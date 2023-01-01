ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Matthew C. Woodruff

Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death

Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
Ingram Atkinson

Ota Benga, the African Man who was Enslaved and Exhibited in a Zoo

Title: "Cannibal." (Ota Benga, Pygmy. Part of Department of Anthropology at the 1904 World's Fair).Photo byWikimedia ommons; Public Domain. Ota Benga was a Congolese man who was brought to the United States in the early 20th century and exhibited in a human zoo. Little is known about Benga's early life, but it is believed that he was born in what is now the Democratic Republic of Congo around 1883. At some point in his life, Benga became a member of the Mbuti people, a group of pygmy hunter-gatherers.
24/7 Wall St.

The Longest-Lived Empires in History

An empire comprises many territories ruled by one centralized governing body, often an emperor or other monarch. As long as humans have had aspirations to rule, there have been empires. Some date back more than 4,500 years, almost to the end of the Stone Age. Some empires are short-lived, while others endure for centuries. Even […]
gcaptain.com

US Navy Released Worst Rust Photo To Date

By Captain John Konrad (gCaptain) In April, the US Chief Of Naval Operations (CNO) Admiral Mike Gilday, issued a stern warning to the US Navy fleet: rust-free ships are essential for deterrence and naval readiness. But this week, the Navy released a shocking photo of a warship’s deck, covered in rust. It’s a stark reminder that the Navy must take decisive action to ensure its ships are in top condition.
bookriot.com

New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
Washington Examiner

Today, not 'Juneteenth,' is the real date on which slavery ended in the US

On this day, one of our country's greatest sins, slavery, was abolished in the United States. As much focus recently has centered on "Juneteenth" as a holiday to celebrate the end of slavery, that is historically inaccurate. It was not until the ratification of the 13th Amendment on Dec. 6, 1865, that slavery was legally abolished.
Sourcing Journal

China Dominance Wanes as Sourcing Sands Shift

The pandemic planted the seeds of a sourcing shakeup, and over the past year, a number of global supplier relationships have begun to ripen. A decades-long era of undisputed China dominance in footwear and apparel sourcing appears to be on the wane. And while the superpower held on to its ranking as the No. 1 producer of U.S. fashion imports in 2022, neighbors and global competitors are steadily augmenting their capabilities and capacity in response to demand from brands and retailers keen to explore nearshoring and supply chain diversification. Sourcing Journal spoke to industry experts about this year’s sourcing MVPs, as well...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Polish Submarines Nicknamed the ‘Terrible Twins’ Struck Fear Into the German and Italian Navies

The United States and United Kingdom were undoubtedly best known for their navies during the Second World War. There were, of course, others involved in the conflict, including the Polish Navy, who predominantly operated out of the UK. Two of their best- known vessels, the ORP Dzik and Sokół, were nicknamed the “Terrible Twins” for terrorizing enemy vessels.
Upworthy

Students create urinals for women to solve the problem of long toilet queues for good

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 11, 2021. It has since been updated. Accessibility to clean toilets is a huge problem for women all around the world, including the UK. This problem was especially stark at music festivals and two university students could not help but notice the snaking queues leading up to the women's toilet. Having graduated in 2020, Amber Probyn and Hazel McShane worked their summer at musical festivals where they were tired of waiting in line for their turn to use the toilet. They were forced to choose between losing their spot in line or getting food during their breaks. Now the post-grad students decided to tackle this problem as part of their master's project.
The Jewish Press

The Incredible Philo-Semitism Of Edwin Markham And Felix Gerson’s Jew In America

The largely forgotten Edwin Markham (1852-1940) was a popular American literary figure during the first half of the twentieth century whose works championed progressive social beliefs and preached spirituality, love and social reform. At a time when the American labor scene was defined by laissez-faire capitalism and labor laws were virtually non-existent, he was regarded as the poet laureate of the American labor movement and hailed with names such as the “Bard of Labor”; “the Poet of the Muckrakers”; and “democracy’s greatest poet.”
gcaptain.com

A Deep Dive Into Shipping And Famine

This editorial dives deep into the devastating effects of shipping on global starvation. Uncover how the marine transportation of fertilizer and food is contributing to the growing hunger crisis and what can be done to prevent famine from spreading. by John Konrad (gCaptain) The first article to recognize Russia’s blockade...
Dip Rai

‎The Mayan Empire: A Day In the Life of the Maya

The Maya were building a sophisticated civilization in the Americas at about the same time that the Roman Empire was declining in Western Europe. This higher level of civilization was made possible by the ability of the Mayans to establish a steady supply of food. Because the Maya culture relied on farming for food and commerce, the majority of the Maya were farmers in the growing seasons.

