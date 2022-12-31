Oneida Police Department officers made a total of seven arrests during the Christmas-to-New Year’s Day period, including:. • Christopher R. Byrd, 41, of West 3rd Avenue, was charged with domestic assault on Jan. 1, after allegedly striking his wife during an argument. Police were summoned to the area of Alberta Street after motorists saw a woman walking along the highway. When officers located her, she allegedly had a swollen eye and lip, and told officers that she and her husband had gotten into a fight as they returned home from a bar.

