview and it's a slow crawl to the trade deadline/All-Star combo in February tends to crank up the excitement, especially as the NFL season reaches its finish line.
Boston, MA

