NECN
Why Winter Classic at Fenway Park Is So Special for Penguins Coach Mike Sullivan
BOSTON -- Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan has made a lot of great memories at Fenway Park, and he's hoping to add another one to the list Monday afternoon when his team plays the Boston Bruins in the 2023 Winter Classic. Sullivan is a Marshfield, Mass., native and has...
NECN
Jake DeBrusk's Winter Classic Heroics Latest Example of His Amazing Turnaround
BOSTON -- At this point last season, Jake DeBrusk's future in Boston was uncertain. The Bruins forward had requested a trade and he wasn't scoring goals at a consistent rate. Fast forward to Monday and DeBrusk not only is playing a vital role for one of the NHL's best offensive teams, he was the hero of the 2023 Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park.
NECN
Bruins Goalie Linus Ullmark Fulfills Longtime Dream in 2023 Winter Classic Win
BOSTON -- Linus Ullmark had an absolute blast at the 2023 Winter Classic. The Boston Bruins goaltender showed up to his postgame press conference sporting the old school Red Sox uniform that the entire team was wearing when it showed up to Fenway Park for Monday's outdoor game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Ullmark had the full uniform covered, down to the 1950s style cleats, which he proudly showed off to reporters.
NECN
Bruins Arrive to 2023 Winter Classic in Throwback Red Sox Jerseys
Bruins arrive to 2023 Winter Classic in throwback Red Sox jerseys originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins made a special entrance to the 2023 Winter Classic, and it was a very appropriate one given the venue. All of the players showed up wearing vintage Boston Red Sox...
NECN
Red Sox Hoping Masataka Yoshida Doesn't Come Up Short in Power Department
Tomase: Can Yoshida hit for power in Boston? History is against him originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Red Sox didn't sign Masataka Yoshida because they believe he's the next Ichiro, but because they hope he'll hit for power. He'll have to overcome one major physical disadvantage to do it.
NECN
Red Sox Sign Rafael Devers to 11-Year Contract Extension, According to Reports
Report: Red Sox sign Devers to massive contract extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Rejoice, Boston Red Sox fans. Rafael Devers isn't going anywhere anytime soon. The star third baseman agreed to sign an 11-year, $331 million contract extension with the Red Sox on Wednesday, according to multiple reports....
NECN
Sam Hauser's Slump, Joe Mazzulla's All-Star Push Among Top Celtics Storyline in January
Forsberg: Celtics' Hauser dilemma among January storylines to watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. January tends to be the NBA's most boring month. The sizzle of Christmas Day matchups are in the rearview and it's a slow crawl to the trade deadline/All-Star combo in February tends to crank up the excitement, especially as the NFL season reaches its finish line.
NECN
Why Jaylen Brown Thought Celtics-Nuggets Delay for Crooked Rim Was ‘Handled Poorly'
Jaylen Brown calls out Ball Arena after lengthy Celtics-Nuggets delay originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics were attempting to mount a fourth-quarter comeback on the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Sunday when play was stopped with 6:43 remaining due to an equipment malfunction. That "malfunction" --...
