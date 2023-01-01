MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after a woman said her son shot into an occupied vehicle after an argument Tuesday evening. Authorities responding to the 200 block of Columbia Street around 6:52 p.m. said a woman had argued with her son, which led him to retrieve her handgun and threaten her. The subject damaged his mother’s vehicle and fired a shot into the vehicle occupied by his father before fleeing the scene on foot, according to police.

MOBILE, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO