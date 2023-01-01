Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating two shootings from Tuesday night
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD is investigating two shootings that took place seven hours apart on Tuesday night, according to authorities. The first incident took place at approximately 1:15 p.m. when officers responded to the 2000 block of Wealthy Street in regards to shots fired, according to police. Officers said...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Son threatens mother, shoots into car occupied by father
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after a woman said her son shot into an occupied vehicle after an argument Tuesday evening. Authorities responding to the 200 block of Columbia Street around 6:52 p.m. said a woman had argued with her son, which led him to retrieve her handgun and threaten her. The subject damaged his mother’s vehicle and fired a shot into the vehicle occupied by his father before fleeing the scene on foot, according to police.
WKRG
Mobile Police make second arrest in Walmart shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Darrius Rowser, 19, was arrested in connection to the I-65 Walmart shooting that left two people injured. Police also arrested him in connection to the shooting at Paparazzi nightclub that left four people injured in November. In addition to the Walmart and Paparazzi shootings, Rowser...
Son threatens mom, shoots at dad, still on the run: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a son threatened to hurt his mom and shot at a car that his dad was sitting in. Police said the 18-year-old suspect is still at large and could be armed. Officers were called to the 200 block of Columbia […]
WALA-TV FOX10
1 arrested after brief standoff in Mobile late Tuesday night off DIP
UPDATE: A 28-year-old man was arrested following a standoff Tuesday night that resulted from a domestic dispute, Mobile police said. Delmico Williams Jr., is charged with unlawful imprisonment, reckless endangerment and domestic violence harassment; In addition, he is charged with probation violations, jail records show. Officers responded to the 1000...
Man arrested, charged in Paparazzi Club shooting, Walmart shooting and armed home invasion: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man early Wednesday morning who was wanted in connection two shootings and an armed home invasion. MPD said Darrius Rowser was “involved” in the Dec. 27 I-65 Walmart shooting, the Nov. 26 Paparazzi Club shooting and an armed home invasion on Dec. 16. […]
Man allegedly locks residents inside apartment, threatens to kill everyone: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they have arrested a man who they allege locked multiple people inside an apartment and threatened to kill them all. According to officials, officers responded to the 1000 block of Neshota Drive, near Dauphin Island Parkway, for a domestic dispute at about 8:20 Tuesday […]
Prichard Police looking for person possibly involved in shooting in a parking lot
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard said the Prichard Police Department is looking for a person involved in a shooting on Jan. 2. According to officials, the shooting happened in a convenience store parking lot at the corner of Lott Road and University Boulevard around 9 p.m. Officials said no one […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating death at apartment complex
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after a man was found dead at a local apartment complex. Officers responding to the Dauphin Gate Apartments at 3250 Dauphin Street around 10:10 p.m. Monday found a 23-year-old man shot to death. Authorities have not released additional details and said a...
WALA-TV FOX10
ECSO asking public’s help to find suspect in shooting that injured 2
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect in a shooting that left two people injured Tuesday. Deputies responded to the 700 block of Colbert Avenue, where they found two victims with gunshot wounds in a vehicle at a nearby intersection, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile businesses and visitors continue to react following New Year’s Eve mass shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Following the deadly mass shooting on New Year’s Eve, questions remain around the safety of Mobile. Especially as we get closer to Mardi Gras season. You don’t have to look far to find the damage left behind. Urban Emporium is boarded and tarped on the outside and a hole in the wall marks where a bullet struck the inside.
Armed carjacking at Six Brothers & Nephew Grocery Store: Pensacola Police
UPDATE (9:32 p.m.): Police said they have recovered the car in Gulf Breeze. They have not found a suspect. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department said they are investigating an armed carjacking at Six Brothers & Nephew Grocery Store Tuesday night. The store is located at 1501 Langley Avenue. The alleged armed carjacking […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Man grazed by bullet after suspect fires into vehicle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after they say a man was grazed by a bullet Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the 100 block of Davidson Street at 1:45 p.m. Monday regarding a vehicle struck by gunfire and a male victim suffering from a possible gunshot wound. According...
WEAR
Report: Pensacola man fires shots at man inside vehicle at apartment complex
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was arrested for allegedly firing shots into a mans vehicle at an apartment complex Tuesday night. 30-year-old Antuan Marquece Harris is charged with aggravated assault, deadly missiles into a vehicle, discharge of a weapon in public and felony criminal mischief. According to an...
2 shot near Gulf Beach Highway Tuesday night: Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office
UPDATE: On Tuesday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office told WKRG News 5 that three victims were shot. On Wednesday, ECSO said only two victims with gunshot wounds were located. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said three people were shot late Tuesday night in the Warrington community. Deputies said they received […]
WPMI
Downtown Mobile NYE incident believed to have started as gang-related shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. “We have a 24-year-old man who has lost his life, and who has not even started his life,” said Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine, “It doesn't matter how someone loses their life even if the individual is involved in criminal activity, it's still unfortunate.”
Man shot while sitting in car in midtown Mobile: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a man was shot at while sitting in his vehicle on Government Street. Officials said officers were originally called to Government Street and Espejo Street for shots fired. While officers were on the way to the scene, officers were also […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: New Year’s Eve mass shooting related to gang activity
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It was supposed to be a night of celebration for over 12,000 people in downtown Mobile on New Year’s Eve. Things changed around 11:15 when several shots were fired a couple of blocks away from the moon pie drop. “This is affiliated with what we call...
WPMI
Victim in fatal Mobile NYE shooting identified
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE:. The man who was killed in Saturday's mass shooting, 24-year-old Jatarius Rieves, had an arrest record dating back to 2018. His charges ranged from burglary to domestic violence to robbery. But he was still fortunate enough to have family who loved him... and who...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine gives update on New Year’s Eve mass shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Paul Prine, chief of the Mobile Police Department, talks with FOX10 News Reporter Daeshen Smith Monday, giving an update on the New Year’s Eve mass shooting. A suspect in the shooting that left a 24-year-old man dead on the streets of downtown Mobile and several...
