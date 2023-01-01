Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jaylen Brown sends a message to the Denver Nuggets - “We don't get to play them again, so that's good for them!”
Jaylen Brown seems irked by the Boston Celtics' defeat to the Denver Nuggets in the battle of the two conference leaders.
“Sometimes a lot of things he does go unnoticed” - Ja Morant says it's time for everyone to give Steven Adams credit
Ja Morant is the Grizzlies' leader, but right next to him is Steven Adams, who brings his defensive might into the fray.
How the Memphis Grizzlies unlocked the formula to containing Pelicans star Zion Williamson
Class was in session inside the FedExForum on Saturday night. One of the NBA's hardest formulas to figure out this season has been guarding New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson, but the Memphis Grizzlies may have cracked the code. As Williamson got the ball at the top of the key,...
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
New Laker Joins Starting Lineup for First Game of 2023
He'll look to provide a scoring punch.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Had Message For LeBron James Today
Lakers star LeBron James put on a show Friday night, scoring 47 points against the Hawks on his 38th birthday. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shared his reaction to James' birthday performance on Twitter, writing, "Happy birthday, LeBron. 38 is the new 38,388." Of course, 38,388 isn't a random number. That's the exact...
Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett believe everything changed for Brooklyn Nets when Kevin Durant called out his teammates
Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett were two of many former players to crucify the Nets early in the season, but they are singing a very different tune right now.
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans: Morant, Williamson Take Center Stage On New Year's Eve
Ja Morant and Zion Williamson will finally meet as stars on playoff teams this New Year's Eve.
How Ja Morant made a kid's year on the first day of 2023
A young Memphis Grizzlies fan was thrilled to be on the receiving end of the new Ja 1.
Anthony Edwards' surprising answer to the hardest player he has had to guard in the NBA
When asked the question, Edwards quickly selected Cam Reddish as the toughest player he's had to guard in the NBA
"They rose my game up to a different level!" - Tim Hardaway names the toughest point guards
Sometimes, the best players in the NBA weren't the most celebrated ones
Tennessee basketball drops in AP Poll following Ole Miss win
Tennessee basketball dropped one spot to No. 8 in Monday's updated AP Poll following its 63-59 win over Ole Miss last night Wednesday night in Oxford to open up SEC play. UT is the second-highest ranked SEC team. Five SEC teams are ranked in this week's AP Poll. Alabama is...
Gary Payton II makes debut, Jerami Grant scores 36 as Trail Blazers breeze to win over Detroit Pistons: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night saw Gary Payton II make his much-anticipated season debut and center Jusuf Nurkic return from illness to partially shore up the team’s depth. And after a rough start against the Detroit Pistons at the Moda Center, the Blazers’ superior talent took over...
From rap albums to IPO: Steph Curry on the Golden State Warriors player who prodded him to invest in Silicon Valley
Steph Curry revealed that locker room conversations switched from rap albums to IPOs real quick.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies will end of the year of 2022 playing a divisional foe that could become a rival ove the next half decade. Memphis is hosting the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday (7 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast) in their third meeting of the season. Each team has won one of the previous matchups.
numberfire.com
Desmond Bane (injury management) out Sunday for Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. The Grizzlies are on the second leg of a back-to-back set. As a result, Bane has been ruled out for the first game of 2023 due to "return from injury management" with his a right big toe sprain. Expect him back in action Tuesday night. For now, John Konchar will likely step into a starting role on the wing.
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane Won't Suit Up vs. Kings
The Memphis Grizzlies are giving Desmond Bane the night off against the Sacramento Kings. Bane is coming off an 18-point performance in last night’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans but continues to nurse a big toe ailment that kept him out for over a month. Memphis isn’t taking any chances on the second night of a back-to-back.
NBA Odds: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves prediction, pick and how to watch – 1/2/2023
The Denver Nuggets (24-12) visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-21) on Monday night. Action tips off at 8 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Timberwolves prediction and pick, plus give a look at how to watch. Denver has won seven of its last eight games to...
Video: Gary Payton II Gets His Ring From Draymond Green
He received the ring from the veteran just before tip-off with his father, Gary Payton watching from courtside.
Shannon Sharpe Received His Grandson On LeBron James' Birthday: "Baby GOAT"
Shannon Sharpe was happy after his first grandchild came to the world on LeBron James' birthday.
Comments / 0