Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating two shootings from Tuesday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD is investigating two shootings that took place seven hours apart on Tuesday night, according to authorities. The first incident took place at approximately 1:15 p.m. when officers responded to the 2000 block of Wealthy Street in regards to shots fired, according to police. Officers said...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Son threatens mother, shoots into car occupied by father

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after a woman said her son shot into an occupied vehicle after an argument Tuesday evening. Authorities responding to the 200 block of Columbia Street around 6:52 p.m. said a woman had argued with her son, which led him to retrieve her handgun and threaten her. The subject damaged his mother’s vehicle and fired a shot into the vehicle occupied by his father before fleeing the scene on foot, according to police.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Mobile Police make second arrest in Walmart shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Darrius Rowser, 19, was arrested in connection to the I-65 Walmart shooting that left two people injured. Police also arrested him in connection to the shooting at Paparazzi nightclub that left four people injured in November. In addition to the Walmart and Paparazzi shootings, Rowser...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 arrested after brief standoff in Mobile late Tuesday night off DIP

UPDATE: A 28-year-old man was arrested following a standoff Tuesday night that resulted from a domestic dispute, Mobile police said. Delmico Williams Jr., is charged with unlawful imprisonment, reckless endangerment and domestic violence harassment; In addition, he is charged with probation violations, jail records show. Officers responded to the 1000...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating death at apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after a man was found dead at a local apartment complex. Officers responding to the Dauphin Gate Apartments at 3250 Dauphin Street around 10:10 p.m. Monday found a 23-year-old man shot to death. Authorities have not released additional details and said a...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

ECSO asking public’s help to find suspect in shooting that injured 2

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect in a shooting that left two people injured Tuesday. Deputies responded to the 700 block of Colbert Avenue, where they found two victims with gunshot wounds in a vehicle at a nearby intersection, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Man grazed by bullet after suspect fires into vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after they say a man was grazed by a bullet Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the 100 block of Davidson Street at 1:45 p.m. Monday regarding a vehicle struck by gunfire and a male victim suffering from a possible gunshot wound. According...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot while sitting in car in midtown Mobile: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a man was shot at while sitting in his vehicle on Government Street. Officials said officers were originally called to Government Street and Espejo Street for shots fired. While officers were on the way to the scene, officers were also […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Victim in fatal Mobile NYE shooting identified

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE:. The man who was killed in Saturday's mass shooting, 24-year-old Jatarius Rieves, had an arrest record dating back to 2018. His charges ranged from burglary to domestic violence to robbery. But he was still fortunate enough to have family who loved him... and who...
MOBILE, AL

