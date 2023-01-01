If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that the end of the year is the best time to argue about everything that happened in it! 2022 was a huge year for anime, and as such everyone has a different opinion about what shows came out on top. For some it may have been MAPPA’s take on Chainsaw Man, while others might prefer something more along the lines of Ya Boy Kongming!. For many fans in Japan, though, the best anime of 2022 was Lycoris Recoil.

5 DAYS AGO