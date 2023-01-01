Read full article on original website
otakuusamagazine.com
Sound! Euphonium Anime Sets Theatrical OVA for Summer 2023
The beat must march on, as evidenced by the fact that the Sound! Euphonium anime adaptation is continuing in various forms. The latest to be detailed is the previously announced OVA, which is officially set to premiere in Japan in summer 2023. That puts it nicely ahead of the 2024 plans for the third season, and you can see a teaser trailer and visual for the OVA below.
otakuusamagazine.com
Lycoris Recoil is 2022’s Best Anime According to Japanese Fans
If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that the end of the year is the best time to argue about everything that happened in it! 2022 was a huge year for anime, and as such everyone has a different opinion about what shows came out on top. For some it may have been MAPPA’s take on Chainsaw Man, while others might prefer something more along the lines of Ya Boy Kongming!. For many fans in Japan, though, the best anime of 2022 was Lycoris Recoil.
otakuusamagazine.com
Kick off 2023 Anime Style with 3 New Shows Starting This Week
The winter 2023 anime season is officially underway! New shows will be premiering all month long, along with returning favorites. And if you’re ready to get the jump on this season’s hottest titles, we can tell you exactly where to start!. Lots of new shows are dropping this...
ComicBook
Glass Onion Dethrones Fan-Favorite Sequel to Join Netflix All-Time Top 10
Netflix has released the latest batch of viewership data for the streamer, revealing that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery held audiences' attention to a huge degree across the Christmas and New Year holidays. From the week of December 26th to January 1st, the Rian Johnson sequel was watched over 127 million hours, making it the #1 movie of the week on the entire Netflix platform. After just 10 days of release, the film has been watched over 209 million hours total, which puts it on the Netflix All-Time Top 10 movies list, knocking out the fan-favorite sequel The Kissing Booth 2 from the list completely.
IGN
The Biggest TV Shows Coming to Streaming in 2023
With so many shake-ups across the industry — Netflix’s mass layoffs, Disney’s CEO swap, and Warner Bros. Discovery’s messy merger — it’s easy to assume that the subscription video on demand (SVOD) model is on the outs. But, while it’s true that a good number of major players are rethinking their strategies and how they frame success to their investors, streaming has continued to break records in 2022. Nielsen reports that viewers opted for streaming options more often than both broadcast and cable combined for the first time in history, and it did it two months in a row, largely due to the fact that this year was positively packed with streaming titles.
What’s New to Streaming in January 2023
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this January 2023 playing on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix...
otakuusamagazine.com
Third Live-Action Kingdom Film Locks in Title and Release Date
Following up on last year’s Kingdom II: Harukanara Daichi e (To Distant Lands), more information has arrived for the third entry in the series. The new film now has the official title of Kingdom: Unmei no Honoo (The Flame of Fate) and will adapt the Battle of Bayou and Escape from Zhao arcs when it premieres in Japanese cinemas on July 28, 2023.
Those Pulled Looney Tunes Episodes Are Reportedly Gone From HBO Max For Good
When looking back at the long, colorful history of American animation, it's impossible not to discuss Warner Bros. Dating back almost a full century, the studio has been in the cartoon game, and it has found great success. The likes of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and a host of others have become pop culture legends under its banner, driving interest in the "Looney Tunes" brand for decades. Further bolstering its place in animation history, in the 1990s, Warner Bros. purchased iconic animation house Hanna-Barbera, absorbing its numerous beloved titles into its already large catalog.
otakuusamagazine.com
My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Anime Kicks Off 10th Anniversary Project
Amazingly, this April will somehow mean it’s been 10 years since the anime adaptation of Wataru Watari and illustrator Ponkan8’s My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU started its run. The first season aired back in April 2023, and to celebrate the milestone the official accounts have announced the commencement of a 10th anniversary project.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball: How Did the Anime's CG Design Come to Be?
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero made the leap from traditional 2-D animation, which the Shonen franchise has used in the entirety of its history, to CG animation, leaving many nervous about the decision. Luckily, the movie was able to excel expectations and has become the most successful film in the series to date. Recently, a producer on the film went into detail when it came to how the decision was made when it came to this risky venture for the return of the Red Ribbon Army.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Goes Global With Deku's World Heroes' Fit
For the most part, Deku hasn't changed his look overall in fighting for the fate of Hero Society in My Hero Academia's history, with the current wielder of One For All making some slight changes to his heroic outfit based on technological advancements and design decisions. In the latest movie for the Shonen franchise, Midoriya sported a brand new look along with his fellow young heroes, Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki, as the trio attempted to take down a cult that saw Quirks as a blight. Now, one cosplayer has brought back a perfect rendition of Izuku's aesthetic.
otakuusamagazine.com
Get Ready for More Play It Cool, Guys Anime in Ending Theme Video
We recently posted about the new ending theme for the Play It Cool, Guys anime, which has voice actor unit PICG—consisting of protagonist VAs Chiaki Kobayashi, Kouki Uchiyama, Yuichiro Umehara and Shoya Chiba—singing “Taisetsu” (“Precious”). The original announcement stated that the ending theme video would hit YouTube at the start of the year, and it’s here right on time.
otakuusamagazine.com
Record-Breaking One Piece Film Red Theatrical Run Ends on January 29
It’s been a monumental year for One Piece, and a lot of that can be attributed to the success of One Piece Film Red. The movie opened in Japan on August 6, 2022 and went on to be one of the highest-grossing films of the year, the sixth highest-grossing anime film of all time in Japan, the ninth highest-grossing film of all time in Japan, the fifth highest-grossing anime film of all time around the world and the best performing film for Toei Animation and the One Piece series. Now, its historic run is about to come to an end.
Gizmodo
Get a Sneak Peek at Star Trek: Prodigy's Extras-Stuffed Home Release
Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1 Volume 1 arrives on Blu-ray and DVD today, and io9 has a first peek at one of the special features. The animated series is aimed at younger Trek fans—that’s why it streams on both Paramount+ and Nickelodeon—but that doesn’t mean grown-ups (especially Janeway fans!) can’t also enjoy it.
otakuusamagazine.com
MoMo -the blood taker- Is a Gritty and Violent Vampire Manga
MoMo – the blood taker- opens with a grisly murder scene: a couple has been chopped up and then arranged on their dining table. And, yes, this is the genre of manga that shows you exactly that and doesn’t simply hint at it. Mikogami Keigo is an offbeat,...
Netflix's Assassin's Creed Finally Gets An Update After 2 Years
Adaptations of video games can vary significantly in quality within the TV and film industry, and the same is true at Netflix. While the streaming giant has plans to turn more famous video games into TV shows, like "Resident Evil" and the successful "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners," there are also some projects that have been sitting on the sidelines — including an adaptation of "Assassins Creed."
game-news24.com
The main characters are the best in anime, manga and manga
The first season of The Chainsaw Man series is on, and now the characters are presented together together. The anime community remembered the title and honored well-acted humor and appropriate moments. A lot of charismatic heroes are also remembered. The ending is open, the series ended as interesting as it...
otakuusamagazine.com
End of Year Round-Up: Big Moments in Anime in 2022
As the end of year 2022 approaches, we’re looking back on memorable moments in anime! Lots of series began, others ended, and others came back for the first time in decades!. We’d love to hear your favorite big events from this year in anime. For now, here are some of ours. Which were you most excited about?
ComicBook
Avatar The Last Airbender Cosplay Resurrects The Moon Princess
Avatar The Last Airbender is preparing to return to the universe that started it all in 2025, as a new feature-length film will arrive that continues the original animated series that premiered on Nickelodeon over fifteen years ago. With the series popularity remaining long after its original debut, Netflix is getting in on the action with its upcoming live-action adaptation and one cosplayer is beating the streaming service to the punch by depicting the Moon Princess Yue prior to her return in live-action.
ComicBook
Oregairu Anime Teases 10th Anniversary Project
My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU's anime and original light novel series runs might have ended a couple of years ago, but the franchise is about to come roaring back with a special celebration of the anime adaptation's 10th Anniversary! Wataru Watari and Ponkan8's original light novel franchise, My Youth Romantic Comedy is Wrong, As I Expected, ended its run back in 2020 with the anime's final season airing a year later, but now the anime is about to live all over again with this upcoming celebration how far the anime's come through the years since its initial debut.
