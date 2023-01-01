Read full article on original website
Popculture
Marvin Gaye's Second Wife Janis Hunter Has Died
Janis Hunter, the second wife of Motown icon Marvin Gaye, died Dec. 3 at her Rhode Island home. She was 66 years old. In addition to her sister, Shawnn Monteiro, and brother, Mark Gaillard, she is survived by her children, Nona and Frankie, and grandson, Nolan Pentz. Nona Gaye released a statement, saying, via DiscoverMusic, "I am deeply saddened by the passing of my mother, Janis Gaye. She was the most influential woman in my life and many others. I believe once you met my mother, Jan, she wasn't a woman you could ever forget. Every word from her mouth was from her soul. She never said anything she didn't mean. I know her drive and influence from the time she was 17 until the day she died was all about her family and family that extended beyond blood – brothers, sisters in every part of this beautiful and painful planet. Every day she was here, it was about the love she felt for her husband, children, grandson, and the friends she met all over the world.
Showbiz411
RIP Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters, 74, One of the Founders, “Jump,” “Automatic,” “I’m So Excited” Among Hits
Terrible way to start the new year with news of another death. Anita Pointer, who founded the Pointer Sisters with her real sisters June, Bonnie, and Ruth, has died at age 74. Her publicist says she was surrounded by family, but does not give a cause of death. Here’s the...
Singer Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters dies at age 74
Anita Pointer, one of four sibling singers who earned pop success and critical acclaim as The Pointer Sisters, died Saturday at the age of 74, her publicist announced.
musictimes.com
Anita Pointer Dead: Cause of Death and Net Worth of Pointer Sister Founder Revealed
The Pointer Sisters' vocalist from the 1970s and 1980s passed away on New Year's Eve in Los Angeles at the age of 74. Anita died with her family at her side, according to her spokesman Roger Neal. Her other sister June passed away in 2006, and her sister Bonnie, who...
Scott Peterson's ‘Cushy' Life On Death Row
Ten years after being sentenced to death for the murder of his 8-month pregnant wife, Laci, Scott Peterson is 'comfortably' living on death row on taxpayer money.
Music Icon Announces Incurable Diagnosis
Legendary singer Celine Dion has announced that she has received a diagnosis of an incurable condition and that she will be forced to cancel her upcoming tour. According to Deadline, the 54-year-old Dion has been diagnosed with a neurological condition called Stiff Person Syndrome.
How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity
Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
musictimes.com
Remembering Betty Wright: Birthday, Age, Net Worth, Cause of Death, and More Details About Late R&B Singer
Today is what would have been Betty Wright's 69th birthday. Wright, whose real name was Bessie Regina Norris, became one of the most notable R&B singers in the US. She started her career in 1956 and remained active in the industry until her death. As fans remember her on her...
Tina Turner’s Son, Ronnie Turner’s Cause of Death Revealed
Days after it was confirmed that Tina Turner’s son, Ronnie, passed away, the cause of death for the singing icon’s youngest child has been revealed. According to Fox News, the autopsy of Tina Turner’s son Ronnie revealed that he passed away from complications of metastatic colon carcinoma. It was also noted that other significant conditions were listed in the report. This included atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. His death has been listed as naturally caused.
Betty White's Los Angeles home demolished nearly a year after her death
Betty White's former Brentwood, California, home has been demolished. The late icon's home sold for above asking price, at land value, in June.
Game Show Icon Steve Harvey Dealing With Own 'Family Feud,' Tension In Blended Brood 'Drives Him Crazy': Sources
Longtime TV personality Steve Harvey can always anticipate the top answers on the board when it comes to hosting his game show Family Feud, but when he is dealing with his own sparring loved ones at home, insiders say it has been an issue. RadarOnline.com has learned the talkative star has his hands full with his blended brood and former flames behind closed doors."Steve's got four biological kids with two previous wives and three stepkids with [his current wife] Marjorie," an insider shared about their family dynamic, adding, "They're driving him crazy!" The Act Like A Lady, Think Like A...
Ricky Martin Distances Himself From Family After Nephew’s Bombshell Accusations Against Singer: Sources
Singer Ricky Martin has cut off his family to protect himself from any more unwelcome surprises after a nephew blindsided the Grammy winner with abuse and incest accusations, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, the 21-year-old nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez accused Martin of a 7-month romantic relationship.He claimed Martin had become obsessed with him and began stalking him after the relationship ended. The entertainer denied the accusations and said the relative made up the allegations.The nephew eventually dismissed his court case against Martin. At the time, the star’s lawyers said, “The request came from the accuser...
Jordin Sparks Admits She Still Only Wants 1 Kid With Husband Dana Isaiah: 'I Want To Be A Fully Present Mom'
Jordin Sparks is a proud mom to son DJ, whom she shares with husband Dana Isaiah, but she still isn't interested in expanding her brood even further. "Nope, not changing my mind! I'm still good. DJ is everything and more, and I couldn't ask for anything else. We're good with just one kid," the 32-year-old, who teamed up with Robitussin, a brand that believes there is power in every voice and recognizes the importance of giving everyone an opportunity to have theirs be heard, to shine a light on youth voices and the power of the performing arts through a...
Shirley Watts, Wife of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie, Dies at 84
Shirley Watts, who was married to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie from 1964 until his death last year, has died after a short illness, according to a statement from her family. She was 84. The statement reads: “It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts. Shirley died peacefully on Friday December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family. “She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.” The couple became a symbol of...
Janet Jackson Explains Why She Chose Ludacris To Join Her Upcoming Tour
The wait for Janet Jackson and her fans to be reunited will not be long as the Control singer is heading on tour with Ludacris in 2023. Although many questioned why the Together Again Tour will feature the acclaimed rapper as her opening act, the answer is quite simple. During the mother of one’s recent appearance on TODAY, she explained, “I’ve never done it with him before, so he’s a great fit. [I] thought it would be a lot of fun.” When speaking on the tour overall, she shared, “I feel great. We’re so excited.” More from VIBE.comJanet Jackson To...
Michael Jackson’s 3 Kids Bundle Up To Go Snowmobiling On Lake Tahoe Trip: Photos
Paris Jackson, 24, Prince Jackson, 25, and Blanket “Bigi” Jackson, 20, are spending time in Lake Tahoe on a winter getaway this holiday season. The siblings went snowmobiling on Dec. 29, in photos that you can see here. The trio, whose father is Michael Jackson, looked all grown up on their winter outing, as they prepared to hop on the snowmobiles. Their faces could be seen clearly before they put on their helmets for the excursion.
The Best Man: How Final Chapters Paid Tribute to Monica Calhoun's Mia
The following contains spoilers from the first four episodes of The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Proceed accordingly. The Best Man: The Final Chapters reunites the beloved friend group across eight, hour-long episodes as they tackle midlife crises and renaissances and enter a different stage of their lives. The gathering is bittersweet, though, with one friend missing from the festivities. Mia (played by Monica Calhoun) passed away from cancer at the end of 2013’s The Best Man Holiday, and her husband Lance (Morris Chestnut) has been grieving ever since. Despite her death, The Final Chapters found a way to bring back...
TMZ.com
'9-1-1: Lone Star' Actor Tyler Sanders Died from Fentanyl, Autopsy Reveals
Tyler Sanders, a teenage actor with roles in big shows like "9-1-1: Lone Star" and "Fear the Walking Dead," died from the effects of fentanyl ... according to his autopsy report. According to the report, obtained by TMZ, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner also notes the 18-year-old's death was...
Reality Star Dies
There is sad news as it has been confirmed that Barbara "Babs" Thore, known as Whitney's mom on TLC reality program "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," has died at 76, according to her daughter Whitney.
Kirstie Alley Is Survived by Her Two Adopted Children and Grandchildren
On Dec. 5, 2022, it was announced that Cheers and Look Who's Talking Now actress Kirstie Alley had died after a brief battle with cancer at the age of 71. The sad news was shared by Kirstie's two children, Lillie and William Stevenson, who released a touching statement about their mother on Twitter.
