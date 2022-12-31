ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, there was a robbery attempt at Rice King on Kingston Pike Friday night. The owner of the restaurant along with an employee were able to subdue the suspect until law enforcement arrived. Restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect. According to the Knox...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KPD: 3 shot during concert at Clinton Highway business

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three people were shot at a business on Clinton Highway early Monday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to My Canna Buds at 4956 Clinton Highway at around 2:20 a.m., KPD said. When law enforcement arrived, they located three gunshot victims who were...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man arrested for dumping puppies, Morgan County sheriff says

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested on Monday after the Morgan County sheriff asked for the community’s help in “a severe animal cruelty case.”. MoCo Mutts Rescue Center officials initially asked for the community’s help to find the people responsible for throwing six puppies off a bridge. The incident happened in the Burrville Community around Christmas day, and only one puppy survived.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Officer-involved shooting under investigation

Your headlines from (insert date) in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Fire in Sevierville, Rice King robbery latest, TDOT resumes construction. Whitley Rae Fatheree was born just a few hours after midnight. Sevierville home ‘severely’ damaged after New Year’s Eve fire. Updated: 17 hours ago. Sevierville Fire...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
indherald.com

OPD arrests seven in week between Christmas and New Year’s Day

Oneida Police Department officers made a total of seven arrests during the Christmas-to-New Year’s Day period, including:. • Christopher R. Byrd, 41, of West 3rd Avenue, was charged with domestic assault on Jan. 1, after allegedly striking his wife during an argument. Police were summoned to the area of Alberta Street after motorists saw a woman walking along the highway. When officers located her, she allegedly had a swollen eye and lip, and told officers that she and her husband had gotten into a fight as they returned home from a bar.
ONEIDA, TN
WBIR

One year later: Knoxville Planned Parenthood burned down after Jefferson City man set it on fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On the last day of 2021, smoke plumed from a Planned Parenthood clinic in Knoxville undergoing renovations. The fire started shortly before 7 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2021, at the building then-located at 710 N. Cherry Street. Planned Parenthood said they had spent more than $2 million renovating the building up until that point. All the work went up in flames, and the building was a total loss.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Psychologist dispels myths about suicide

Health Watch: WATE's Tearsa Smith speaks with a psychologist about the myths behind suicide. Health Watch: WATE's Tearsa Smith speaks with a psychologist about the myths behind suicide. The Seven – WATE 6 News. 0:00 3 shot at overnight rap concert 2:21 KPD: Standoff ends peacefully 3:00 Two golfers...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KCSO corporal loses home in New Year's Eve fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County Sheriff's Office Corporal lost his home in a fire on New Year's Eve in Union County. Lance Thomas says the fire destroyed his home and everything in it. Now, he, his wife and five others, including a baby, need clothes, shoes and supplies.
UNION COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Who is Larry McBee, suspect in deadly Rural King shooting?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New details emerged about 18-year-old Larry McBee, who was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Rural King employee Tristan Smith. McBee was accused of shooting another man back in October during a robbery after a struggle with a gun, according to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Suspect named in Jefferson County shooting

STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials identified the suspect in a Jefferson County shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Dec. 20. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey confirmed Demarco Derez Williams was still at large. Williams is wanted by JCSO on...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

ROCKWOOD MAN ARRESTED AFTER ‘KISSING STOP SIGNS’

One man is at the Roane County jail after being arrested by The Rockwood. Police Department on Tuesday afternoon. Sergeant Jared Hall, he got a call of a man kissing stop signs and acting. peculiar near the intersection of Kingston Avenue and Strang Street. Upon. arrival he noticed a subject...
ROCKWOOD, TN

