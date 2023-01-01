Read full article on original website
Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death
Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
Ota Benga, the African Man who was Enslaved and Exhibited in a Zoo
Title: "Cannibal." (Ota Benga, Pygmy. Part of Department of Anthropology at the 1904 World's Fair).Photo byWikimedia ommons; Public Domain. Ota Benga was a Congolese man who was brought to the United States in the early 20th century and exhibited in a human zoo. Little is known about Benga's early life, but it is believed that he was born in what is now the Democratic Republic of Congo around 1883. At some point in his life, Benga became a member of the Mbuti people, a group of pygmy hunter-gatherers.
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
BBC
Emancipation movie: The true story of 'Whipped Peter' in Will Smith's new film
A photograph of an enslaved man who survived a whipping that left his body mutilated and scarred helped to reveal the brutality of American slavery. Actor Will Smith stars in Emancipation, a film that recounts the story of "Whipped Peter" and his journey from slave to soldier. Though his skin...
China Is Preparing for War, Retired General Warns
"Xi Jinping has made it quite clear...that he is going to make, from his perspective, China whole again by subsuming Taiwan," H.R. McMaster said Sunday.
The Longest-Lived Empires in History
An empire comprises many territories ruled by one centralized governing body, often an emperor or other monarch. As long as humans have had aspirations to rule, there have been empires. Some date back more than 4,500 years, almost to the end of the Stone Age. Some empires are short-lived, while others endure for centuries. Even […]
gcaptain.com
US Navy Released Worst Rust Photo To Date
By Captain John Konrad (gCaptain) In April, the US Chief Of Naval Operations (CNO) Admiral Mike Gilday, issued a stern warning to the US Navy fleet: rust-free ships are essential for deterrence and naval readiness. But this week, the Navy released a shocking photo of a warship’s deck, covered in rust. It’s a stark reminder that the Navy must take decisive action to ensure its ships are in top condition.
bookriot.com
New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week
It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
Washington Examiner
Today, not 'Juneteenth,' is the real date on which slavery ended in the US
On this day, one of our country's greatest sins, slavery, was abolished in the United States. As much focus recently has centered on "Juneteenth" as a holiday to celebrate the end of slavery, that is historically inaccurate. It was not until the ratification of the 13th Amendment on Dec. 6, 1865, that slavery was legally abolished.
China Dominance Wanes as Sourcing Sands Shift
The pandemic planted the seeds of a sourcing shakeup, and over the past year, a number of global supplier relationships have begun to ripen. A decades-long era of undisputed China dominance in footwear and apparel sourcing appears to be on the wane. And while the superpower held on to its ranking as the No. 1 producer of U.S. fashion imports in 2022, neighbors and global competitors are steadily augmenting their capabilities and capacity in response to demand from brands and retailers keen to explore nearshoring and supply chain diversification. Sourcing Journal spoke to industry experts about this year’s sourcing MVPs, as well...
Will Smith's Civil War-era drama 'Emancipation' was inspired by the true story of an enslaved man whose gruesome photos of his scarred back helped catalyze an anti-slavery movement
The movie sheds light on the heroic enslaved Black men whose bravery and service transformed a nation.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Polish Submarines Nicknamed the ‘Terrible Twins’ Struck Fear Into the German and Italian Navies
The United States and United Kingdom were undoubtedly best known for their navies during the Second World War. There were, of course, others involved in the conflict, including the Polish Navy, who predominantly operated out of the UK. Two of their best- known vessels, the ORP Dzik and Sokół, were nicknamed the “Terrible Twins” for terrorizing enemy vessels.
A library refused to lend him books but he became one of the first African Americans in space until tragedy struck
Ronald McNair in the flight deck (the 1970s or 1980s)Photo byNational Archives at College Park - Still Pictures; Public Domain. Ronald McNair (1950 - 1986) was the second African American to fly in space.
The 24 Best Books of the Year, According to BookTokers and Bookstagrammers
Madeline Diamond is a writer and editor with bylines in Travel + Leisure, Real Simple, Food & Wine, and more. Originally from California, she now lives in Brooklyn and can often be found in her favorite park with a cappuccino in hand. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you...
Upworthy
Students create urinals for women to solve the problem of long toilet queues for good
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 11, 2021. It has since been updated. Accessibility to clean toilets is a huge problem for women all around the world, including the UK. This problem was especially stark at music festivals and two university students could not help but notice the snaking queues leading up to the women's toilet. Having graduated in 2020, Amber Probyn and Hazel McShane worked their summer at musical festivals where they were tired of waiting in line for their turn to use the toilet. They were forced to choose between losing their spot in line or getting food during their breaks. Now the post-grad students decided to tackle this problem as part of their master's project.
The Jewish Press
The Incredible Philo-Semitism Of Edwin Markham And Felix Gerson’s Jew In America
The largely forgotten Edwin Markham (1852-1940) was a popular American literary figure during the first half of the twentieth century whose works championed progressive social beliefs and preached spirituality, love and social reform. At a time when the American labor scene was defined by laissez-faire capitalism and labor laws were virtually non-existent, he was regarded as the poet laureate of the American labor movement and hailed with names such as the “Bard of Labor”; “the Poet of the Muckrakers”; and “democracy’s greatest poet.”
The Siege of Leningrad Was by Far the Deadliest Battle in Recent History
It should not be a surprise that the deadliest battle of the 20th century took place in Russia. The attempted German invasion of this geographically huge country killed what is estimated to be over 20 million people – approximately the population of Florida today. Many of the fatalities were civilians. (These are the countries that […]
gcaptain.com
A Deep Dive Into Shipping And Famine
This editorial dives deep into the devastating effects of shipping on global starvation. Uncover how the marine transportation of fertilizer and food is contributing to the growing hunger crisis and what can be done to prevent famine from spreading. by John Konrad (gCaptain) The first article to recognize Russia’s blockade...
The Mayan Empire: A Day In the Life of the Maya
The Maya were building a sophisticated civilization in the Americas at about the same time that the Roman Empire was declining in Western Europe. This higher level of civilization was made possible by the ability of the Mayans to establish a steady supply of food. Because the Maya culture relied on farming for food and commerce, the majority of the Maya were farmers in the growing seasons.
Spain ‘ready for any scenario’ as Gibraltar talks with UK falter
Spain and the EU are prepared for all possibilities – including a hard Brexit – when it comes to the bloc’s relationship with Gibraltar, Spain’s foreign minister has said, adding that the ball was now in London’s court after 11 rounds of negotiations. “Spain doesn’t...
